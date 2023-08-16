Sound Off logo 2021

Can’t see the big picture

Pack of “ding-a-lings” complaining about a 7-Eleven. That’s what they’re doing, they’re complaining about a 7-Eleven, but they can’t see the big picture. It takes a guy to die in Citrus Hills because the cops allow them to drive their golf carts back there. The hillbilly crap that goes on … I mean what in the world?

