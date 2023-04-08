Thanks for bringing the paper back to life
I don’t know how many people know this, but Mr. Mulligan, he had a fantastic paper in the Chronicle, with fantastic stories and whatever. He was a good paper person. When he left, the paper went downhill. … But I’ve noticed the paper’s been getting better and better at its stories. They’re getting more stories that really mean business. Then I found out that they just hired a new executive editor, Jim Gouvellis. I want to thank him so much for bringing the paper back to life. At least now there are real stories coming out of this paper and it’s interesting to read again. I want to thank him so much for bringing this paper back to life. This is what my opinion is on the paper. I hope other people notice it themselves. Hey, have a fine day and stay safe.
Government interfering with nature
(Re Wednesday, March 29’s front-page story): The city of Crystal River should be ashamed for that article about closing Three Sisters Springs for many, many months and claiming there’s an erosion problem caused by manatees and swimmers swimming up and down. … They don’t cause any erosion at all. It’s a rock base. It hasn’t changed in years. This project is just government interference taking something from the people that the people paid for and continue to pay for and it’s a total waste of time and money. Reminds me of the monkeys on Monkey Island that are no longer there after $300,000 is given to the restaurant to take care of the monkeys. The money’s gone somewhere but the monkeys are gone.
Just build a seawall
Three Sisters Springs to close. They need to just go with the inevitable and build a seawall, either that or outlaw boats in the springs – swimmers only.
We ship that oil somewhere else
I’m reading the paper of Wednesday, March 29’s Sound Off about “Oil companies are at fault” (Page A2). The man in here says that 6.5 million barrels of oil per day are sold by the other states and that in regards to the Keystone Pipeline, it was totally shut down because of it. Well, he better do his math and he better do a little bit of investigation because the Keystone Pipeline, part of it was shut down, not the entire thing. There’s still 600,000 gallons being transferred into the Chicago area. If you do your reading, you’ll find out that it’s not shut down. Otherwise, that oil is not worth anything, anyway. And we ship most of it out because we don’t want it. We ship it to Third World countries that will use it. We don’t use that oil. That oil is crap. Get it right.
Get your own job
I’m responding to (Wednesday, March 29’s Page A2) Sound Off, “Commissioners need to get us more jobs”: I totally disagree with you. It’s not the commissioners’ responsibility to get us jobs. You need to get off your duff and go look for one. If you don’t find the job you’re looking for here and you have to relocate to find the job you’re really looking for, then you need to do that. The commissioners don’t need to get us jobs. That’s your responsibility.
All they do is change the county
Thursday, March 30, another depressing headline in the Chronicle saying, “Summit allows county leaders to look toward the future.” Do they have to have a summit meeting to see what is happening to Citrus County? I can tell them what is coming for our future: encouraging growth from the county administrator to all the county commissioners. All they talk about is moving forward and destroying what we have and changing the county forever. And who or what will pay for the improvements? Does it take a summit to decide all this when there’s only one way to pay for growth – taxes and more taxes on everything. Already they have mentioned raising the sales tax. I would like for one of these leaders to tell us about one area that has grown to increase the tax base and has the money to more than cover the cost of growth. …
EVs should pay for roads, too
I applaud the Republicans of Florida who are adding the extra tax onto EVs because they still use the roads but they’re not paying the gas taxes. I think that’s a great idea. Why should you get away with not paying the same taxes as everybody else? I don’t think that the EV craze is going to be what you think it is. I think people buy the hype and don’t realize the real cost of an electric vehicle, the real cost before it gets to you. It’s costing way more than a gas car costs to build. I think if people actually did their research to see what’s being done to the environment, they might change their mind on electric vehicles. We will never have a successful civilization without gas. That’s what got us to where we are now is fuel. It’s gasoline and oil, not electric vehicles, not electric anything.
The Fair was great
Took my family to the Citrus County Fair last night, like we had been doing for several years, but had to stop during the pandemic. It was so nice to finally be able to really enjoy it again and it was the best one ever. Thanks to the Citrus County Fair Board and everyone involved in setting up this terrific family event for the community.
Protect the children
I think we have possibly identified the biggest hypocrites in our country. What else can you call people who … feel children’s bodies being shredded by assault rifles is an acceptable price to pay so they can play with these weapons of war?
You need to watch them groom your pet
To all pet owners: If you take your pet to someone to be groomed and they will not let you watch them, beware. Don’t go there because they will mistreat your animals. Take it from me, do not go to anyone that will not let you see them groom your pets.
Too many lies, too much rhetoric
We need to find a way to get past the rhetoric. You have two groups of people in the country thinking that their beliefs and their wants are the right thing. There’s several hills that each side is willing to die on. I think if people knew the facts – the real, true facts – we probably would have a better understanding of each other and be able to come to a mutual agreement. But with all the lies and rhetoric that are thrown out and people believing it without doing any kind of research, I think that is detrimental to our society. …
Pie in the face was just plain fun
I’m calling about the pie in the face you showed on the paper a few days ago (March 25’s front-page story with photo, “Pie-faced teacher is a good sport”) and the response in the Sound Off section, the “Pie in the face is demeaning” (Sunday, April 2, Page A5). I don’t know why you would even begin to think that. It’s fun. The kids enjoy it. The teachers don’t mind it. You really shouldn’t take things so seriously. They’ve been doing that since 1965. I remember doing it when I was in school and it was a lot of fun. We really enjoyed it. It made me feel more trusting of the teachers, that they didn’t take themselves that seriously. Things were a lot different back then, but it’s been going on since the ’60s. Why you would call and complain about it is beyond me. Lighten up, for goodness sake.
It is about the children
I’m calling about the article in Sunday’s paper about New College, the public college that Gov. DeSantis appointed board members to (April 2’s Page A9 story, “A college in upheaval,” “War on ‘woke’ sparks fear in Florida”). I think more people are against the woke culture than are for it. I think what turned people against it was the fact that they’re involving children. I think if they left the children out of it, it would have been a lot easier to accept. … Everybody has the right to be who they want. I don’t think people are against that. I think that alternative (lifestyles) are accepted now, but the problem is that most people started with the children.
You wanted tourists. Now you have them
I’m responding to your article, “County wants stronger sign language to deter loud boaters” (Monday, April 3’s front-page story). That’s not going to work. That’s a waste of money. You wanted tourists and now you’re going to get what you wanted. So the point is, if you get more, get out there and enforce it. And I mean confiscate their boat and bring them in. Otherwise you’re wasting your money with more signage. Totally disagree with that concept. You wanted the tourists and now you’re getting them.
We don’t want more taxes
Today, Sunday, April 2, Commentary section, Mike Wright’s column, “Sales tax works” (Page C1): We need no more taxes or fees. A fee is only another tax. No new taxes. We’re already taxed to death.
Have the sheriff enforce boater noise
Calling about the article on the front-page headline of the Chronicle on April 3, regarding the need for stronger sign language to deter loud boaters in Homosassa. Signs are not the answer. Are these boaters violating some noise ordinance? If so, save the taxpayers’ money by avoiding obnoxious signs that won’t be obeyed anyhow and turn the matter over to the sheriff’s department where it belongs for enforcement. Fines are much more effective as a deterrent than signs. While you’re at it, answer the question as to why the muffler noise ordinance for airboats is not being enforced by the sheriff’s department on either side of the county. Signs are not the answer.
Deputies, Wildlife officials need to enforce noise laws
Signs on the Homosassa River for noise are good, but have the county commissioners thought on how this can be enforced? A sheriff’s deputy or Fish & Wildlife person has to be on the water to hear the noises and catch the violators. That is not going to happen.
Does the planning board read the paper?
I just finished reading today’s paper (Monday, April 3) and there are … things I just have to comment on. On Page A4, regarding weather catastrophes, the last four paragraphs point out how poor choices in development make our communities more prone to hazardous storms. I wonder if our planning board even knows that. It sure doesn’t look that way with all the new construction being approved. …
Insurance company questions
This is for our esteemed Republican legislators: In Florida, when a hurricane hits the state, our insurance companies cry poverty and raise the rates any size they want because they spend all their profits in the off years. With the tornadoes destroying the middle of the country, do those insurance companies just raise their rates open-ended or just drop policies because of too many tornadoes?
Not afraid of drag queens
To the guy who thinks our Republican governors are afraid of drag queens: They’re not afraid of drag queens. They just don’t want them to do their bump and grind in front of 5-year-olds.
I am tired of Harry Potter
This is about (cable) TV. I pay a lot of money to watch your television network. I am so sick and tired of seeing “Harry Potter.” I think everybody in the whole universe knows every single movie by heart. They can repeat everything that goes on, on and on. They play all the same stuff over and over and over. For our money, it’s about time we got some new shows. Put some new shows on now.
Don’t shoot the red fox
I’d like to address the people that are shooting the red fox in Deerwood. Be aware, the red fox is protected in the state of Florida – not endangered, but protected – and I have contacted the Wildlife Commission. So if they’re killing your chickens or you have a problem, you know, build a better coop. They’re just doing what God created them to do and that was to feed their families. They’re adorable to watch and they really don’t harm anything. So that’s my complaint for today.