Wrong to intimidate the people
I think Commissioner Finegan has made a mistake by bringing Bill Grant as a lawyer. It looks like it's a way to intimidate people who don't agree with her or say bad things about her. In public office, she needs to develop thick skin and not have a lawyer threaten suit when she doesn't like what somebody is saying. You have to protect the Constitution and people's free speech, too. So, I'm not saying, give an opinion on whether or not she's done anything wrong or that she's corrupt. I'm just saying it's wrong to use a lawyer to intimidate citizens so that they won't speak ill of you.
Destroy us to look good
Donald Trump suggested that America should default on the national debt. He would love this to happen so it would cause chaos and make the current administration look bad. This is the thoughts of a narcissist who would destroy our economy in hopes of making himself look good. Also, it's not real surprising for a man known for not paying bills in his personal life.
iPads & an animal shelter
Regarding iPads in schools; $7 million is a lot of money. I'm all in on education, but my suggestion is to raise $9 million like they're trying to do and use a big portion of that money to buy iPads, then use the residual to remodel and possibly build onto the animal shelter. The commissioner that is so gung-ho on spending $9 million or more of taxpayers' money, in my opinion, is just trying to buy votes to work her way into Congress on taxpayer's expense.
Radio shock
Had quite a shock this morning listening to the local radio station, Fox, and had a pair of what sounded to be young male DJs on there discussing acronyms. The first acronym seemed just childish, no big deal. The second acronym, the young man spelled out "f-u-*-*-*" over the air. I was floored. Obviously he spelled it out in acronym-style with periods, and then repeated what it stood for as something else. But at the end of the day, I was shocked. I couldn't believe it on a local radio station. Sounds like we're headed into the back end of Bubba the Love Sponge up here in Citrus County.
Why aren't we using the army?
It's really strange that we have this huge army and we don't use some of our army to deal with border issues. The army could easily be the ones to maintain the border security and everything else. Why we have this large army and we're not using it just doesn't make sense.
What's next, Ingoglia?
Our representative Blaise Ingoglia doesn't have time to work on the little things like insurance reform, but he has worked on important things like banning the Democratic party and now having a road named for Rush Limbaugh. What do we have to look forward to next?
Maybe he's buying corn
This is a response to a Sound Off where a caller claims DeSantis isn't campaigning. Guess they don't know DeSantis is in Iowa today. Maybe he's just buying corn for Floridians, who knows?
Of course it's Limbaugh
It's so fitting that Florida has named a roadway after the misogynistic, xenophobic, racist blow-hard Rush Limbaugh. We definitely want everyone visiting our state to know Florida supports white nationalism above all else.
How does this help us?
I see the bill passed to honor Rush Limbaugh who was one of the most vile, misogynistic, hate mongering individuals on radio. Since it was tied to the bill called "Moving Florida forward," it was sure to go through. I hope Ingoglia can come up with better bills to help the people of Citrus County and not his own individual passion. What a waste.
Wawa
If you've ever wondered why gas is so much cheaper in Crystal River than in Homosassa, the answer is simple. Every time a Wawa comes into town, the gas prices go down. We desperately need one here in Homosassa. Plus they have really good coffee.
All we needed
As usual, Matthew Beck took the photo that summarized the subject at hand. Seeing a man with fingers in ears at the commissioners meeting on the front page was all we needed to understand the outcome. Sadly, it seems the majority of the people choose to close their ears to anything that doesn't correspond with their desire to keep things the way they've always been. Having no dog in the fight, but being impressed by the video Mr. Ponticos showed, whether salesmanship or not, he was unable to overcome the minds-made-up attitude of the throng in attendance. Not the commissioners, who tucked their tails and voted against him.
Some suggestions
So, Ingoglia and the rest of the Republican lawmakers named a section of road Rush Limbaugh Way. While they're at it, maybe they could name some of the side streets off this. Some suggestions would be "Racist Road," "Homophobic Drive," "Bigot Street," "Misogynist Avenue" and "Conspiracist Lane." A much better way to honor the real Rush Limbaugh.
We would have what we need
Once again, some of our commissioners make a comment and their stupidity just shines through in regard to attracting restaurants and new businesses. Where we moved from there was such a thing as tax incentive or forgiveness. They would pay no property tax for x-number of years and they would pay school taxes, and guess what? The area was bustling with things that people really wanted and needed.
Ample money
I drive around Crystal River, I see they have ample money to be paving streets. I just can't figure out what the difference is between them and the county. Oh, silly me, they're not building an animal shelter, are they?
Another pipe dream
It appears as though the Crystal River Mall project was yet another pipe dream without proper funding in place. Yippee, another Crystal Square.