Response about Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson had the largest audience in news in the country, anywhere between 3 (million) and 4 million viewers a night, compared to less than a million on CNN or MSNBC. The fact of the matter is Tucker Carlson had the guts to speak out and tell the truth, but if you don’t like what Tucker Carlson says you can watch any of the half a dozen news networks that are scripted and basically spew the same information because they’re told what to do and what to say. People like Tucker Carlson give us the real news, the stuff that you don’t want to listen to, especially if you’re a Democrat.
Response about Catholic Church
This is in regard to someone complaining that the FBI is spying on the Catholic Church. The FBI is “spying” on “the radical traditionalist Catholics, who make up the largest single group of serious antisemites in America, who subscribe to an ideology that was rejected by the Vatican and some 70 million mainstream American Catholics.” There are also several other radical traditional offshoot Catholic hate groups of which the Sound Off author may belong to.
Keep quiet about Supreme Court
In regard to the Supreme Court and this mess the liberals are trying to do in ethics. The Supreme Court is the most ethical part of government that we have. According to the left, they’re not supposed to have friends or any associates. They got one appointee by the liberals, and she couldn’t even define what a woman was. The Supreme Court has done a fine job over all the years that we’ve had this country and they live by the Constitution and decide by the Constitution. We don’t need a branch of government trying to get rid of justices just because they don’t like that they were appointed by a Democrat or Republican. That is non-democratic. Our nation would fall apart and would like a Marxist country because they would have all the control in the world to pass anything that they wanted to get passed. So, keep quiet about the Supreme Court. It’s doing just fine and has done for hundreds of years.
A comment on gun debate
David Burns of Floral City says, “Guns should be regulated at least as thoroughly as autos. It should be harder to get a gun than to buy a car.” Well, there’s a simple answer. Raise the price of guns to between $35,000 and $60,000. Problem solved.
Everbridge is state-of-the-art
I agree wholeheartedly with the editorial stating that the firing of the emergency system provider Everbridge was a huge overreaction. While working in my 30-year career in 9-1-1 dispatch in a state-of-the-art, multi-jurisdictional 9-1-1 center, I personally used Everbridge to send a variety of messages. It is considered to be a top, if not the top, system working today in terms of sending emergency messages. As usual, the bully DeSantis wants to look good to his base but has done the citizens of Florida a huge disservice by firing this company.
Quite the quandary
I am so torn. I think it is immoral for Ron DeSantis to continue to collect the salary from Florida taxpayers while he’s spending full-time running for president. On the other hand, it would be wonderful not having him here spreading hate and division amongst our citizens. It is quite the quandary!
Need to be more careful shooting
I read in Sunday’s paper about another mass killing in Texas, yet there’s someone in Citrus Hills who shoots every weekend. I understand he’s an NRA instructor shooting on his property. We can hear him three or four blocks away. Yes, I have a concealed weapons permit. Yes, I carry a weapon and I’m retired from a large city fire department. I have seen more killings and stabbings and shootings than this county could even imagine. I go to indoor ranges to practice. I am not stupid. I’m not uncaring, and I’m not dangerous. These people who shoot out in public, like this one is doing in Citrus Hills, are a danger to everybody. There’s already been one person killed in this county from people thinking they were shooting safely. I realize it’s a Supreme Court rule that you could do it, but these people are not shooters. If you need automatic weapons to go hunting, you’re not a shooter and you’re not a hunter. You’re just somebody who doesn’t know what you’re doing.
POWs deserve respect
I was watching CBS Sunday morning today, and it was a segment about what the POWs went through and what the Hanoi Hilton looked like, and it made me so very sad for them but yet so proud of them. I can’t imagine how President Trump could have called John McCain a “loser” just because he was caught. These men deserve the utmost respect.
Ken Frink should stay
I hate to see City Manager Ken Frink resign. It’s hard to find a great or a good city manager. Why doesn’t his fiancée Cindi Guy resign? It’s easier to replace a councilmember than a good city manager.