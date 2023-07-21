Sound Off logo 2021

This is not what the people want

We have an unbelievable situation going on in Citrus County. The people in charge of running the county have absolutely no vision of what they’re doing to the future of our county. All they can see and do is for today and the greed for making money at the expense of destroying Citrus County. Some of the latest, most stupid actions are trying to get more money to promote tourists to come for the scallop harvesting season. And now, at last, coming to the most obvious conclusion that over-harvesting is just damaging the scallops to the point of completely eliminating them for good.

