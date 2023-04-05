SOUND OFF logo 2021

Other presidents should be indicted

I’m just looking at my paper – today’s March 31, 2023 – and I can’t believe you printed, “TRUMP INDICTED,” “First ex-president to be charged with a crime.” I’ll tell you what, there’s about three or four presidents right now that are still around that should be already, you know, in prison for what they’ve done to this country. I’m a veteran and I’ve been a resident of Florida since 1970. I’ll tell you the truth … this is definitely a thing against Trump and it’s too bad. Wise up, my fellow Americans.

