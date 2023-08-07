Sound Off logo 2021

Your dogs are chasing people, lady

I’d like to make a complaint and hope the Chronicle will print this so this lady will see what I’m talking about. I take walks on Washington in Beverly Hills just before you hit Roosevelt. There’s a lady on the corner who has her dogs always running around in the yard and always coming after me when I don’t even taunt them or tease them. Either put them on a leash, stick them in the backyard fenced or don’t bother bringing out the dogs at all if they’re chasing people down the street.

