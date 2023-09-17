Do the right thing
Commissioners, are you sleeping? What is your problem? You OK’d the 7-Eleven and now there’s water problems, and you approved the glampground. Dollars destroy what God has given us, thanks to you and your dollars.
It is not too late to admit your mistakes. Ozello is part of God’s plan and so few of these are left.
Commissioners, for once, do the right thing and cancel your decisions.
Nothing but monkey business
This is regarding the 7-Eleven in Homosassa. Citrus County could deny the 7-Eleven liquor license which will deter a lot of their customers.
Also, I called the county commissioners and they should be conducting their business on Monkey Island because there’s nothing but monkey business going on in this county.
Nature’s response to 7-Eleven
Concerning the 7-Eleven as seen in the picture on the front page of the Chronicle, Sept. 15. It’s a big mud hole. Every hole that they’ve dug to bury these tanks has flooded.
Imagine trying to put these tanks in a huge hole like this, they’re going to be bobbing around and floating. There’s no way these things are going to go to the bottom of a hole that’s full of water, and so far every hole they’ve dug has flooded. This is just common sense, folks. This is not right.
This is probably nature’s way of saying “get the heck out of here.”
We all should reread ‘1984’
I was sitting, drinking my coffee this morning, reviewing my life, reviewing society. I wish it would be a course in all high school classes to read and analyze the book titled “1984.”
As a review, the totalitarian society is the major fear of the main person, and I see our society today with DNA tests voluntarily given to follow your family history, the USPS delivery system that tracks every item you receive in the mail and the medical society documenting every drug you’ve ever taken, so the government essentially knows our DNA, our political parties, our personal contacts through the mail and our drug history.
You don’t think we are becoming totalitarian and a controlled society? History recycles itself and our society is forgetting. We need to reeducate ourselves and reread “1984” because it is on our doorstep. We have been warned.
Can’t wait for Joe’s
I was so happy to read in the Chronicle today (Sept. 15) that Joe’s Family Restaurant will be opening up by the end of the fall. They are a wonderful restaurant and they deserve all of our patronage.
Couldn’t county have helped?
I’m calling in reference to the article “Good news for Joe’s Family Restaurant fans” in the Friday, Sept. 15, Chronicle, and maybe I’m off base because I don’t really know what it takes to move a business and all the requirements and such, but I do know Joe’s was around for 28 years and they closed in September 2022.
I would have thought that a popular business like Joe’s that has been serving the community for so long and so many of our elderly population look forward to going to Joe’s, that the powers-that-be would have streamlined and made whatever hoops they have to jump through a little bit easier so the owner, Joanna Kozevski, could get her business back open again and folks could start enjoying it.
So, it’s just my opinion. Like I said, I don’t know all the ins and outs, but hopefully Joe’s will be up and running soon.
Can we get emergency new commissioners?
I would really like the Chronicle to send that picture of that new 7-Eleven going up with water in the holes where the tanks are going to go, I would like for you to send it to our county commissioners to show them their bright idea now. That goes to show you there’s water under that ground.
Now if any of those tanks leak right into our aquifers, brilliant idea commissioners. Knock out our only revenue for the area for the wildlife park. This is ridiculous.
Think again, commissioners. I think these guys need to get off the job; emergency new commissioners. This is a disaster that’s going to happen.
A sidewalk for a road that doesn’t need it
I’m just baffled, astonished that the commissioners are putting a sidewalk or whatever they’re doing on Halls River Road, a road that nobody walks down, as opposed to Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
There have been six people killed on that road between 2018 and 2022. Six humans have lost their lives.
There’s a rehabilitation center there, the Samaritan’s, and there are always people walking that road. There’s no lights on the road. It’s hard to see. The grass grows up on the side. People ride their bikes on the edge of the road at night with no lights.
If any road ever needed a sidewalk, it’s that road. It is dangerous. I don’t understand why they’re not putting some kind of sidewalk there.
The deaths are stacking up. A 43-year-old man, two men were killed at one time, a 68-year-old man, 39-year-old man, 53-year-old man, 39-year-old man, and in 2023 a 49-year-old man on a bicycle was hit and he died four days later.
I mean, do they not know this? Something needs to be done. These people deserve a little bit of safety. They need to be out of the pathway of vehicles.
There needs to be a crosswalk at Alabama on Grover Cleveland so these people can safely cross the road in the dark. Do your job and protect these people.