Sound Off logo 2021

Can’t even forecast the daily weather

This is in regard to the story in Chronicle on the meteorologists being harassed over their opinions on climate change. I actually can understand a little bit of it. Bringing it down to a local level, for example, before going to bed, I check the local weather channel which says it’s going to be raining from 4 a.m. to noon, only to be surprised to wake up to the sunshine. I mean I can’t be the only person out there who actually checks the weather channel to judge their day. Is it going to be a wet day or dry day? If it’s wet you don’t want to do your outside activities, so you can plan. It’s about the trust and the belief that we have in these people. So, yeah, I can understand a little bit of harassment trying to forecast climate change years to come when they can’t even forecast what’s going to happen tomorrow morning. I can understand the harassment.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle