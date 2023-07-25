Sound Off logo 2021

Definition of a ‘macho man’

I’m calling in reference to an article by Jason Reed, July 21, I’m truly just shaking my head here. Apparently, Jason here feels that anybody that takes on environmental or cultural issues etc., is virtue signaling involving themselves in the sale of products and such. Anyway, I read the whole article and he’s putting down people that he’s calling “elite” and “privileged” and can’t relate to the regular working-class American family, but he’s doing it, in my opinion, he’s doing it in an arrogant, judgmental, antagonistic way. He’s also very smug. And then he goes on and says, “Americans will continue to walk past the soy aisle in the grocery store, choosing the beef burgers and drinking milk that comes from cows as they should.” As they should? I didn’t have anybody give me a list of foods and such that I should consume, Jason. As a matter of fact, I drank soy milk for many, many years and I don’t think that I’ve gone crazy here, as you said in this one line, “Those who eat and drink soy determine craziness.” Anyway, I just find the whole article ridiculous and I gotta say, Jason, to me you are the definition of a ‘macho man’ and I don’t mean that as a compliment.

