Do something about the panhandling
I don’t know if this is a sheriff’s department job or commissioners’ job or city official’s job, but someone needs to do something about the panhandling going on in front of the grocery stores, especially in Crystal River and Homosassa, and also on the streets. The corner of U.S. Highway 19 and State Road 44 is very dangerous and there’s people out there panhandling. I don’t know what the solution is to this, but I think someone needs to look into this and find out what can be done.
Sexist and old-fashioned, Jack Townsend
I’m calling in reference to a letter from Jack Townsend and Sunday, June 11, “Thoughts on Father’s Day.” This letter contains a lot of sexist and old-fashioned dribble. He’s talking about how we convinced women that they must go out and work and have a career to have a happy life. My goodness, do you know how many women wanted to get out from under being just a wife and mother? Guess what, some women don’t want to be wives or mothers. Nobody forced women to stop being wives and mothers. Now, what happened to the family unit? Hey, I don’t know, but why don’t you talk to the men about that because they’re the ones that are not home with the single moms, taking care of kids and being with their woman. And as far as the kids go, nobody is destroying the kids except their own parents. I read another article in here about how parents are finally fed up, “SPLC labels Moms for Liberty ‘extremist group.’” This fella here, Michael Graham, said no, it’s just parents stood up and said they’re my children. Well, guess what Jack, the parents are to blame for that. The parents are the ones that are giving them electronic devices. They’re the ones that feeding them crappy food. I think your letter is just a bunch of crap.
Don’t the parents know?
I’m reading in the Chronicle that they are going to have K-9 dogs sniff out vaping teens. I’m not sure I agree with that but the reason I call is because actually my husband brought up a good point. He said, “Well, don’t their parents know this?” Number one, where are they getting the money to buy the vaping stuff and who is selling it to them? Because that’s illegal, right there. I just find it very peculiar that these parents are unaware of what their kids are doing, the same parents that are screaming, “They’re my children, I have the right to guide their lives,” that they don’t know what’s going on so now the school has to step in with K-9 dogs.
Our children
In reference to our children, like 3 years old, 5 years old, that people think they can make their own decisions on their sexuality. Really? They can’t even go to a store by themselves, they can’t make their own medical decisions, yet you’re saying they can make decisions on whether they want to be a male or female? Really?
Just fix the roads, it’s simple
I’m calling in reference to the Pirates Cove and Betz Farm. We don’t need to purchase it. Take whatever money you planned to purchase that and fix the roads. We don’t need to purchase anything else. Start cutting back and fix the roads. Very simple.
Please write about this
Chronicle, how about an article about why gas went up $0.40 per gallon for no apparent reason when you look at the price of a barrel of oil. Do your job, please.
Grow up and get a life
This is Monday, June 12, and I’m reading the Sound Off, “Your grandchildren are paying for your greed.” I don’t know who called in the Sound Off male or female, but you’re always blaming the old people for doing this. The old people this, the old people that, we’re greedy, we’ve taken Social Security, we’ve done this, we’ve done that. Well, let me tell you something whoever put this in, I’m one of those old people. I’m 71 years old and I’m still working and I’m still putting into Social Security and Medicare, which I have been putting in since I was 18 years old. Maybe it’s time you young folk get off your duff and go to work and put into the Social Security so that it will not run out nor will Medicare. But the young people don’t want to work. They like to go to the mailbox and get a check and then they go to the bank. So maybe you’re one of those young people that don’t want to work but you want us old people to continue to work to pay for your bills. Grow up and get a life.
Could’ve gone toward roads
I’m responding to your article, “CORE Business Center gets $92K from county.” Don’t you think they should’ve taken that $92K and picked up our roads? Because that’s part of our economy.
Dear Eric Williams …
This is for Mr. Williams, the city manager of Inverness. If you could, please buy 20 gallons of paint and paint the Whispering Oaks sign coming into the park. It looks like total garbage, and nobody’s ever done a thing with it. It’s rotten and about to fall down. I think a lot more people would go there if the sign looked a little better than what it does. And another thing about all these old, dilapidated buildings, like the travel agent building downtown and all these other buildings have been sitting here for 50 years with nobody in them. Tear them down! Build something! Let the county commissioners spend a dime besides the $9 million on the animal shelter.
Disgraceful action at the U.S. Capitol
I agree with John Griffin’s Letter on June 8 about the inappropriate action by the Capitol Police to stop a youth group from singing the national anthem at the U.S. Capital. Whoever told the police to do that should be fired and hung up by their thumbs. What country are we leaving in if we cannot express our respect and commitment to our national anthem in the people’s capital? This is a total disgraceful action by the Capitol Police.
I don’t give a hoot
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off, “Your grandchildren are paying for your greed.” I got news for you, buddy. I never had any children because I didn’t want them. So, I don’t have any grandchildren, so nobody is going to have to pay in my family $124,000 a person. So, you know what, since I don’t have any kids or grandkids, I don’t give a hoot. You should be ashamed of yourself for blaming all this on older generations. That money can be managed just fine. Way to blame the U.S. government who has been managing it.