Proud of Spectrum
Those of us with Spectrum TV, we lost a lot of channels that are owned by Disney. I, for one, never imagined Disney owning all these, including National Geographic channel. We love to watch that, but it’s gone. It’s really scary, almost sinister, that something as large as Disney owns all these channels. I mean, I really have stopped watching ESPN 10-15 years ago when they went woke. It’s just a shame. I’m proud of Spectrum for trying to keep the rates low because for us that are truly disabled and on a fixed income, we can barely afford any TV at all. In fact, we can’t. It’s way too expensive. I wish it could get under control. I wish we could pick the channels we wanted and pay accordingly. They really got us bad. It’s just a bad thing, but I am proud of Spectrum for trying to stick up and keep the prices low.
I challenge you, commissioners
Picture in the morning paper of Commissioner Schlabach speaking with the governor; I hope in her conversation she was able to obtain funding for a new animal shelter so that way the taxpayers of this county don’t get ripped off. Once again, I challenge the commissioners to have the courage to put the animal shelter vote up during the next election. See how favorable it really is in this county, but total lack of guts on their part.
Commissioners, speak to us
Commissioners, you recently approved glamping in Ozello by unanimous 5-0 vote. This was in spite of massive public opposition and against the recommendations of the TDC. Could you please tell us the deciding factor in reaching your vote?
Talk is cheap, remember their actions
Commissioner Schlabach said in the Chronicle that she toured the community of Ozello after the seven-foot storm surge swept through the area on Aug. 30. She said she talked to Congressman Gus Bilirakis during her tour about resiliency and storm surge mitigation efforts the county can employ to reduce future storm damage. Are you kidding me, Ruthie? You voted on Aug. 22 to approve a 68-unit RV park for Fish Creek in Ozello, the highest-risk flood zone in the county. That property had flood waters five feet deep flowing over it just days ago, and now you want to talk to us about resiliency and protecting vulnerable areas from storm damage? Folks, all I can say is pay attention to what these commissions do, not what they say. Talk is cheap. Remember their actions when you see their names on the ballot at the next election.
Train your dogs, protect the public
I’m calling about the person who is responding to the responses about the people agreeing with Publix’s decision to ban non-service dogs from their stores. I was in Walmart last week before the storm and I watched a lady come in the front door with her dog, a little schnauzer with a service dog harness on. It walked through the entrance to the clothing across from the produce and took up poop right there under the clothes. It just stopped and started pooping, and the lady picks up two or three pieces of the poop but leave a couple of pieces there in the aisle. As I’m coming back because I only needed one thing, an employee was walking towards one of the pieces and I said, “Hey, look out,” and he looks down, and I said, “Yeah, the service dog left that there.” So, yeah, I don’t think people should have their dogs in stores. This is one of the reasons; they’re not trained. I hear dogs barking at customers on a regular basis when I’m in the stores. It’s just not a good idea. It’s dangerous. If you need your dog or if you’re not capable to go out of your house without your dog, please find another way or get your dog trained to be a legitimate service animal to protect the public. I know you don’t think your dog will bite, but you don’t know that if it’s not trained. Train your dog if you want it to be a service animal or companion animal and protect the public.
Please let us know, Inverness
This is for the City Manager of Inverness, the City Council of Inverness and the Mayor of Inverness, would you please let us know when you’re going to have the Pine Ridge Cemetery or the Oak Ridge Cemetery mowed? The residents are getting a lot of grass in their eyes. We would appreciate what you could do for us as you haven’t mowed them in over a month.