Nonexistent
It appears to me that the last military base that Sheriff Prendergast was stationed at, that security and law enforcement was basically nonexistent.
I worked hard and so should you
Regarding education loan payments, my children, now adults, worked part time and summers and after graduation, continued on working and paid their loans in full. They have now paid for their children’s loans in full. If you got to pay for everything in life, you’ll not fully appreciate or respect that achievement.
Why on Earth should us taxpayers pay for someone’s education, especially in the nonprofessional courses? The front page article that was written by this gal, she was still $20,000 after 10 years being out of college. She was an organizer. What does the average citizen need an organizer for? Why should we pay for an organizer’s education?
This is total nonsense. I’m so glad Supreme Court picked up on this.
No one knows how they’ll react
In reading today’s paper, June 1, I read about Scot Peterson. It’s not that you could condemn him, the man was simply afraid and hid behind the pole, the door or whatever he was hiding around. He didn’t run forward and it’s understandable. The man just simply was afraid of being shot. He was there to protect children but he didn’t show up to do anything. There’s no punishment that could be for a person’s fear. He feared for his life and he hid. I give sympathy to him because he didn’t perform his duty because of that fear.
People should understand that under those circumstances, no one knows how they’ll react. That was a frightening position that he was in, and he chose what he chose. I feel now he has to live with that the rest of his life. I don’t condemn him. I don’t give him my pity. I wish him the rest of his life, that he’ll remember what he did and he’ll do better in the future.
You’re ruining our home, commissioners
Crystal River, the only place in the world you can exploit federally protected animals for profit. Our tax dollars, millions on advertising, 90 percent of us don’t want this. It’s gotten so overrun we can’t even enjoy our Nature Coast. Like 90 percent of the commissioners’ businesses planning our vision, they put profit and revenue first. Bigger airports? How do we constituents benefit from that? We don’t want or need it. What we will need is more money for public safety, money for the sheriff, money for fire and medical, and they should get everything they need. I’m looking at a shootout in Tampa tonight on the TV, crazy people shooting at sheriff deputies, risking public safety. Trouble is coming here.
You did this, commissioners. You don’t want peace and quiet for our Nature Coast. You built a road right through it without a care about the people, the environment or the wildlife. You can’t even get an animal shelter built. Sacrifice the animal shelter because it’s not revenue, but exploiting manatees is OK? You have to wonder what lies beneath the surface and how deep pockets go. This is ridiculous. We don’t want this here. You’ve ruined it.
The Pledge of Allegiance
Someone wrote an article on the Pledge and I agree totally. I’d like to add, though, as a senior, I have made this Pledge all my life including in school, volunteer groups, various organizations I belong to and volunteered at. Sadly, I no longer complete the last of the Pledge addressing equal treatment under the laws with our leaders making a mockery of our laws. I just cannot do that.
Sucking up to the far-right
Our sheriff says that having concealed carry without training or a permit is just fine. Is this endorsement based on sucking up to the far-right? Because it certainly isn’t based on the concern for the safety of our citizens.
Three cheers for Earnest Gallion
Three cheers for Earnest Gallion’s letter on Sunday, July 2, “Myths about automatic weapons.” There is no better commentary than to read from an educated responsible point of view who completely discredits the nonsense written by an uneducated irresponsible buffoon.
Plenty of Floridians
When I hear DeSantis say, “Make America like Florida.” Believe, there are plenty of Floridians who do not want Florida like Florida due to him.
All government does is take money
I’m calling in reference to the $9 million grant from the state to make adjustments to the Inverness and Crystal River airports. In the synopsis, I noticed that there will be a fire station built at each airport. What is unknown to us is who’s going to man the fire stations? Is it going to be two people? Four people? Six people? Ten people? At each fire station, will we need a captain? That’s 20 or 24 additional government employees that will require a salary, health benefits, retirement benefits. So, the government of the State of Florida gives us a grant, and we add anywhere from 10 to 20 employees to the Citrus County payroll. It’s scary every time government wants to get bigger because government makes no money, all they do is take money.
I agree, we need a new sheriff
In reading Sunday, July 2, Sound Off, “Time for a new sheriff.” I’m not disappointed in Sheriff Prendergast because he hardly ever wears his uniform and then does whatever he feels like. He did not come down from heaven like some people believe. He’s not, in my opinion, a good sheriff. He’s more conceited than anything, and then doesn’t show up to explain any of the money that he wants at the meetings. This man is just an ex-military man who thinks he knows it all.
He’s now asking for a 40 percent increase in his budget. What for? So he can pat himself on his shoulder and look in the mirror and say how great he is? Maybe it is time for a new sheriff. That’s exactly what the paper had in its Sound Off, from whoever it is, I agree with you. A new sheriff, someone who originally is from the county and knows the people and is a people person and not stuck up.