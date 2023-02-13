There are too many boats
I live just past the springs and I can’t even get to my house from the commercial boats. This is wrong. I pay a lot of taxes. Something’s got to be done. I need access to my own dock and my own house.
I blame it on TV programs
About the Tampa sheriff, the second time, busting these illegal drag-racing things – one at the Gasparilla and this. I blame it all on the TV programs. … Why they allow it to be shown on TV and our young people are living up to it. People are going to be getting killed. This is wrong. Kids follow what they see, just like these games.
I don’t regret paying taxes to Swiftmud
(Re Sunday, Feb. 5’s Page A9 story, “War of words over campground ownership heats up”): I have been a resident of Citrus County for 51 years and there has not been a Citrus County-Swiftmud conflict until the Kitchen-Carnahan dynasty. There is two sides to every story, but our county commissioners need to look behind themselves and see where they have gone wrong with their relationship with Swiftmud. I do not regret one penny paid to this organization through 48 Citrus County tax bills. Wise up, BOCC.
Stewart should write letters to the editor
Some of Cortney Stewart’s columns read more like letters to the editor and that’s where I’d like to see it as her opinion, you know, because she really is not an authority on everything and sometimes the way she writes irritates me. On Feb. 5, Sunday (Page C1), her second paragraph about public education starts with, “My time as a public school student, while obviously not perfect” – what is obvious about it? You know, it just is not making much sense…
Just like everything else
“Varying Voices” column by Erick Erickson, titled, “The Great Chicken Egg Conspiracy”): Your chickenfeed article is total B.S. The fact of the matter is that the chickenfeed has been tainted … if you want to believe it or not. It’s just like everything else.
Duke is asking too much
“Duke seeks big increase in electricity price”: I am hoping Duke Energy does not get the approval to raise the rates. Twenty percent is an exorbitant amount for all, not just senior citizens. If I’m not mistaken, they had recently raised the rates. If they keep raising the rates, no one will be able to afford living in the areas serviced by Duke Energy.
The rate hike is outrageous
Duke Energy wants to recoup their losses, so they requested an outrageous increase. Every other large company, manufacturer and, finally, the small businesses have raised prices, trying to regain their cash flow. What does that leave to the end purchaser? This – and all the utilities raising prices, health care insurance, homeowner insurance and car insurance – makes me wonder, how long before my minimal savings will be lost? I would like to support our local businesses, but no longer have extra to even go out for an enjoyable meal with friends. Forget about any other extra activity. The consumer is at the bottom of the totem pole. What a way to spend what should be my enjoyable years. The stress of trying to make ends meet has taken over.
Deputies should not be hiding
I’m responding to “Sheriff is doing a great job” I disagree with you. You can’t even compare Prendergast to Dawsy. They’re not even in the same league. If you notice, there’s no deputies on the roadways. You can come up with all the statistics you want. I (will) believe your statistics when I see the deputies on the road and stopping them for speeding, like on (State Road) 44 and (U.S.) 19 and (U.S.) 41. Be out on the roads where people could see them, not hiding.
The Chronicle prints both sides
This is in reference to the Sound Off article dated Sunday, Feb. 5, entitled, “I don’t like Oliver North”. Freedom of speech is still supposed to prevail in the USA. … Thankfully, the Chronicle is not biased and prints both sides. Thank you.
Monitors are not babysitters
I’m reading where the parents now are using monitors to babysit their children when they go out. I think it’s ridiculous that these parents are using baby-cams as sitters. That’s absurd.
Is that illegal?
If a person who rents a house has their truck parked in the back yard for two years – not driving it because they do not want to pay car insurance – without the owner’s permission, is it against the law because they do not tell the owner who owns the house?
Bring your dogs in
People, please bring your dogs in at night.
Time for a change in America
Our land is private property. We should not have to pay land taxes on our property after it is paid off, nor should the county take private property for their use in Meadowcrest. Every dime I earn from Social Security, it takes to live on, not to put in taxes for my land. It is paid for. Citizens, stand up for our rights. Let’s all speak up and do something about it. It’s time for a big change in Citrus County and in America.
Act like they are Christians
We don’t need more leaders in Citrus County who say they are Christians; we need more leaders in Citrus County who act like they are Christians.
Too much trash on roadways
My husband and I are retirees from Minnesota who love everything about Citrus County except the hideous amount of trash along the roadsides. I can honestly say that in all our travels, we’ve never seen it this bad anywhere else. County officials should not allow a problem like this to detract from your charming small towns, beautiful lakes and abundant outdoor activities. Tourist dollars and tax revenue from new homes and businesses will be lost to well-kept places that don’t allow people to dump trash along the roadsides.
Don’t like lane squatters
This is referencing lane squatters. You know, the definition of a lane squatter is a person who is lingering in the left lane, whether it be above or below the speed limit. The risk of that person doing that encourages road rage to the person or multiple people following them or tailgating. The danger of that is if a car flashes their lights or blows their horn, the squatter may panic and swerve their vehicle to the right without looking, which would knock the car passing them on the right into, say, a bicyclist, a pedestrian or even an employee working, particularly around road cones on (U.S.) 19 in Homosassa. You know, insurance may deny the claim because the squatter would have made a right turn without being shown proper clearance…
Everyone should contribute
I read in the newspaper how the county commissioners are thinking of ways to collect more money for repairing or repaving our roads (Tuesday, Jan. 31’s Page A3 story, “County to explore hiking transportation impact fees to pay for road resurfacing”). A 1-cent sales tax increase would fall in line with the surrounding counties to fix this. The commissioners must convince the voters a 1-cent sales tax increase is the best possible solution to fix the problem of fixing the roads. No, no, no to MSBUs for roads. I do not believe in MSBUs for roads. First, you are penalizing by putting a tax on those who own property. Those who are renting are getting a free pass by not owning property and still driving on the roads. To be fair to everyone is to pay the increase of the sales tax by 1 cent. I would end up paying more with a 1-cent sales tax increase than with the MSBU, but that’s OK. I feel everyone should contribute towards the roads and not just a few…
Cars looked pretty new to me
I’m commenting on the photo of the food line in Feb. 2’s edition (with the front-page story, “Let’s Feed Citrus is still helping feed the hungry”). I couldn’t help but notice that these cars look pretty new and I just wanted to know, if these people can’t afford food, is it because their car insurance and their car payments are too much? Maybe our governor, instead of pushing for critical race theory bans that doesn’t even exist, maybe he should fix the car insurance crisis.
Trucks hurt home values
In regards to the article in Sound Off about trucks parking and having the Crime Stoppers taking down numbers (Friday, Feb. 3, Page A11, “Jot down those numbers”): This is very true. I was putting my home on the market and my real estate people came by and seen these tractor-trailers parked all through the neighborhood and they said, “We’re sorry, you’re not going to get much for your house here with this whole area looking like a truck stop because people don’t want to see that when they’re buying a home.” I’d appreciate your thoughts on this.
Stop drugs in the county first
(Re Saturday, Feb. 4’s front-page story, “Public hearing set on road vacation,” “Finegan’s request to be heard at Tuesday meeting”): The first thing that Commissioner Finegan wants to do is close the street in front of her house so she has more privacy? Unbelievable. She should be trying to stop drug trafficking in this county with improved policing and supplying police with the necessary equipment that they need to improve their drug policing. We’ve got to get rid of the drugs in this county.
Should not have been allowed here
I’m responding to Sound Off to (Saturday, Feb. 4’s front-page story about) this Chinese balloon. I think it’s totally absurd that it’s allowed to enter our airspace. It should have been shot down immediately the minute it hit our airspace…This should never happen in the United States of America, never.
Too many police cars
…Yesterday, we had an incident at (a store) where somebody snatched a purse and then drove off and created a police pursuit…On (State Road) 44, in the middle of rush hour, there had to be 20 police cruisers at high speeds coming in from all different directions. Why did we need dozens of police officers involved?...This was completely unnecessary. There should be better coordination on the amount of police presence in any type of situation. This was way over the top on the amount of police that came to take care of this situation…
What happens when the power is out?
They want all electric vehicles and everything electric…They want everything to go electric. What’s going to happen when a big storm comes and shuts everything down? If your mail trucks are electric, they can’t go nowhere. What happens now? Absolutely nothing. You stay where you are – dead in the water.
Are you afraid of thinking?
…In 2022, 21 of Florida’s school districts banned a total of 566 books. Florida is second only to Texas in book banning. Essentially, if you are afraid that books might change someone’s thinking, you’re really afraid of thinking.
I was helped by angels
I want to thank the two unknown women for being such angels at the Walgreens in Homosassa. They picked up the tab for a lifesaving prescription. They were unknown to me. They said they were paying it forward. I just could not believe such kindness from two unknown women. I want them to know I will definitely be paying it forward also. It’s so (nice) to see such kindness still out there. It just unbelievably warmed my heart. Thank you again to those women – those complete angels – that were in Walgreens this week.
Springs too crowded
Three Sisters Springs is grossly overcrowded, all for the sake of a dollar. Nobody cares except for the money. They’re letting people come in from all over the state, these commercial operations. It’s ludicrous. I’m ashamed.
Close the campground and go to court
Here we go again. Perhaps there is an unrecorded deed laying somewhere in the basement of the 1926 courthouse providing ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and/or campground. Looks to me like the county is up the river without a paddle, so close the campground and let’s go to court.
The litter situation is bad
All us people that pay attention here in Citrus County know too well how bad the litter situation here is in Citrus County. People complain about it, people write in the newspaper about it, call the (Sound Off) about it and I even hear it at the county commissioners’ meetings, but nothing’s ever done. It’s hard to stop people that are just flat-out pigs…With our primitive trash pick-ups and burning and people carting their trash to the dump, at the very least, our Public Works Department and our DOT – which received numerous complaints about (U.S.) 41 and the couches, sofas and chairs that are on the side of the road that have been there for months and still haven’t been removed – it tells us how incompetent (they are)…
A lot of talk about litter
What’s interesting, Citrus County residents, is we see a lot of talk in the newspaper – especially in this (Sound Off) line – about the trash that accumulates on the sides of our roads. And it sits there for weeks, if not months, before somebody finally picks it up with the county. It’s obvious that there’s a problem at the dump, there’s a problem with the people that transport their trash to the dump and there’s a general problem with people’s attitudes when it comes to Mother Nature and keeping our environment clean. That being said, we never hear anything from our county commissioners. We never hear some ideas. People have gone to these meetings and suggested things, like maybe minimum-security inmates could be out on the roads picking up the trash, or increasing the trash crews that go out and pick up the trash before they cut the grass…
Don’t blame tourists for the litter
I wish some of you people would stop blaming snowbirds and tourists for the condition of our roads and all the litter. Haven’t you been driving down the road and watched junk flying out of the back of trucks that’s unsecured – everything from junk loads to (fast-food) cups. Also, I’ve been walking along and had somebody throw an almost-full cup of Coke practically at my feet, one time, out of the car because she didn’t want it. Also, I live in Citrus Springs and my husband and I were walking and we caught two girls dumping eight big bags of trash around the corner from us. We caught them, fortunately, and made them put it back in their truck, but how many people still get by doing that? So it’s more the locals and people with haphazard load securing and people who just don’t care and just throw it out the window.
Change nickname to the Trashed State
How do I get an amendment added to the Florida Constitution? My proposal would be to change Florida’s nickname from the Sunshine State to the Trashed State. I’ve seen Third World countries with less litter than Florida’s roadsides. And when you couple it with all the dead animals, both on and off the road, it creates a macabre scene worthy of a dystopian horror tale. There are a lot of American flags waving as I commute to and from work each day and there’s a lot of cattle grazing in fields littered with plastic and a lot of nothing being done to solve the problem. It’s sad.