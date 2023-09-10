Sound Off logo 2021

Response to ‘Is it just me?’

In support of Sound Off, “Is it just me?” I understand your problem with Duke Energy. On June 17 in Pine Ridge, we had a passing storm here. There was a cupcake job on a transformer switch out. No trees around it, no branches, nothing, clear as a bell you could get to it. I called repeatedly for eight and a half hours to get them to do anything.

