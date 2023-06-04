Sound Off logo 2021

Running scared

When it comes to weeding out corruption at the head of a police force, seems like everybody’s for that. In fact, they’d be screaming to defund the police. But why when it comes to the FBI, and there’s so much evidence of corruption at the head of the FBI, the Democrats are running scared? They want no part of it. You know, makes you think.

