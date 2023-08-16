Can’t see the big picture
Pack of “ding-a-lings” complaining about a 7-Eleven. That’s what they’re doing, they’re complaining about a 7-Eleven, but they can’t see the big picture. It takes a guy to die in Citrus Hills because the cops allow them to drive their golf carts back there. The hillbilly crap that goes on … I mean what in the world?
Just turn yourselves in
Just wanted to call to say that I am really surprised that no one has turned in any information about the young man that was hit while he was scalloping, run over by the boat and was seriously injured, and nobody has given any information about the young woman from Scotland and she was hit by a car that just drove off.
I don’t know how these people can live with themselves, and there were other people on the boat with the driver that boat and that is just, wow, mind-boggling, too. I want to say to those people, they probably won’t read the Chronicle, but you’re kidding yourselves.
You’re not going to get away with this. Whether you believe in universal punishment, God’s punishment or balancing of energies, you’re not going to escape unscathed.
These things that you’ve done are going to catch up to you, so if you have any integrity, don’t continue in this shameful manner and come forward and turn yourself in.
County administrator doing the right thing
Very happy to see our new county administrator taking care of business his way, which is the way it should be. He’s running that show and he got rid of two people.
We’re all aware there’s other departments in Citrus County that need to be cleaned up, particularly the aquatic weeds, that thing has been the boondoggles for 30 or 40 years. I can’t believe it’s still operating. But that’s here nor there, the guy is doing the right thing and cleaning house like it should be done.
Needing consultants for everything
Reading a Sound Off on Monday, Aug. 14, where a person said our county ain’t got no guts, our commissioners have no guts. I agree. They have nothing, they can’t figure out anything on their own. So why were they put in office? Every time they need to find out something they have to hire a consultant. They don’t even know what a pair of shoe laces costs. This county is circus county, not Citrus County.
I’ve been here all my life and I’m 72 years old, and I’ve seen it come and it’s just getting worse with the kind of commissioners we have. For them, it’s “Hey Alexa, can you answer this?” That’s what our county commissioners do. They can’t get our roads done. We got an animal shelter. Yes, the gas stations that were in Homosassa years ago, their tanks went bad and they weren’t going to renew them because of the springs right there. They didn’t want to take chances. And yet, our county commissioners don’t even think of that. Their only revenue draw is people going to the wildlife park, and then it’s going to be closed one day when fuel does get down in there. Thanks a lot, commissioners. Voting season is coming and I think everyone will need to get out here. We’ll hire the consultants around the county since they know what they’re doing.
Can’t take this seriously
Can you even take this headline seriously? In your own opinion, “A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say.” Can you take that seriously? I cannot take that seriously. That’s the most hysterical thing I’ve ever seen on a piece of paper.
Pleasure to read
How refreshing to read the Editorial about Gus Bilirakis, and also very good article from Robert Pawlicki. Chronicle, keep up the good, positive words from good, gentle people. Pleasure to read.
Thanks for printing
Hey, I don’t know who you are, but I wanted to say thank you because you made my day to wake up and see you printed “This county is a toilet.” That’s the funniest thing in the world to me, and I just wanted to say thank you very much because it’s true and everybody knows what’s going on here.
In favor of glampground
I’m calling today in favor of Fish Creek Glampground. Citrus County is basically made up a tourism, and with that being said, the Ozello area only has so much of it. I feel like the campground would be a great addition to our community, bringing in tons of revenue year-round, as well as showcasing our beautiful ecosystem.
Outrageous as usual
The new county administrator and the county commissioners are giving the senior citizens another house program by not giving senior citizens any relief on the cell phone program for 2023. This is outrageous, as usual.