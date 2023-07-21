This is not what the people want
We have an unbelievable situation going on in Citrus County. The people in charge of running the county have absolutely no vision of what they’re doing to the future of our county. All they can see and do is for today and the greed for making money at the expense of destroying Citrus County. Some of the latest, most stupid actions are trying to get more money to promote tourists to come for the scallop harvesting season. And now, at last, coming to the most obvious conclusion that over-harvesting is just damaging the scallops to the point of completely eliminating them for good.
Also, promoting the uncontrolled growth by making it easier for developers by changing zoning from low density to high, building high-rise apartments on small lots, making it quicker and easier to get building permits and more.
This is not what the people living here want, but the politicians will not listen to what we want, and they, along with the Chamber of Commerce, should all be taken out and try to find people who would try to save what we have that made the Nature Coast and Citrus County such a wonderful place to live before it is completely destroyed.
We don’t need to be driving faster
In regard to the Monday, July 17, article on “Study finds raising speed limits could increase crashes and death,” gee, do you think? That was proven when I was a teenager some time ago. By raising speed limits, it only allows the knuckleheads to go another five miles per hour over the limit. It’s proven to be the case no matter what the speed limit is and, yes, due to the drivers with total lack of being aware of their surroundings and the “you better look out for me” attitude, you’re still going to have accidents and death. A majority of the drivers don’t care. Many don’t even have insurance. It’s all about me and what I need.
Back in the day, 55 would save you gas as opposed to driving 60 or 65. I would think that would still apply with today’s cars too. It’s worth a try. I have found by driving the speed limit I can make all the lights on my way to Ocala to do shopping. Imagine that, there are perks to driving the speed limit. Mine is making the lights and getting to my destination ahead of time even while driving the speed limit. We don’t need to be driving faster, that’s just asking for trouble. I would love to see the driving computer games taken off the market. The drivers who watch them use those same driving games skills, or lack thereof, out on our roads and it just doesn’t work. Our roads aren’t for zigzagging in and out of traffic. Leave a few minutes early and you’ll make it to your destination in plenty of time while still driving the speed limit. Amazing. And while I’m on the subject of vehicles, make you’re noisy cars, trucks, motorcycles quieter. Just grow up and learn to blend in, not draw attention to yourself as the police will eventually tag you as you go flying merrily along.
You’re wasting your wind
I’m still laughing about all the people calling in about the firefighters and their trucks being at a restaurant or whatever. Have people ever considered that maybe the hot and tired firefighters just finished saving someone’s life and putting their house out of fire and perhaps they’re stopping for a well-deserved meal on their way back to the fire station?
Perhaps we should think of little bit deeper before we make this gigantic complaint that you’re wasting your wind on.
They don’t tell you how to do your job
I just wanted to say that I love reading the Sound Off in the Chronicle, but it’s amazing how many people that have no idea what it’s like to be a policeman or fireman and then they’re going to criticize him, and yet that’s the first person they’re going to need when an emergency comes up. I’m sure police and firemen didn’t come into your little factory job or into their insurance office or whatever they do, and tell them how to do their job. So, you have to admit, it’s pretty amusing.
An idiotic idea
Regarding the playground at Liberty Park; the thought of relocating it to another area of the park is an idiotic idea. The commissioners can’t possibly be considering that.
‘Sorry, we’re discontinuing your route’
Here we go again. The garbage company takes and collects your money for three months and then they send you an email saying, “Sorry, we’re discontinuing your route, and it’s going to be September-something before you get a refund.” Come on. And you haven’t even picked up the trash today that’s already been paid for.
Everyone, that’s about as bad as DirecTV dropping their channels. What can we do about it?
Lynne Abrams, I appreciate your writing
July 19, Lynne Farrell Abrams story regarding “Finding my oasis,” 50 years ago I joined Al-Anon. My best friend passed on few years ago celebrating over 40 years’ sobriety. To this day, I still read my ODAT, One Day at a Time Booklet.
Your works are so refreshing. It’s cool water, and I want you to know I appreciate your writing. Thank you.