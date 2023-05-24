Sound Off logo 2021

Wrong to intimidate the people

I think Commissioner Finegan has made a mistake by bringing Bill Grant as a lawyer. It looks like it's a way to intimidate people who don't agree with her or say bad things about her. In public office, she needs to develop thick skin and not have a lawyer threaten suit when she doesn't like what somebody is saying. You have to protect the Constitution and people's free speech, too. So, I'm not saying, give an opinion on whether or not she's done anything wrong or that she's corrupt. I'm just saying it's wrong to use a lawyer to intimidate citizens so that they won't speak ill of you.

