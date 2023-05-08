Bail reform
Every week there are articles in the Chronicle prove there are ample reasons why bail reform is urgently needed.
Main cause for division
This Sound Off is about the May 2 Associated Press article, "Americans fault media for dividing nation." The simple truth is abuse of freedom of the press is the main cause of division in America.
Blame Biden
Saw in the May 2 paper that gas prices dropped to $3.65. Don't forget that when Trump was in office, it was barely over $2, some cases under $2. Biden with this climate change agenda so he can pay off all the big buddies is causing your prices of everything to go up. He cut the Keystone Pipeline, he cut our oil drilling and our oil reserve is gone. Think about what he's doing. If we had a war today, we wouldn't have enough oil to fill our tanks and artillery. Blame Biden for your high gas prices and everything else that's gone wrong.
Concerning Hernando animal abuse case
In the May 2 Chronicle, there's an article about a Hernando woman who faces dozens of animal cruelty charges. I hope the Sheriff sees this - Can somebody please explain to me why that first complaint was six months ago, and nobody went back in six months to check on that woman to see if she had complied? It actually took another complaint from somebody for the animal control officers to go back out there. Can you imagine how those animals felt when the animal control officer walked away the first time and nothing was done? This makes me so very, very sad and sick to my stomach. The Sheriff needs to look into this as to what the practices are for rechecking these offenders.
Response to "My deepest sympathies"
I'm responding to Sound Off, "My deepest sympathies," where the person said it must be painful for Tucker Carlson fans for losing your largest source of lies and conspiracy theories about our government. This just shows that you're not even open minded, you're one-minded. You believe in one thing and that's about it. Apparently, you are definitely a Trump hater and you hate republicans regardless of how our country is. That is really sad and pathetic.
Animal control could have stopped it
Regarding the Hernando woman facing dozens of animal cruelty charges. I see in the paper that animal control issued her a citation last October. Did they not go back in the last six months? They could have prevented this horrible situation from continuing.
We're in a drought
Shame, shame, shame on Citrus County utilities water. We're supposed to be in a drought. Water has been flowing freely for a week now on Eagle Cove Court in Arbor Lakes. Shame on them.
Yellow streak
I'm calling with a complaint about the quality of your paper. The paper on Monday, May 1, on page B10 has a bright yellow streak going all the way down the paper. This type of thing has happened before, and I'm just wondering why nobody catches this when you're printing the paper out. Somebody must do a quality check. Why does this type of thing happen?
The frog on the stove
I remember in school when they were teaching us about the bullfrog in the pot of water on the stove. The bullfrog was at home in the water. That was his environment. He was happy. But as a stove was heating up and the water was getting warmer and eventually frog was going to die. He had all chances to just jump out of the water. Very simple, but eventually we all knew what was going to happen because the frog did not jump out of the water. I feel this is exactly where we're at today. In this case, there's nothing we can do. The government is in charge of the stove and they're turning it up and it's getting warmer and warmer and warmer and here we are. Nothing we can do but sit in our environment and see what comes next and it doesn't look like too many good things are coming next. Hold on, folks.
I fail to understand...
I fail to understand why someone who shot a child is not in jail. Why did he receive bond and why is he free on that bond? The man admitted trying to cover up everything he did and he's still not in jail. I also fail to understand why our Sheriff did not immediately notify the public that this gentleman had shot someone and was out on bond. Isn't this a prime case of someone who's mental health is deteriorating? What would his next act be?
Editors note: The man has since been placed in jail
Comment on Disney VS DeSantis
This is in regard to all the criticism of Disney suing Governor DeSantis. Well, Governor DeSantis did start the fight, and just because Disney used their first amendment rights to criticize him, and it's been an ongoing battle ever since. So, you can talk about the cost, you can talk about the cause, but it all lies on the lap of Governor DeSantis. People seem to overlook the growth that Disney created in the state of Florida. Just saying.