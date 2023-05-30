RVs on Ozello Trail
More fun than a Ferris wheel or a roller coaster, a 45-foot, 54,000-pound, class-A RV on Ozello Trail.
Guess who this is
Guess who said this. “Love only those who I would love. Worship the god I worship. Discard those who I would discard. Teach only what I would teach. Read only what I would read. Say only the things that I would say. Do these things or I will use my power in government to punish you.” Who am I?
Go back to being governor
I’m not sure when DeSantis is going to give up his petty argument with Disney. You’re shooting yourself in the foot and you’re jeopardizing the economy of Florida by keeping this up. You act like a spoiled child when it comes to issues that you cannot control. Well, guess what? This is one you can’t control and it’s not right that you keep after them time and time again. Go back to doing your job as governor and do the job that you need to do for the people of Florida and especially your retirees.
Shelter is for pets
I’m a supporter and frequent donator to the new Citrus County animal shelter. I’ve been hearing around town that there is a Crystal River wildlife rehabber that is pushing for a wildlife wing. I donated a lot of money for Citrus County’s homeless pets, not to contribute to somebody’s personal agenda.
We have the right, too
I see another person using the rhetoric of, “If you don’t like Sheriff Prendergast, move back to a blue state.” I just don’t understand why people like that even bother to call and say anything at all. It’s of no value. They said that Sheriff Prendergast has the right to his opinion. Well, you know what, so does everybody else. If we don’t like Prendergast, we have the right to say that. Why bother even calling in if you’re going to say something so useless like that?
Everybody hates it
That was a complete fabrication about the Citrus County building permit portal. It has been a real joke. Nobody can understand it and they can’t help you. I’m a contractor and have had nothing but trouble over and over again. They’re very incompetent and it’s a terrible system. Everybody hates it, from roofers to builders to plumbers, everybody.
Community is not being heard
Very disappointed in our planning commission. Why all the tearing down and building along County Road 486? At the same time, why didn’t you widen the section of C.R. 491 to the south to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic? The intersection at C.R. 491 and 486 is a disaster already, and now you have the vehicles exiting the new car wash with a ramp connected to the gas station. We are in one of our water bans and residents can’t even water lawns. With all the facilities and new homes planned, where is all the water going to come from besides heaven? Seems the objections by our community were not heard over money talk conversations.
Do your research
I’m calling in reference to the Sound Off on Thursday, May 18, “How to end socialism in America,” where the person says at the end, “Social Security and Medicare are socialist Ponzi schemes that allow old people to steal money from young people.” I beg your pardon. I have worked over 40 years, and I believe I’m entitled to something that I paid into. You’re a young person apparently. How many years have you paid into it? Nothing. And I’d like to refer you to today’s paper, May 19, talking about Social Security and how it’s used and taken out by our government. And it’s not to pay us, it’s to use it elsewhere. So, please do your research before you make such a ridiculous comment.
It was actually Bush, not Clinton
In the Friday, May 19, Sound Off, somebody said Bill Clinton took the majority of money from Social Security to utilize it somewhere else, so he should be forced to give it back. Look it up. Well, I looked it up on factcheck.org in the budget and deficits under Clinton. Actually, the eight years that Clinton was in office were the only years, the only years in recent history, that there was a budget surplus. It was George Bush who took out almost a trillion dollars to pay for the war in Iraq. So, I looked it up and you can look it up yourself on factcheck.org in the budget and deficit under Clinton.
Do something about the barking
Sheriff Prendergast wrote a long article about animal cruelty and all the cases he has of people’s cruelty to animals. How about the animals’ cruelty to people? I’m talking about the neighbor’s dogs barking and barking and barking. The neighbor should do something, but maybe they went to work. And what about the cats roaming the neighborhood killing the birds and squirrels? They should enforce those laws against them free roaming cats and barking dogs. Give them tickets! Fine them!
Our abandoned strip malls
Instead of ripping down all this beautiful land, dislocating our wildlife and crowding everybody into a section, why isn’t the planning committee addressing all of the voided and abandoned strip malls in our area? Get them brought up to speed and put some good stores in there.
We’re here to stay
To the person in Sound Off who suggested that because I was offended by our sheriff’s hat that said, “I’d rather be an American than a Democrat,” I should move back to the blue state I came from. Here is some information. I moved to Citrus County from Gainesville, a friendly liberal democratic city in Florida where I lived and taught for 47 years. Republicans don’t own Citrus County. We Democrats are going to stay there and work to change the toxic atmosphere that was ushered in by Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. We will work for gun legislation, free speech in public schools and universities, voters rights and equity for all people.
You’re wrong
I’m responding to the Sound Off about Tucker Carlson’s firing where the person said if you are a racist or white supremacist, you’ll believe every word that came out of his mouth. So, you’re chastising all people for watching Tucker Carlson. Really? I guess you’re a Biden voter. So, I guess because I like Tucker Carlson, I’m a white racist or white supremacist? You are totally wrong.
Sheriff doesn’t decide that
I read in the May 18 Sound Off where somebody complained that the sheriff is putting a speed trap on U.S. Highway 19. As I drive up U.S. 19, I see signs that say, “U.S. Highway 19.” Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think a local sheriff can put speed limits on a U.S. highway. I did put my mind in gear before putting my mouth in motion, maybe some other people should do that.
Word of advice
My words of advice for Florida and Citrus County: When someone shows you who they are, believe them.