Who does the weed-eating?

I’ve lived in Citrus County over 35 years. I was wondering who’s in charge of weed-eating around these fire hydrants? Some of them in Citrus Springs, you can barely see the top of them. I thought it was either the fire department or the county. Who’s in charge of this? They need to do their job.

