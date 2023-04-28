Why no mugshots, CCSO?
I would like to know if anyone has information why the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office no longer posts any of the mugshots of those arrested with an explanation of what their arrests were for? This used to be published on a regular basis, but it’s no longer on the Sheriff’s website.
This is ruining the Nature Coast
These people that are complaining from New York, in one Sound Off from Saturday, said that the guy really enjoyed being down here with all of his New York buddies because he liked to have someone educated to talk to once in a while. So, does that mean the rest of us here are stupid? You know, you did the same thing in New Hampshire. Thirty years ago, when I moved down here, all the New York people came to New Hampshire, and you ruined that too and you pushed the rest of us out of there. We couldn’t afford to live there anymore. You’re doing the same thing here to the Nature Coast, and we’re allowing it to happen. On another topic, the county commissioners need to see through this. I don’t know why every time the sheriff says he needs more money for his budget, you guys all squawk and complain. Look at the growth that is coming. I think our sheriff’s department does a great job and we’re thankful to have them. Who is your first call when you need something? People need to really pull it together. This is no longer the Nature Coast. You’re ruining it as we speak. No more building.
Concerned about fire response
Being a volunteer firefighter from Long Island, I read the other day that there was a structure fire in Crystal River and several towns went to go fight this fire at the mobile home, taking trucks from Kensington all the way down to Citrus Springs. I’m just wondering who covers these areas when all these trucks are gone, when they’re only manning like two to three men in the station? Who covers Citrus Springs and Pine Ridge if a fire should break out somewhere else?
Response about Sheriff Prendergast
I’m reading the Monday, April 24, paper and I see a couple of Sound Offs saying, “We deserve to feel safe too.” Let me tell you, Sheriff Prendergast does not dispatch his cars based on your political party. Wait until you have an emergency, and you’ll see how quickly they’ll respond. Also, concerning the next election, everybody knows in Citrus County that he’s a Republican and, yes, he’s been there for a few years. I think if he had sufficient manpower things would improve in Citrus County. This is a pretty big area and with a limited number of offices, it’s difficult to do a job. I commend him for what he’s done so far in trying to take all the drugs off the street. As far as that goes, that’s probably one of our most critical problems right now with all the fentanyl throughout this country.
An issue with Citizen Patrol
I’m referencing the Citrus County Sheriff’s Citizen Patrol. I parked in public, my handicap decal is broken on top, so I put it on my dashboard where it’s visible. A Citizen Patrol car is behind me the whole time I’m getting my service dog out. He sat there as she went potty. I go into the store, he sat there the whole time, but when I came out, he put a warning on my window saying, ‘tag needs to be hanging from mirror.’ Now he couldn’t open his window before then and ask, “Excuse me sir, are you handicapped?” Meanwhile, these two cars are parked in the fire lane with their emergency flashers going, but he doesn’t bother them. I tried to call the sheriff’s department; nobody answered the phone. I called the sheriff’s office to file a complaint, he transferred me to a department where nobody answered the phone. Is there anybody working at the sheriff’s department? This is really pathetic and sad.
Wake up people
I think it’s a shame that I have to even say this, but I think a lot of people have forgotten 9/11 and the devastation and the attacks on our country. During that time frame, with all the people coming in over the border, we already had sleeper cells here, little terrorist cells scattered all throughout the country. You can guarantee that they’re there, and there are more coming over the border every day. And those people are going to hook up with their counterparts in these little sleeper cells and then we’re going to start having these little terrorist attacks right here on our own turf, in our own backyard, right here at the Circle K, right here at Walmart. They’re coming. If we don’t do something to stop this mess, the fentanyl, the violence, the human trafficking, when are people going to wake up? What has to happen?
My deepest sympathies …
Deepest sympathies to all the Tucker Carlson fans. It must be truly painful losing your largest source of lies and conspiracy theories about our government. Hopefully, his stating off-air that he hated Trump and the election wasn’t stolen will make it hurt a little less.
We all have our own opinions
This is in response to Sheriff Prendergast posting on Facebook page that he would rather be an American than a Democrat. Good for him, so would I. And what’s wrong with him saying that? Everyone’s allowed to have their opinion. That’s why we love Sound Off, it gives everybody a chance to say what they think, an American right that is soon going to be lost if we aren’t careful.
Flying for dollars
The elected Sheriff, Mike Prendergast, has purchased two helicopters. Fuel is $500,000 per year. He runs tours overhead nightly. How is this of value? Are we in the green zone of Iraq?
Thank you Susan Quenelle
I’d like to thank the writer, Susan Quenelle, for her article on grief, “Surviving the year of the firsts.” It has been six years since my loved one died. I was with him. We were married over 60 years. I’m 87 and I still feel the pain. I read the article and it was like I was writing it myself. Thank you so much.
Misunderstanding about word “impeached”
There seems to be a misunderstanding about impeaching a president. The House of Representatives may file charges based on the opinion that the president has committed a crime. He or she is only charged, not found guilty. The president is then tried by the Senate, and they can convict or drop the charges. Only three previous presidents have been impeached and none have been found guilty.
Thank you for filling in
I was so pleased this morning to see a Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy on Forest Ridge Boulevard at the school zone. I thought that was quite amazing. I don’t think it’s going to become a habit. I think he was replacing a school crossing guard who didn’t show up today, but I thank the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office anyways.
Interfering with the Catholic Church
For those who don’t believe government is involved and infiltrating religion, then why is the FBI spying on the Catholic Church and their stance on abortion, LGBTQ+ community and labeling the church traditionalists has domestic terrorists? They say they’re doing it to protect the liberal Catholics from the traditionalists. Seems to me that there’s an awful lot of interference here.
Thank you for excellent Letter
Excellent Letter to the Editor on Tuesday, April 25, by Richard Musgrove, “The road to mediocrity.” Excellent. It was a fact-based, common-sense letter. Thank you for this excellent letter.