Can I disqualify him?
I read in today’s Chronicle, May 21, that Governor DeSantis wants to disqualify a judge in his ridiculous Disney lawsuit because he doesn’t agree with what the judge has said in the past. Well, if that’s the case, I certainly don’t agree with anything that Ron DeSantis has done, so can I disqualify him from being my governor?
Thank you for the food
I just have to say I’m still very grateful to those in the community that bring “thank you” food to the Sheriff’s Office, but please realize that many of those people cannot enjoy some of those foods because of food sensitivities like gluten intolerance or other issues. So, please, before you do that, can you contact the sheriff’s communications office and find out if everybody is able to enjoy the lovely food that you all bring?
They’re still mothers
I’m calling in reference to a letter written by John Pierce in the Sunday, May 21, Chronicle, “Chronicle disses mothers everywhere.” I get what you’re saying about celebrating and honoring the mothers that protect us and gave us life and such. That being said, I don’t see how it takes away from mothers that the Chronicle included women who experienced miscarriages and so on. There’s nothing wrong with being inclusive of all those women, too. I have couple of good friends that lost their children, but they’re still mothers as far as I’m concerned. I’m sorry that you see the negative side of it whereas in this case I see the positive side of it. I don’t think it hurts anybody and it most certainly doesn’t hurt the moms that gave us life.
They’re holding us hostage
This is concerning the topic of county roads in poor condition. Once again, they’re trying to hold us hostage with tax dollars. We already have the highest fuel taxes of any of the counties around us. Not to mention, the property taxes have gone up 200 percent in the past two years. Don’t even talk about raising a millage or anything like that at all. What needs to be done is a third-party audit on all county taxes that have been collected. Also, a tax audit for all the county commissioners and county administrator, and they should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and prosecuted if necessary. We don’t need helicopters for the sheriff’s department; that’s millions of dollars there, let alone fuel and maintenance for them. We have half a million dollars spending on monkey condominiums with air conditioning and heating. Why don’t we use the tourist dollars to fix the roads? The tourists are chewing the roads up and they need to be replaced for the tourists, so therefore, that makes sense. They need to be held accountable. This has gotten totally out of hand.
Some alternatives
For those acting like Sugarmill Woods is the only feasible place to build a multi-family rental complex, I’d like to offer some alternatives. Maybe we shouldn’t be building these huge RV parks that no one wants except for the couple of people profiteering from them. These are usually located in nice locations, and wouldn’t the land be better used for the low-income apartments we are constantly told the county needs?
What’s wrong with wearing a dress?
In Mississippi, a transgender girl missed her high school graduation because a judge ruled that she could not wear a dress and heels to her graduation, although she always dressed that way throughout high school. I have never seen a picture of God or Jesus or angels in pants. They are always in a dress or long robes. Does that mean that they may be transgender or sexual intermediaries? Genesis 1:27 says God created mankind in his own image, male and female he created them. Does that mean that God is male and female? I don’t think that DeSantis would permit that. No, but he permits cherubs and they’re usually naked.
I agree with holding criminals accountable
Like many of those in Sound Off, I am outraged that criminals are not being fully accountable for their crimes. As an example, why in the name of sweet Jesus is Donald Trump at the very least not spending the remainder of his life in prison?
It’s the respect they deserve
In today’s opinion editorial, May 21, it states people, especially Oak Village residents, are too tough on Steve Ponticos and his few supporters. Perhaps the residents were angry because Mr. Ponticos was attempting to build a massive rental apartment complex in the middle of our neighborhood of single-family, privately owned homes. Please tell us just how the residents are supposed to treat people who show that they couldn’t care less about the character of our neighborhood and our property values. Does anyone doubt that they wouldn’t do the same exact thing if given the opportunity to get more money? We now know who they are, and we’ll give them the respect that they deserve.
Cars without radios
I just heard of this week that the new electric cars are going to come without AM radios. A lot of people will miss the sports, baseball games, the talk shows and foreign language shows. I think that’s absolutely ridiculous.
Fix our roads
Monday morning, front page, 44 percent of county roads are in poor condition. I’ve got an idea. Let’s spend $12.5 million on an animal shelter and another $2 million on a bicycle trail going to the beach.
Start listening to us
What is the matter with our commissioners? Don’t they get it? Reading the likes of Bowman, Rankle and many others, Fish Creek will be the next ruin. Commissioners, do you want our votes? Get smart and listen to all of us.
Poor planning
I’m calling referencing the article saying 44 percent of county roads are in poor condition. And yet, the commissioners constantly want them to build, build, build. Building all these homes, all these businesses, how do you think the roads are going to do then? Not very well. Poor planning on their behalf. Ridiculous.