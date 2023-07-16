Sound Off logo 2021

Always looking for the photo-op

I’m glad that Sheriff Prendergast has time to go to a Crystal River City Council meeting to hand out a fake badge, but can’t find time to go to the County Commission meeting when seeking a 40 percent increase in this budget. I think that his priorities are wrong. He’s always looking for the photo-op instead of doing the right things.

