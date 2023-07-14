Can’t even forecast the daily weather
This is in regard to the story in Chronicle on the meteorologists being harassed over their opinions on climate change. I actually can understand a little bit of it. Bringing it down to a local level, for example, before going to bed, I check the local weather channel which says it’s going to be raining from 4 a.m. to noon, only to be surprised to wake up to the sunshine. I mean I can’t be the only person out there who actually checks the weather channel to judge their day. Is it going to be a wet day or dry day? If it’s wet you don’t want to do your outside activities, so you can plan. It’s about the trust and the belief that we have in these people. So, yeah, I can understand a little bit of harassment trying to forecast climate change years to come when they can’t even forecast what’s going to happen tomorrow morning. I can understand the harassment.
Nothing negative until …I’m just calling about the sheriff; I never saw anything negative in the paper about him until he wore the hat, and that’s all I’ve got to say.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Law haters
You know what, I am so sick and tired of hearing these haters of the law talk about getting a new sheriff. I guess they don’t like it that Prendergast is out there doing his job and taking care of the people that are bringing in these drugs and arresting them. So please stop putting in your garbage about getting rid of Prendergast, a man that’s out there doing his job to protect our community. What’s wrong with you? You all hate the law? You don’t want to see law and order? Oh, well you have a wonderful day, you law haters.
Follow the rules
Concerning the opening of Cavallo Restaurant and all the hot topics of the week that I just read in Sunday’s paper, July 9 … Yes, if that was the problem that they weren’t following the rules and resorted to just do it their own way without conforming and going through all of the things that every other citizen has to go through to open a company in this county, well, then, yeah, they should be closed, but if they can follow the rules like they were intended, for everyone, to apply for everyone, then best wishes and have a great opening.
Hang on to permits
I agree with the people complaining about the no permit needed to carry a concealed weapon. I would suggest that everybody hang onto their concealed weapons permits and keep them up because sooner or later they’re going to change the policy back again and you’re going to have one heck of a time getting a concealed weapon permit.
Substandard work
This is in regard to road rage. Oh, not that kind. I’m talking about the road rage that drivers feel when they drive up these washboard roads in the county and drive by roads to nowhere that have been freshly paved. What will the commissioners do when they run out of roads to nowhere in Citrus County? Annex roads in Marion County? My road is a prime example. My road was paved probably 10 years ago and started cracking in less than a month. Called the road service and I was told “oh, we do the best we can.” So it seems that they’re just doing substandard work and using substandard materials.
BH Community Park deserves better care
I was at the Beverly Hills Community Park these last few weeks and noticed that, that park is never given attention. They finally mowed it after it’s been probably about eight inches tall and none of the sticks or fronds are picked up. It’s a mess. The bathrooms are not open. One boy who was fishing had to use the restroom and they were closed up tight. Everything is like second rate at that community park. Why is it not taken care of the way the other community parks are? We all are citizens of Citrus County and pay our taxes to keep all of the parks nice.
Response to Joe and Lynn Hunt
As of Sunday, July 9, Joe and Lynn Hunt of Citrus County do not agree with publishing certain results from different surveys during the Finegan, Republican run. My statement to them is you’re not in South Florida anymore. This is Citrus County. Until you join the fight and put in the work and do the effort, you really don’t have any say on how you used to do it back home. This is our county. If you want to join our county and be a part of it rather than trying to come in with a wonderful, above average opinion and put what you used to do in your old town. Fine, but you have no credit until you put in the work.