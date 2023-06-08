Sound Off logo 2021

The audacity

In an editorial today, May 27, you have the audacity to say, “County tourism yields big benefits to county residents. These benefits range from sales taxes to revenue for local businesses to jobs created by tourism to savings in property taxes for homeowners.” I’m sorry but I haven’t received any savings in property taxes for my home in over 20 years, and I certainly don’t receive any of the revenue. How dare you insult us all by pointing that out.

