Response about Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson had the largest audience in news in the country, anywhere between 3 (million) and 4 million viewers a night, compared to less than a million on CNN or MSNBC. The fact of the matter is Tucker Carlson had the guts to speak out and tell the truth, but if you don’t like what Tucker Carlson says you can watch any of the half a dozen news networks that are scripted and basically spew the same information because they’re told what to do and what to say. People like Tucker Carlson give us the real news, the stuff that you don’t want to listen to, especially if you’re a Democrat.

