Can I disqualify him?

I read in today’s Chronicle, May 21, that Governor DeSantis wants to disqualify a judge in his ridiculous Disney lawsuit because he doesn’t agree with what the judge has said in the past. Well, if that’s the case, I certainly don’t agree with anything that Ron DeSantis has done, so can I disqualify him from being my governor?

