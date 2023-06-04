Running scared
When it comes to weeding out corruption at the head of a police force, seems like everybody’s for that. In fact, they’d be screaming to defund the police. But why when it comes to the FBI, and there’s so much evidence of corruption at the head of the FBI, the Democrats are running scared? They want no part of it. You know, makes you think.
China is not our friend
Why should the ACLU sue our state government over the laws to restrict purchase of property by Chinese? Can Americans buy property in China? You cannot buy property in Switzerland unless you are a Swiss citizen or married to one. Why can’t we keep China from buying our property when they are an aggressive nation to us and not our friend.
Figure it out, guys
Why do the commissioners have to mull over a way to fix the roads? I live in Citrus Hills; it’s a beautiful area and the roads are just going to pot. I call the road maintenance every couple of weeks about some pothole, that I have to drive through every day. So, let’s get a grip and let’s fix the roads. Figure it out, guys. We’ve paid for it already in our taxes.
Regarding roads
Regarding the animal shelter for $9 million. Why can’t they take the money that wasn’t donated – I’m sure not all of the $9 million was donated – and put that towards the roads being fixed?
Quit just wringing your hands
The wringing of the hands on how to fund road repairs and improvements. Every year for the last 50 years it’s the same story. Are they not collecting gasoline tax anymore in this county? I’ve got a good idea; remember the last time they raised the sales tax to fund road repair, where’d that money go? I’ve got a suggestion, too. Cut $6 million dollars out of the animal shelter, which absolutely is a bunch of wasted money. You can build a beautiful facility for $3 million or $4 million dollars. Fire the county attorney, fire the assistant county administrator, and you’d free up half a million dollars a year right there to fix the roads with. I never see any cost-cutting measures.
It’s always, “We just need to raise taxes.” And the other thing is quit even considering raising densities, putting hundreds of units on several acres of property that adds hundreds of cars to the streets. That’d be a good place to start, cut down on the traffic when you can. Absolutely no high density at all.
How is that fair?
I just read where Governor DeSantis is now officially running for president after he just got the law changed so that he can still be governor and run for president at the same time, after he changed the rules to accommodate himself. So now us taxpayers of Florida are going to pay him to run for another job. How in the world is that fair?
Just put a sign up
I’m calling in reference to an article in the May 24 Chronicle about Diane Finegan’s road request being denied and this is what stood out to me. Apparently, when people are recommending signs that say dead end, no outlet, no river access, private homes only, that tells me that there’s no sign there.
So, you’re telling me that Finegan and the neighborhood is going through all this rigmarole without ever a sign being posted there? Of course, there should be at least one sign there saying no outlet, no river access. That doesn’t take a genius.
What are we even paying for?
I see FHP was on County Road 486 today doing the deputies’ job. I guess they were busy in the clubhouse playing old maids. I’m still yet to figure out what we pay so much money for police protection, but you never see any visibly.
The similarities are horrifying
The book banning going on in Florida is horrifying. You would have to be mentally challenged to not see the similarities to this in 1930s Nazi Germany.
A year since Uvalde
It’s been a year since the Uvalde massacre. This is the greatest example of how foolish the NRA statement is that says, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” There were over a hundred good guys with guns there who stood around for 77 minutes while children were slaughtered.
The correct motto for Screaming Eagles
On the Pawn Stars TV show, a young woman brought in a black leather jacket and among other things painted on the back, it said, “Battered Bastards of Bastogne.”
Bastogne was a city in Belgium where the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles fought and lost a whole lot of men in World War II.
Well, I don’t know about the jacket or anything else, but I can say this as a long-ago member of the Screaming Eagles, that was not the motto. It was actually, “The Baleful Battered Bastards of Bastogne.”
Animal shelter donations continue
So does the anti-animal shelter rhetoric in Sound Off. The oft-printed wording against the animal shelter is the same in style and wording. Firstly, funding will continue through donations for a much-needed animal shelter. Secondly, the money is earmarked exclusively for this needed, wonderful project. It does not remove any funds from the exploding law enforcement boondoggle of Mr. Prendergast. Please continue to support the animal shelter through donations. Ignore this selfish, they will reap their own deserving reward.
I’d be ashamed to admit it
Once again, I see the unemployment numbers in the paper. Personally, if I was a commissioner, I would be ashamed to admit it to anyone with the unemployment, the despicable roads and other penny-ante issues going on within this commission.