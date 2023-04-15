On your dime, not ours
The entourage to Ireland by the man in the White House and his extended family … Who pays for that? The government? From the people? I mean, you want to go visit the old homeland, but take the entourage with you at your expense. You won’t put this in the paper, I know it.
Monkey Island business is a scam
This Monkey Island scam needs to be stopped immediately. They’ve collected up to $400,000 now with the tax dollars being pitched in. The so-called nonprofit is just one of their lawyer buddies they deeded the island to and, of course, he gets to manage the foundation. How much money does he take for a salary? These are numbers we don’t know. Why doesn’t commission know these numbers? Where has the $400,000 gone or the $300,000 already collected? For 65 years those monkeys did just fine on that island. Now, they see a big profit center for one of their attorney friends to make a nice living on the backs of the locals and the taxpayers. You need to dig deeper into the money that has not been spent and just find out who’s making the money. Where did the money go?
Turkey Oak project
How about something in the paper about the project on Turkey Oak? That’d be greatly appreciated.
Crazy talk
I think the letter you printed from Marge Tyson just shows a completely paranoid individual and talking about indoctrination and everything else is just crazy talk. That’s what has divided our country so badly. These crazy letters like this you insist on printing and letting other crazy people to see that and to hate. Quit printing that in your paper.
Electric vehicle versus horse and buggy
You have to love these folks saying electric vehicles will never replace their gas burner. If these folks were around in 1900, they would be telling us how the new-fangled horseless carriages would never replace their horse and buggy.
‘Two words: Seek help’
Just read the opinion “The Fight for Freedom and Our Children” and thought “it’s about time.” I’m tired of these conspiracy theories just being conspiracies. If we put them in print, that makes them true, right? I remember explaining to my mom that the National Enquirer was only made-up stories, but little did I know they’re all true, right? You can’t print it if it’s not true, right? Your viewpoints were frightening, falling in line with other conspiracy theories that Fox is currently being sued over, constantly knowingly lying and misleading their viewers. Two words: Seek help.
Don’t fall for these scams!
I just received a telephone call from a debt relief company that became quite frightening. They mentioned charges that I have on our accounts and said they were taking me to court. When I called my insurance companies, they said they don’t know what they’re talking about and told me my accounts are fine. Don’t let anyone scare you into saying you agree to their terms and give them information because it’s a scam.
Senility in the White House
Watching television a few minutes ago, I see that Biden’s keepers forced the press out during a question period. And then I see Biden bumbling along wearing a baseball-type cap, a perfect picture of senility. Another thing, nations which were with the USA during the Trump presidency are dropping Biden for China.
Under Biden’s not-leadership
Under Biden’s leadership – Oops, I’m sorry, did I say leadership? My bad. Anyways, we have plummeted from the level of most feared to the level of, let’s say, “togo.”
Problem is right-wing politicians doing nothing
There was a letter to the editor titled, “The fight for freedom and our children.” The author is without doubt a right-wing Christian nationalist. I’m surprised you’d print the fantasy right-wing propaganda that was in this article. The author claims “indoctrinated” young people in Tennessee took over the Tennessee capital building, calling them a “mob.” Obviously, the author is clueless that young people who fear for their life were protesting because the right-wing politicians do nothing, again, nothing to curtail gun violence in schools, or anywhere else. Her answer is for people like her to take over school boards to preach her/their agenda. Thank God my children are grown so they don’t have to potentially deal with people like this.
No brains
This is about the article April 13, “Summit allows county leaders to look towards the future.” Summits have a large appetite for money and no brain.
Evil growth
This is about county growth. Evil tags along with growth. You better get prepared.
Monkeys don’t need the AC
I grew up in Connecticut and when I was a young girl, animals were kept outside. Dogs lived outside; cats lived outside. It used to be cold in the winter with snow, they all survived. Now here in Florida? Everything is different. Most pets are in the house, people are homeless in shelters, and here we are thinking of putting air conditioning and heat on Monkey Island. This is not the way life was meant to be. Animals should be outside, and monkeys need to be in their environment. They don’t mind the cold. They don’t mind the heat. We’re just going along with what people feel is needed for monkeys. Have any animal doctors ever talked to anyone about putting monkeys in an air-conditioned environment or heat? They’ll be getting diseases. This is not what they were made to do. Animals were made to stay outside. God created these creatures, and he knows where they belong. We are destroying the balance of nature.
Response to ‘Why Ireland?’
I have a retort to the Sound Off that said, “Why Ireland?” and “Why is ‘Sleepy Joe’ in Ireland when we have so much going on over here?” Well, why is DeSantis in Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, California and New York, and all those places stumping for his campaign, which he hasn’t admitted yet, and also for his book that’s out. Why isn’t he here taking care of the insurance crisis and housing crisis and all the other things that we have here?
We need stronger leadership
It’s clear to me that what has happened in this country is a complete lack of leadership. Just look at the possible candidates for president in 2024; Trump who is mentally incompetent, “sleepy” Joe who should stay in Ireland if he thinks that’s home, and then bully boy Ron who thinks war against Disney will make him a hero. It’s obvious we are in deep, deep trouble in this nation and need some strong leadership to pull us back to center.
A few things to get out …
First, where is all the money going from the county’s stormwater fee of $100 that’s on our tax bill each year? So worried about losing all the storm water drainage, they tax us based on our home size, yet they’re building like crazy all over Citrus. What will happen now with all the buildings covering more of our drainage areas? Result? No water, but man, a lot of money to waste. Second, insurance companies are leaving Florida, making it hard for people to get homeowners insurance or pay crazy fees, highest in the nation. Yet we’re building more homes, adding already to the overloaded chances of more claims when storms hit. Plus, forcing elderly to go without insurance and chance losing their homes because of the ridiculous 20-year roof replacement being forced on us now. If the roof is fine, why are they being forced to replace it or be dropped from the carrier? No one is stepping in to address these issues. Keep building away and destroying as much of Florida as you can. Too bad our government isn’t helping with this mess.