Proud of Spectrum

Those of us with Spectrum TV, we lost a lot of channels that are owned by Disney. I, for one, never imagined Disney owning all these, including National Geographic channel. We love to watch that, but it’s gone. It’s really scary, almost sinister, that something as large as Disney owns all these channels. I mean, I really have stopped watching ESPN 10-15 years ago when they went woke. It’s just a shame. I’m proud of Spectrum for trying to keep the rates low because for us that are truly disabled and on a fixed income, we can barely afford any TV at all. In fact, we can’t. It’s way too expensive. I wish it could get under control. I wish we could pick the channels we wanted and pay accordingly. They really got us bad. It’s just a bad thing, but I am proud of Spectrum for trying to stick up and keep the prices low.

