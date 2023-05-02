Just a sad situation
Stopping or slowing growth can be done. Instead of saying the county commissioners need more time to try and solve the problems, after the problems are already here. Commissioner Davis said, “We are hitting the pause button to figure out ways the residents can afford it.” Only way is more and higher taxes. The people already living here now will be paying for all this new growth, not only with money, but most of all, with all the wonderful things we have here now that are being lost every day as growth continues. When people complain that commission meetings about the bad roads and Commissioner Davis blames it on the previous commissioners, sounds just like our Democrat leaders blaming all our national problems on the previous Republican leaders. Very sad situation to look forward to.
No one cares about their lawns anymore
I’m tired of riding through Sugarmill. I know the lawns can’t be watered, but you could pull weeds in your flowerbeds or else get rid of the flowerbeds completely. It looks like no one cares.
You should be the one ashamed
I’m calling in response to a Sound Off in the Thursday, April 27, Chronicle, “Response about the sheriff’s hat post.” This person says, “Two and a half times as many Republicans than Democrats live in Citrus County. You should have done your research before you came here and you’re welcome to move.” How dare you say anything like that! The sheriff is an elected official. He has a sworn responsibility to represent all of his people, all the people whether republican or democrat. A hat like that is insulting and demeaning. So, you’re the one who should be really ashamed of yourself.
Now we’re on the hook for it
I knew it was only a matter of time before Disney sued Governor DeSantis. Now the taxpayers of the state of Florida are going to be on the hook for this fiasco. Is there any way where the governor would have to cover the legal expenses on his own? This is ridiculous that he’s going after one of our largest employers.
Question
Saw in the morning paper that the county has enlisted outside counsel in regard to the Chassahowitzka dispute. I’m going to pose this question for I don’t know how many times now: Why do we have a county attorney on our payroll? Doesn’t appear as though this woman does anything.
Butter issue
I recently bought Land O’Lakes butter and noticed they removed the Native American and still kept land. Some things never change.
Still be careful
This is an answer to Letter to the Editor from Renee Christopher-McPheeters. It’s awesome that she wanted to help a homeless person, but you have to be really careful because there’s a lady who is down by Winn Dixie in Crystal River, and I think she goes down to Home Depot and she has a sign. This lady is probably in her 50’s. She is not homeless. She actually lives in my neighborhood. Just letting people know that you need to be careful with the homeless because a lot of times they’re not, but if this lady really was, it was great of Ms. McPheeters to help her out.
Our forefathers
To say that a person cannot be a patriot and a U.S. citizen at the same time is wrong. That’s one of the reasons that our forefathers left the guns in our hands. That’s why we have the Second Amendment. Thomas Jefferson said, “Every once in a while, there should be good revolution.” What was he talking about, sitting at home on your hands while the country deteriorates? No, he was giving the people the right to rebel.
Why do we need outside firm?
I’m reading in today’s paper, April 28, that the county’s going to hire an outside firm for this debacle over the boat ramps, and Denise Diamond says it is a search for the title or whatever they want to call it. I don’t understand why they have to hire an outside firm when she is an attorney. Isn’t that in the county records? Who actually owns it, whether it’s Swiftmud or the county. Can’t somebody check that out first or have they done that and can’t find anything?
Volunteer if you can
Recently there was an article in the Chronicle about hospice seeking volunteers to visit shut-ins or people in nursing homes. You have no idea how lonely these people in nursing homes are. Some of them don’t have a visitor for months and their families have all died out or are gone. Give them some consideration.
Do something about it
There are those in Sound Off who like to say who in the world is corrupt. Anybody that feels somebody else is corrupt, they should present the evidence and go to the authorities, agree to testify in court. Maybe that would help clear their mind.
Back off of Disney
This is responding to Ron DeSantis and Disney. It just dawned on me. That park has been open since 1971, so it’s been 52 years since it’s been open. How old was Ron DeSantis when the agreement was made or is he just trying to get back at them because his parents didn’t take him to Disney? He knows nothing of that treaty that was done back in 1971 when they signed that agreement. Back off.