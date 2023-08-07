Your dogs are chasing people, lady
I’d like to make a complaint and hope the Chronicle will print this so this lady will see what I’m talking about. I take walks on Washington in Beverly Hills just before you hit Roosevelt. There’s a lady on the corner who has her dogs always running around in the yard and always coming after me when I don’t even taunt them or tease them. Either put them on a leash, stick them in the backyard fenced or don’t bother bringing out the dogs at all if they’re chasing people down the street.
Vacation time is over, guys
Whatever happened to the road construction company on U.S. Highway 19. They have not done a thing for going on three months on that road, and don’t tell me it’s been raining all that time. Check your rain gauge, you’ll find it hasn’t been. Are they working on other roads in the state? Oh, I forgot. This is the redneck portion of Florida and nobody really cares about this part of it. We have no big buildings, we have no big companies. I think somebody should take some pictures, send them off to the transportation company in Tallahassee and see if they can’t get something done. Vacation time is over, guys, get back to work.
Quit kicking the can down the road
I’ve lived here about 19 years and almost all this time I’ve been here I’ve witnessed and heard about the animal shelter needing to be relocated and rebuilt. I tell you, parts of it were just so disgusting I couldn’t go to the back of it. It was just awful. If they had built that animal shelter 10 years ago, even five years ago, it would have cost a lot less than what it’s going to cost now. Quit kicking the can down the road. Dang, they’re good at that.
Nosy neighbor syndrome
A note to all those people who are asking who is the woman that hit the deputy, why do you need to know? What possible reason could you have to need to know? You’re not involved. What do you want, to harass that person? Or do you just have nosy neighbor syndrome? I would be willing to bet that the family of this deputy knows who it is and they’ve also chosen not to reveal it to all you nosy people who seem to think they have a right to know every single thing that happens. Why don’t you get a life?
Golf cart accident case
Has there been an update on the traffic accident several weeks ago involving a golf cart and a car on a street in Citrus County? This incident would give the sheriff an opportunity to review the use of golf carts on city streets and inform the citizens.
Fascinating letters
Really fascinating. Saturday’s Letters, Aug. 5, has one person advocating politeness and civility. It was followed by a letter full of name calling and simple minded labels, not to mention blatant misinformation and a slam at the Chronicle. I’m voting for politeness and civility.
Dream on
Saturday’s paper, Aug. 5, on page A10, how many people truthfully believe the headline that was “Steady job market suggests U.S. might avoid recession.” Think about it, answer it truthfully.
They put everything in the paper; 99 percent of it’s not worth anything. Yep, we might avoid recession because the job market is steady. Dream on, dreamers.
A sad day for our community
In response to today’s Sound Off, Aug. 5, addressing the writing of letters to 7-Eleven objecting to their building a store on the corner of U.S. Highway 19 and Grover Cleveland.
I have emailed both 7-Eleven and our governor about our community’s concerns over a gas station on this site.
To date, I have not received a response from either. If these emails are being ignored, it is a sad day for our community and its springs.
Couldn’t agree more
I would just like to comment about the Letter from Anna DeRose in Saturday’s paper, Aug. 5. I couldn’t agree with you more.
Make your lawn arrangements
Now that the height of vacation season is upon us, remember to make arrangements for someone to cut your lawn if you plan on being away from home for two weeks or more. Leaving it uncut is an open season invitation to burglars that no one is home. Besides, it is also unsightly.
She should get Gerry Mulligan’s ‘Poop in the Shoe Award’
Just want to call in about the lady who left her French bulldog in Pittsburgh airport, her emotional support dog, for a resort vacation in the middle of Pittsburgh airport. I think we should give her Gerry Mulligan’s “Poop in the Shoe Award.” I mean, really, what kind of person does that to their dog? I think Gerry Mulligan was really good coming up with that. I think she should get that award for the whole year. What do you think people? I mean, how could you do that? That’s just like leaving your kid in the airport. That poor dog.
Get it right or get it gone
I was looking in the Chronicle’s Sound Offs and there’s some people saying we need a new sheriff. I agree with them totally that we probably need a new sheriff. He has to be more friendly towards the people on the streets. He’s always acting like he’s got attitude. Get it right or get it gone.
Don’t talk about what you don’t understand
There was another uneducated person giving their opinion about medical marijuana in Sunday’s paper, Aug. 6. I don’t think that person knows enough about the products and the conditions that it helps. I think that everyone needs to do research and understand that many, many, many of us use this natural way of getting better or being able to get up in the morning, go to work, take care of our families or do whatever we have to do as well-functioning citizens in this society. Legal marijuana has caused no additional problems. There’s never been a problem at a dispensary and you shouldn’t deny us the ability to get our medicine at better prices. I guarantee you, you go to discount pharmacies and pharmacies that’ll give you a break. Why are you different than me?