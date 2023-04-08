Sound Off logo 2021

I don’t know how many people know this, but Mr. Mulligan, he had a fantastic paper in the Chronicle, with fantastic stories and whatever. He was a good paper person. When he left, the paper went downhill. … But I’ve noticed the paper’s been getting better and better at its stories. They’re getting more stories that really mean business. Then I found out that they just hired a new executive editor, Jim Gouvellis. I want to thank him so much for bringing the paper back to life. At least now there are real stories coming out of this paper and it’s interesting to read again. I want to thank him so much for bringing this paper back to life. This is what my opinion is on the paper. I hope other people notice it themselves. Hey, have a fine day and stay safe.

