Do something about the panhandling

I don’t know if this is a sheriff’s department job or commissioners’ job or city official’s job, but someone needs to do something about the panhandling going on in front of the grocery stores, especially in Crystal River and Homosassa, and also on the streets. The corner of U.S. Highway 19 and State Road 44 is very dangerous and there’s people out there panhandling. I don’t know what the solution is to this, but I think someone needs to look into this and find out what can be done.

