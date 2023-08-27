Three cheers for Publix
Three cheers for Publix. Finally we have a company who has stepped up and planted a foot down with letting animals meander around in a public store.
Maybe others will follow suit
Hooray for Publix, maybe Walmart and Winn-Dixie will follow suit. I’m tired of having animals in the grocery carts. Also, I think all female pets should be fixed before they’re sold.
No more mutts in Publix
Hopefully Publix will enforce their “service dogs only” rule. I’m tired of people dragging their mutts into stores all the time. Totally ridiculous.
No dogs in restaurants either
Hopefully the other stores will follow the “service dog only” policy. This has become totally ridiculous. I don’t know what Florida law is, but the state we moved from, there were no dogs allowed in restaurants. That is totally ridiculous.
Thank you for standing up, Publix
I’m so glad Publix is finally standing up and following the law about dogs in carts in the store that are not service animals. I have hated animals in any of the stores where food is sold, and it’s not fair to people that don’t appreciate the fact that dogs walk anywhere and everywhere and they carry germs. Finally, thank you to Publix for standing up for all the people that really, really hate animals in the store, except service animals because those are necessary.
A great thing you just did, Publix
I want to say a big thank you to Publix for starting to enforce the law about dogs in the stores. There’s a lot of seniors in this county and they need their pets. They love their pets and their support system, but they need to leave them at home. I’ve been in the store many times and seeing the dogs lift their legs and pee on cereal boxes, or come around the corner and scare you to death because they’re the size of a horse. Some dogs are the size of a mouse. Now, what kind of support are they giving that you would need it for 20 minutes while grocery shopping? I can’t say how happy I am. Babies go in these carriages that the dogs are licking. This was so wrong. Thank you. Thank you. And also, I wish you would enforce the law more of cars parking in the fire zone in front of the store. I think people almost get killed when they walk around the back of the car and people are coming down the aisle. Publix is our favorite store. We need to keep it healthy and clean. There are a lot of diseases out there. We’re struggling every day not to get sick. This was a great thing you just did. Thank you so much.
Makes it so much nicer
Thank you, thank you, thank you to Publix for cracking down on dogs other than service dogs coming into the store. It makes it so much nicer. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
About that ‘no pets policy’ you’ve had …
In the Aug. 24 Chronicle, Publix grocery stores states that since 2020, they enforce a no pets policy. However, in the past I have witnessed mongrels and curs in the upper folding part of the carts. That alerted me to carefully inspect carts first, and there have been times that I pulled two or three carts before accepting one apparently, and I say apparently, free of animal feces stains. One can only wonder how many have unknowingly contracted a disease, illness or, even worse, died as a result.
No dogs in grocery stores or restaurants
I was glad to see that Publix has put notices up that you cannot bring a pet into the stores. I had a 75-pound dog that we had for a long time, and people would ask us, can they take our dog into their house and babysit our dog when we traveled, but our dog did not go into stores. A store cannot ask a person what their handicap is, but by law they must carry the papers with them to prove it. I have a friend that is blind and she still carries papers for the dog even though it was quite obvious with the harness on the dog that it is a seeing-eye dog. Dogs do not belong in stores. If you want to take your dog into a hardware store or Rural King, that’s different, but not a grocery store and not a restaurant. I love my dog. I’ve had four of them, but I’ve never taken them into a grocery store or a restaurant.
About time someone cracks down
Thank you, Publix. Thank you very much. It’s about time somebody cracks down on these people bringing their pets into the store while grocery shopping. We appreciate it very much. Thank you again Publix.
Now if other stores would get a backbone
Good for you, Publix. Good for you for your decision in not letting the dogs in their store. Now, if some of the other stores, for instance Walmart, would get some backbone and do the same thing because it’s getting ridiculous in some of their stores. Thank you, Publix. Thank you.
Finally following the law
I’m calling about yesterday’s paper, Aug. 24, and they’re talking about Publix and the dogs in the store. Well, about five years ago, I talked to a manager and informed them of that information. He took me inside where the baskets are, up against the back wall as you walk in, had sign up about dogs. I said no, you need a bigger sign than that. I went out and I printed a copy of the law about dogs and I gave them a copy. Nothing was ever done. And the thing is the article in the paper doesn’t cover everything on dogs. They ought to get the law and read it. Dogs cannot go into a vegetable area or where there is food that’s open. They cannot go there because they lick the food and people are going to buy it. So, that’s a restriction. All they can do is go in the part of the store that will allow the people safety and buy what they want. But the manager, five years ago, I gave him a copy. I did the same thing at Winn-Dixie, and Winn-Dixie went out right away and put signs up on the doors so people can read it as they walk in, “Service dogs only.” That is holding up fairly good, but the problem is nobody tells them as they walk into the store with their dogs that they can’t come in unless it’s a service dog. So, Publix and Winn-Dixie both have to tell them because it’s in violation of federal law. It’s not that the store wants it, it’s a federal law. Let’s live by the law instead of only following it when we feel like it.