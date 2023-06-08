The audacity
In an editorial today, May 27, you have the audacity to say, “County tourism yields big benefits to county residents. These benefits range from sales taxes to revenue for local businesses to jobs created by tourism to savings in property taxes for homeowners.” I’m sorry but I haven’t received any savings in property taxes for my home in over 20 years, and I certainly don’t receive any of the revenue. How dare you insult us all by pointing that out.
Response to ‘DeSantis should be here’
I’m responding to Sound Off, “DeSantis should be here.” I don’t hear anything about Biden not being here. He takes more vacations than anybody ever did. He doesn’t even hold any press conferences to talk to news reporters or the people of the United States of America. So why don’t we take his pay while we’re at it?
You need to reevaluate
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Concerning Trump,” where the person was knocking Trump and said that he took over a growing economy, but he killed and Biden inherited Trump’s disaster. Really? The borders were closed when Trump was president. We didn’t have all these illegal immigrants coming into our country. Our trades were very good. So, I don’t know what you’re reading, but you need to reevaluate your thinking.
You’re fooling yourself
This is for the ex-veteran and police officer who thinks it’s okay to vote for ex-President Trump. He is possibly fooling himself. He cannot admit that ex-President Trump likely will be a convicted criminal and will spend some time in jail.
Loud and clear
To the reader who asked, “Is it a one-way street?” No, it’s not. I watched Jan. 6 from the moment it began till it was over. I happened to be watching C-SPAN and saw it happening live, not replayed, and believe me, they were not against their ex-president. They were trying to keep him in office. Loud and clear. That’s the story.
In reply to ‘Voting on party lines’
Even in death, Rush Limbaugh cannot escape the mindless hatred of “Dem-Libs.” I personally deeply consider today’s issues and, thus, am driven to neutralize the writer and ilk. I listened to and watched Limbaugh for over 30 years. He had more patriotism and love for the U.S.A. than the entire Democrat Party. There’s nothing democratic about the party, only Democrat. Also, I shall vote for who, what, why, when and where I please, without advice from worshippers of the “Biden crime family.” Get that?
Pet projects
In the paper this morning says, “County may revisit Pirate’s Cove.” What is it the commissioners and all their pet projects? It’s totally ridiculous, not business-like in any manner. Probably by far the most ridiculous pet project is Commissioner Schlabach’s new animal shelter. About time the voters in this county wake up.
You’re ruining this county
They’re going to demolish the mall and they’re going to start stacking families on top of each other, squeezing hundreds of people into a square acre of land. The mayor of Crystal River thinks it’s such a wonderful thing and the Chronicle keeps showing us pictures of New Port Richey and what they did at the Gulf View Square Mall. My goodness. Which one of us drives down there on U.S. Highway 19 and thinks it’s a wonderful experience? Nobody. It’s terrible. The traffic on U.S. 19 in Crystal River is backlogged. It’s choked. It’s terrible. And all the politicians think it’s a wonderful thing if we continue to ruin it. Take our water. Take our peace. Add six or seven hundred cars to 34 acres. Cut down every tree. Elevate land the other side of U.S. 19, so when the next flood comes, the water will backup west of 19 and start flooding places that have never been flooded. Yes, Wawa, that too. We don’t need eight lanes of traffic. We don’t need it. Be honest, you just want to be able to suck tax dollars, sell water, sell sewer that you don’t own, and you call it a wonderful thing. It’s a terrible thing. You’re ruining this county.
It’s comical
I find it comical that Commissioner Schlabach would mention that with Duke Energy, we have all our eggs in one basket. Well, excuse me, a new animal shelter is all our eggs in one basket since you’re basically going to be borrowing money which uninvolved taxpayers will have to pay for. Get with it, this is a business.
Response about immigrants issue
I’m calling in response to Sound Off, “Can’t even take care of our own.” The person is saying that it’s a shame that we can’t take care of the homeless and the needy, but all the immigrants are coming in and getting free stuff. Well, the immigrants that come in, number one, they have to be medically checked. That’s just being smart, we don’t need a bunch of sick people coming into the country in the first place, and yes, they do have to be housed but they don’t continue to get a bunch of free stuff. And as far as our needy and our homeless go, well, how about they take care of themselves, okay? Needy people who had kids, you don’t have good jobs, don’t have good educations, isn’t there a little bit of personal responsibility that goes along with many people who are needy and homeless? And one other thing, I would trade a whole group of hardworking immigrants for these opioid drug addicts that are on the California and Oregon streets, I would the take hardworking immigrants for those United States citizens any day of the week.