Response to ‘Is it just me?’
In support of Sound Off, “Is it just me?” I understand your problem with Duke Energy. On June 17 in Pine Ridge, we had a passing storm here. There was a cupcake job on a transformer switch out. No trees around it, no branches, nothing, clear as a bell you could get to it. I called repeatedly for eight and a half hours to get them to do anything.
The truck was parked down at the end of the street. They turned the lights off, went to sleep or something, I don’t know. But this is true. They did not do anything until the end of their shift, eight and a half hours later when the supervisor finally showed up and forced them to switch out the transformer up on the pole, very small transformer just like you have on every pole in the neighborhood.
A cupcake job, but they wanted their eight and a half hours of double time. This is what Duke Energy keeps billing us for, and they ask for more money, more money, more money every year. Every six months they get a raise. It’s disgusting. I can’t stand it. And let me tell you also, I’m a stockholder and believe you me, it isn’t coming to any of the stockholders.
It needs to stop
Well, citizens of Citrus County, you’ve got to get rid of these commissioners. They’re hiring people at four to five times what this county’s annual salary is for a normal person. $35,000 is what we all make, but here they are hiring someone at $150,000-$200,000. It needs to stop. The most anybody in government should make is two times what the average is in this county. Wake up, people, and get rid of these commissioners. They’re not any good.
Excellent editorial
I’m calling about the excellent editorial about the library. I agree, knowledge is the library’s responsibility, not the purview of the board.
Give us a break to survive
I guess I don’t understand the millage rate. The county passed a higher millage rate to 8.9302, yet an article in the same paper said Crystal River millage rate will remain unchanged at 6.59 mils. Both are in Citrus County, right? It is time to get those of us at the bottom of the totem pole a break.
As with others, my homeowners increased so the bank weighs my mortgage almost $100 a month to cover my escrow, car insurance is up over $350, all utilities extremely increased, and on and on.
I’m not the only one in this position, but why, at 80 years old and living alone, do I have to wonder if I can survive financially?
Who’s actually the Marxist?
Doesn’t the county commission shutting down any discussion of the American Library Association membership make them the Marxists that they are so afraid was somehow infiltrating the county?
Raising rates when we lost channels
Hey Spectrum, a good question for you, now that Disney’s taking all the channels for cable, National Geographic, all the cartoon channels for the kids, ESPN, I want to know why I just got my bill and it went up $10 when we lost all those channels?
Shouldn’t it be reversed that we save some money because we don’t have those channels?
Talk about greed of Disney, but for you to raise their your rates when we don’t get those channels anymore and to raise it $10, that’s ridiculous.
Shame on you. That’s what we call greed.
Florida drivers know nothing
I’d like to express myself on this because it’s an everyday occurrence. While traveling from Rural King in Crystal River all the way down to Sugarmill today, there are vehicles that constantly ride that inside lane. They do not know what “keep right except to pass” means. As the old saying says, “If I pass you on the right, you’re an idiot.”
And these truck drivers that constantly ride the inside lane coming through town, and at every red light because they’re loaded travel so slow the traffic back all the way to Nova Scotia for them to try to get through town. The signs are all posted, “all trucks keep right.”
People down here, they just don’t follow the rules and the sheriff’s department does nothing about it. It’s a shame. We call them Florida drivers, whether they’re from Michigan, Massachusetts, wherever, it doesn’t matter. They’re Florida drivers that know nothing.