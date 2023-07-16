Always looking for the photo-op
I’m glad that Sheriff Prendergast has time to go to a Crystal River City Council meeting to hand out a fake badge, but can’t find time to go to the County Commission meeting when seeking a 40 percent increase in this budget. I think that his priorities are wrong. He’s always looking for the photo-op instead of doing the right things.
Boating accident victim deserves to know
I’d like to make a comment on that boater that ran over the guy while he was checking scallops. From my understanding there were several people on that boat. I was wondering why one of them can’t come out and have a conscience about this poor guy and let him know who he was? You can do this anonymously, but how can you go away knowing and keeping that horrible situation to yourself. I think he deserves to know.
Road rules don’t apply to cops, apparently
At exactly 8 p.m. tonight, July 12, my husband and I just observed a fast-moving Citrus County Sheriff’s Office car turn right at Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.
The vehicle’s left brake light was out and the turn signal wasn’t used at all. I guess the traffic rules really only apply to those of us not employed by the sheriff’s department.
That’s Citrus County politics
Amazing. We got a new county administrator, Steve Howard. Been on the job a very short time and already on vacation, I see in the paper today. Wow. That’s amazing. That’s Citrus County politics.
Animal shelter, perhaps Chronicle building?
We seem to be at a stand still with the pet shelter, what about acquiring the Chronicle building? It’s an empty shell of a building that you could build up from, thereby saving you a lot cost of $9 million plus of a new building.
Think about it. It’s centrally located and probably very cost effective with the high ceilings and ability to build into. Think about it.
Thank you for your letter, Richard Williams
Our congratulations to Richard Williams for his Letter to the Editor titled “Ron DeSantis not fit for office” in the Thursday, July 13, Chronicle. It was well written, factual and he has a good grasp of what a failure DeSantis has been to all Floridians. I just wanted to add that DeSantis just spent $1 billion of our tax money equipping his private state militia that no one can figure out with the need for is of this private army. $1 billion was going a long way towards home reinsurance, so our rates, which are the highest in the country, could come down, but as long as people just blindly vote for governor, senator or commissioner with an “R” next to their name, don’t complain. You deserve the government you elected.
Response: brief explanation on meat packaging
I’m responding to the caller that feels that they are being cheated at the retail meat counter. The pad they were referring to in the meat industry is called a soaker pad or diaper. These pads are designed to absorb moisture which seeps from a fresh cut of meat when packaged and displayed in a self service meat case. All freshly cut and packaged meat products seep, some more than others. For example, a rump roast will seep far more than short ribs. These pads provide a neat, dry and clean package while on display without a customer handling a wet and bloody package. All pads and trays and wrappings are deducted prior to the meat being weighed and displayed. These pads are all for the benefit of the consumer. I hope this brief explanation helps this caller.
Please just build the animal shelter
Please get the shelter built. Please get the shelter built. Please get the shelter built. We need it desperately. It’s hot out there. Please get the shelter built before the money disappears.
To the young man at the Verizon store
This call is in regard to the Verizon on U.S. Highway 19 where it is such a traffic mess. A nice young man sold me a phone, his name was Mr. Acardi, I want to thank him for having to cross that road and go to work every day. He was very knowledgeable with the phone that I bought. Kudos to Mr. Acardi, and get that road fixed please.
Road’s not a garbage dump
We have called county code enforcement three times with no return call about all the garbage and trash along the road on Carlene Street.
It’s a joke, it’s a mess. The county won’t even call us back to see if they’re doing anything? Ridiculous.
This is what we pay taxes for. It’s not a garbage dump.
Tourism director shouldn’t get paid leave
So, why is the tourism director on paid administrative leave? In the event they do further investigation and he is terminated, there should be no administrative paid leave, but if innocent, be paid retroactively. Only in “circus county.”
How is this OK?
How in the world did two RV parks less than two and a half miles apart on the same street get approved?
Then why are people still coming here?
Regarding Letter to the Editor by John Stanfield, if Florida is so terrible under Ron DeSantis, why are 1,200 people moving here daily?