Sound Off logo 2021

Just a sad situation

Stopping or slowing growth can be done. Instead of saying the county commissioners need more time to try and solve the problems, after the problems are already here. Commissioner Davis said, “We are hitting the pause button to figure out ways the residents can afford it.” Only way is more and higher taxes. The people already living here now will be paying for all this new growth, not only with money, but most of all, with all the wonderful things we have here now that are being lost every day as growth continues. When people complain that commission meetings about the bad roads and Commissioner Davis blames it on the previous commissioners, sounds just like our Democrat leaders blaming all our national problems on the previous Republican leaders. Very sad situation to look forward to.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle