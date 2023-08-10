Who does the weed-eating?
I’ve lived in Citrus County over 35 years. I was wondering who’s in charge of weed-eating around these fire hydrants? Some of them in Citrus Springs, you can barely see the top of them. I thought it was either the fire department or the county. Who’s in charge of this? They need to do their job.
Lakes are not rebounding, actually
I just finished reading a story by one of your reporters, Michael Bates, regarding how the lakes have rebounded. He needs to get out from behind the desk and go down to the lake and he will see we’re at a dangerous level right now. The level of the water is almost at rock bottom. If we do not get a tropical system that comes in here, we’re going to dry up. It’s going to be something we haven’t seen in years, but it’s happened and it’s on the way again. We need some serious rainfall. Michael, you need to get out and take a look at the lake. I’ve got a 75-foot dock. The first 73 feet are solid dry, not a drop of water, so please don’t tell me that the lakes are rebounding. No, they’re not.
That’s very sad
Last Sunday, the Cove Pub and Grub in Inverness held a fundraiser for Kelly Green, but sadly, it only raised $1,000. I imagine that the Cove got a lot more advertising out of that event than Kelly Green got money. I think that’s very sad. Makes you wonder what their motive was.
Stop illegally parking in handicapped spots
I may need some help with this, and this is no disrespect to our sheriff’s department, but as an 88-year-old handicap, it’s getting harder when you go to Walmart or somewhere to find a parking space, and then sitting beside you is a vehicle running with the air conditioning, a couple people sitting there and no handicapped sticker on the tag or in the window. But the law is, I believe, from the tag office, that when you park in that area, all persons have to vacate that vehicle. And this isn’t stopping, they do this constantly at Publix all over. They don’t care. I know the sheriff’s office is really busy, but they should take a ride through there and write the numbers down and then turn them in like they do in upstate New York. All they need is to take down your number and they’ll nail you and they’ll fine you for it.
A band-aid for BOCC
BOCC band-aid for the 7-Eleven screw up: Reimburse the investment towards this poorly located and risky service station and make a nice little park for the folks in downtown Homosassa Springs.
But he voted against it
How can Gus Bilirakis be touting Citrus County as the beneficiary of federal millions when he voted against the infrastructure bill? What a hypocrite.
A little transparency about the hypocrisy
I just wanted to bring it to the Chronicle’s attention that your article about Gus Bilirakis, that he voted against the Invest in America Act that he is promoting and celebrating all the money that he’s bringing into Florida. So, a little transparency would be great and it should be noted about this representative’s hypocrisy.
Overstepping
I have no problem with the medical marijuana for those who are in need of it, but when you see advertisements that say, “No medical marijuana card, no problem,” that’s an overstep.
Dear county commissioners …
This is to all the county commissioners. Summer is just about over. Vacations are just about over. Would you please get with the contractor on U.S. Highway 19 and find out what is going on? It’s been three months and no work has been done on that highway to speak of. You worry about firing this person and you worry about firing that person. Get off of your butt and get with the contractor, find out what he’s doing and let the people know. You’re not representing this county. You’re representing yourself. I’m fixing to take a bunch of pictures and send them to the transportation office and Tallahassee. I’ve done that a number of times. Something’s gotta be done. Are they working some other project that takes priority over this one? We’ve been like this for the last 10 years. Do something; that’s what we voted you for.
Sheriff’s new commercial
The sheriff’s new commercial advertising for deputies makes his department look like Seal Team 6. I was thinking he should’ve showed his guys enforcing traffic regulations, but then I remembered they don’t do that.
We’re paying you to make decisions
As a taxpayer, I feel we’re paying commissioners to make decisions, not to table items and move them to a later date. Make up your minds and go with it.
Why no body cams here?
I’d like to know why the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office does not have body cameras on the deputies? I noticed that the vast majority of Florida does, but Citrus County doesn’t and I’ve heard quite a few people talk about that. So just curious as to why Citrus County Sheriff’s Department does not have body cameras on their deputies?
Can you follow up on Right Rudder?
I just got my paper and I saw the county commissioners are trying to give to a two-year extension for Right Rudder. I was wondering if you guys could do a follow up on Right Rudder’s large expansion of their flight school because I can’t believe if that’s on track that these guys acted this way and that big flight school would be a tremendous asset. Jet aviation for a few businessmen doesn’t provide much, but hundreds of student pilots would provide a huge boom for this county, and I can’t believe our county commissioners don’t understand that. Please do a follow up if you can.