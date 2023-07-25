Definition of a ‘macho man’
I’m calling in reference to an article by Jason Reed, July 21, I’m truly just shaking my head here. Apparently, Jason here feels that anybody that takes on environmental or cultural issues etc., is virtue signaling involving themselves in the sale of products and such. Anyway, I read the whole article and he’s putting down people that he’s calling “elite” and “privileged” and can’t relate to the regular working-class American family, but he’s doing it, in my opinion, he’s doing it in an arrogant, judgmental, antagonistic way. He’s also very smug. And then he goes on and says, “Americans will continue to walk past the soy aisle in the grocery store, choosing the beef burgers and drinking milk that comes from cows as they should.” As they should? I didn’t have anybody give me a list of foods and such that I should consume, Jason. As a matter of fact, I drank soy milk for many, many years and I don’t think that I’ve gone crazy here, as you said in this one line, “Those who eat and drink soy determine craziness.” Anyway, I just find the whole article ridiculous and I gotta say, Jason, to me you are the definition of a ‘macho man’ and I don’t mean that as a compliment.
How far will you go?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
July 18, Mayor on being a “city of action” and “more on the way.” Yes, finish the job. There is nothing left of the crystal clear bay or the quaint little town. How far will you go for your tourists? Are they ruining in their towns for us? No.
Rural counties offer rural salaries
A person responded to the Ohio man who was hunting for a job in Citrus County that paid more than $15 an hour. First, I do not know the job history or qualifications of this man to fully respond. The wages are tied somewhat to education, background qualification, work history. I have a friend in another state who rarely has work and applies for jobs they are not really qualified. Perhaps this Ohio man can check with Zip Recruiter or Indeed for job opportunities in Citrus and surrounding counties. Citrus County is a rural county and not urbanized like Hillsborough or Orlando or Broward. Urban areas can offer higher starting salaries due to more competition for workers. This is basic economics and not politics. The major industry here is the hospitals and power plant, which have starting salaries for qualified workers above $15 an hour. The recent letter mentioned many people are working more than one job to make ends meet. I see that many places in the country due to high inflation. I don’t fault the Republicans in the county for lower wages. The wages are determined by the market and demand for the goods and services. Citrus County is mainly a tourist destination, which means more service jobs. Similar salaries are in the surrounding counties also.
Sheriff better shape up
I’m calling about the speeding in Citrus County. It is way out of hand. The traffic coming in from Wildwood on State Road 44, they fly going to and from Wildwood, and above the boat ramp there on S.R. 44 as you’re coming into town is 45 MPH and there’s no one I ever see probably doing less than 55 or 65 MPH. Traffic on U.S. Highway 41 is just as bad and I hardly ever see a car being pulled over for speeding and the sand trucks that come through town, they pretty much go the speed they want. If Mike Prendergast wants my vote this time, he better shape up.
All DeSantis cares about is campaign
With the insurance crisis that we’re having here in Florida, that will keep people from moving down here when their insurance payments are more than their house comes out to and don’t get paid for full damage when something does happen, but yet we have a governor that’s running around the country campaigning for president when he should be here trying to work with this stuff and help out the people here, but now he’s out campaigning.
He doesn’t care about the insurance, he cares about his campaign. What is he going do for this country if he does get voted in?
Florida is becoming an autocracy
I just wanted to say bravo to Thomas Mitchell in tonight’s Letter to the Editor, July 21. He will not be moving and neither will my husband and I. The last we checked, Florida is still a democracy and our views matter. Please realize that Florida is becoming an autocracy and DeSantis is a petty dictator.
Who is going to enforce the police?
The other day in Sound Off, a person complained to the sheriff for not enforcing headlight use while raining. Who is going to enforce the police units not using their headlights when it’s raining?
Nothing ever seems to get done
One commissioner wants an animal shelter, the other one wants a Chick-fil-A. What a disheartening situation.
How about sitting down, using your brains and try to do something about paving the streets in his county.
This is totally ridiculous. I guess everybody when they are elected commissioner has their own pet project. But it doesn’t seem like anything ever seems to get done.
Nothing but problems
A couple days ago I was reading in the Chronicle about the Crystal River City Manager. He’s resigning and he wants to take over a vacant post left by Councilman Fitzpatrick.
While I believe that the city manager did an excellent job and very happy with his service to the community, I feel that would be a conflict of interest for him and his soon-to-be wife on City Council together.
I don’t know how you would be able to enforce the Sunshine laws with a situation like that and then on top of that, I don’t think it’s proper anyway even though he’s well qualified and everything for the job.
I just think a married couple on a small board like that is just nothing but problems.