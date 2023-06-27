Holiday for heroes
I see Monday, June 10, was a holiday. Why don’t we have a holiday to honor police and firemen? People who really did something for this country and continue to do something for this country. Ones who really work hard to keep this country safe.
Big trucks, bad parking
I totally agree with the person that called in about “Deficiencies in masculinity.” They are so right. The worst drivers in Crystal River are people with the big trucks and they’re mostly guys. They don’t know how to drive them. They don’t know how to park. They pull into the parking lot and take up three or four spaces. They can’t park straight. They can’t back it up. They should have to learn how to drive one before they buy one. I see it all day long where I work. They’re always trying to park these big trucks and they can’t figure out how to do it.
Let’s pull together, Citrus
The Sound Off concerning Ocala’s one cent sales tax hit the nail square on the head. If Citrus ever wants to have our roads paved, this is the route we must take. Citrus County never seems to have enough money for any worthwhile projects be completed. Half the population is in poverty. A lot of these folks it seems are original citizens in the county. Used to be a small village type community, but as time passes things always change, the population changes. Bottom line, we need excessive cash amounts to complete the forever essential projects. A general one or two cent tax seems to be the logical option. Some people will always complain, but in reality, that one cent additional tax from each citizen plus the tourists will be the relief that Citrus needs to finish all the roads over time, complete the sorely needed animal shelter and other numerous essential projects we’ll need to fund in the future. This debate has been ongoing for the past 20 years I’ve been here and within that time the costs have tripled from the original estimates. These community projects still haven’t been funded. That needs to change. If Citrus residents don’t pull together to finish what we need as a community, we won’t see any improvement in our future. We’ll always be state’s stepchild, forever feeling sorry for ourselves.
No common sense
I’m reading the Sunday, June 18, Sound Off “Goodbye planet Earth” and I don’t know if the person is a Republican, Democrat or whatever, but what they said about the New York City air pollution that’s from forest fires up in Canada, which has nothing to do with the U.S. other than the smoke is spreading. I don’t understand the logic of some of these people. Are they saying that New York City’s got smoke in it from the fires in Canada because of a political party? Some people just have no common sense.
Threat to children
The Republican extremists are trying to paint the LGBTQ community as a threat to our children, but they cover up the fact that more than 10,000 children have been molested by Catholic priests and Southern Baptist ministers in the U.S.
Wasn’t it an on-the-job injury?
I have all the sympathy in the world for Officer Lahera and his family, and I’m glad they raised so much money as I read the paper today, but I do have a question. Are not all of his medical expenses being taken care of by the sheriff’s department? Wasn’t this an on-the-job injury? If so, it seems the department should be paying for that, so a nice and deserved bonus for the Lahera family.
Supposed ‘businesspeople’
The new animal shelter is not contingent on the Betz Farm sale because they can find other avenues for financing, but they can’t find other avenues to pave our streets. These supposed businesspeople that we have for commissioners are lucky they do business in Citrus County because they won’t make it any other place.
By far the worst commission
I’ve only been here 15 years, and these are by far the worst commissioners we have had yet, and I thought the previous ones were “the pits.” Only ever had one good commissioner and that was Scott Adams, but of course he was very much disliked because he called people out for their job performance and that’s something that you can’t do in Citrus County. Just let them collect their paychecks, doesn’t matter what they do.
We have enough
If our county commissioners have the authority to stop somebody from building a storage unit and property, why can’t they stop some gas stations and car washes from coming here? We have enough of both of them.
Response about Spectrum
To the person asking for other options than Spectrum, you can always go to Dish Net.
Response about sheriff’s helicopter
To the person asking about the sheriff’s need for a helicopter, they have needed one and they use it and it’s for many reasons, even to transport people in accidents to hospitals.
People should be more cautious driving
Just wanted to comment on our deputy that got hit during the Lecanto graduation. I would’ve thought something like that would have made people slow down, be more cautious, stop running red lights, be a little more defensive driving, but it doesn’t seem to have made any difference at all. I was just sitting at a traffic light with a deputy right next to me and somebody ran the red light, and the deputy didn’t even go after them. I don’t know if they’ve been told to let that stuff slide or they just don’t care but if you don’t enforce the laws, people aren’t going to pay attention to them.