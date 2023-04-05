Other presidents should be indicted
I’m just looking at my paper – today’s March 31, 2023 – and I can’t believe you printed, “TRUMP INDICTED,” “First ex-president to be charged with a crime.” I’ll tell you what, there’s about three or four presidents right now that are still around that should be already, you know, in prison for what they’ve done to this country. I’m a veteran and I’ve been a resident of Florida since 1970. I’ll tell you the truth … this is definitely a thing against Trump and it’s too bad. Wise up, my fellow Americans.
Getting Trump is BS
(Re Friday, March 31’s front-page story, “TRUMP INDICTED”): It’s funny how the Democrats got to get Trump for anything, because it’s all B.S. They know they can’t win against him …. What gets me is they’re charging him, but I can go on and on with what the Democrats are doing, but they don’t get arrested or anything. It’s unbelievable, but it’s all against Trump because they’re scared of him … and that’s what it boils down to.
No respect for Department of Justice
Oh my God, you people over at the courthouse Friday afternoon saying, “Arrest Trump,” and this and that? You’ve got to be kidding. Oh God, you’re absolutely ridiculous. Let me tell you what, I have no respect for the Department of Justice.
Take that, DeSantis
I picked up my paper this morning and just got my first laugh of the day! Right there on the front page, “As quiet as a mouse: Disney takes back powers” (Friday, March 31). You go, Mickey Mouse! Take that, Gov. DeSantis!
Tax and spend commissioners
Ladies and gentlemen, voters of Citrus County: Let it be known that … on our county commissioners’ board, these are tax-and-spend county commissioners. We don’t have quality roads, yet we have a higher gas tax than most counties. We don’t have water and sewer services. We don’t have garbage hauled – as we call it, “rubbish pickup.” There’s so many things we lack here in Citrus County, yet we have higher and higher taxes and less and less service. As a voter and a registered Independent, I’m concerned about what’s going on with our tax dollars. One thing we notice here in Citrus County is the abundance of trash along our roadways. I know that they make some effort to pick it up, but the fact of the matter is, we see recliners, mattresses and all kinds of trash along our roadways.
Editorial was spot on
Today’s editorial was spot on (Friday, March 31, Page A8, titled, “We should promote more than manatees”). Crystal River and the manatees always seem to be the focus of attention when it comes to getting the big bucks to draw tourism, but there are so many other places and attractions in the county that deserve attention and money for upkeep, as well. It’s time to focus on them for a while and give the poor manatees a break.
They are dividing us
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to your article in Entertainment (Friday, March 31, Page C4), “Biggest films still go mostly to white men.” That’s totally ridiculous. This is absurd. Leave race out of the equation. That’s why they’re dividing everybody. Everything is either Black or white. It’s ridiculous.
They override our local government
Gov. DeSantis just signed a $711 million affordable housing bill. I am wondering how that will affect Citrus County, because they have the right to override anything our local county commissioners or city government wish to do.
Printing is too small on drugs
What I’d like to comment about are over-the-counter pharmaceutical products – anything from Tylenol to aspirin, etc. The printing is so tiny that you cannot read it unless you have a magnifying glass and even then, it’s difficult. The results can be deadly if not read carefully. Congress alone must act to pass a bill requiring products to be labeled legibly.
New York City is unsafe
I apologize for this being late, but I’ve been out of town for a couple weeks and was going through the Citrus Chronicle. March 19’s article, front page, by the Associated Press, says Trump says he expects to be arrested. There’s one sentence in the article that ought to grab everybody’s attention, and that is, “New York remains one of the safest cities in the nation.” I’m pretty sure there’s nobody that would believe that. That is definitely not true.
Just a trash bin
I just read in Saturday’s Sound Off about a gentleman that said guns don’t kill people; bullets do (Page A7, “Ban the Ammunition”). Bullets don’t fly out of the gun by themselves. It is the person who is full of sin and hate that pulls the trigger. Another thing: I wish our BOCC would stop spending money. How many car washes and restaurants do we need? My God, this place was a good place to live 20 years ago. Now it’s nothing but a trash bin.
Be pro gun
I’m reading in the paper Saturday, April 1, in the Sound Off (Page A7), somebody called and said they ought to ban ammunition 100 percent. Liberals don’t think things through to the end. Think about what you’re saying. If I’m not good enough to carry a gun to protect my family, I’ll be darned if I pick one up to protect my government. Somebody better be pro-gun in this country.
Greedy politicians
Thank you to the Chronicle for printing the column from the Orlando Sentinel, “Money buys access to power in Tallahassee” (Saturday, April 1, Page A8). It’s a shame that we have such greedy politicians.
It is Clinton’s fault
In response to your article “Medicare, Social Security could fall short over next decade” (Saturday, April 1, Page A9). Well, it would have never happened if Clinton didn’t take the money and the resources that were there and use it somewhere else. Why don’t we make Clinton pay back all that money? He’s the one that took it out and used it elsewhere, so let him pay the money back.
So much hatred for Trump
I’m responding to (Saturdays, April 1, Page A9 story), “Sources: Trump facing at least one felony charge.” I think it’s totally ludicrous and pathetic. People despise this man so much. You can despise him all you want. You could say anything you want about him, but so much hatred towards one man is really pathetic.
Any married man would have lied like Trump
Who cares whether Donald Trump lied about having an affair with another woman while married? Any married man would have lied.
Does Bragg have a law degree?
I was just wondering if anybody ever checked to see if (Alvin) Bragg ever graduated from an accredited law school. It appears that he has skipped a few classes. Maybe it was a phone-in law school.
The U.S. I knew doesn’t exist
I am not a person easily rattled, but as I have been sitting here for some 40 minutes listening to (TV news) and I’m horrified. Everything is true, but a year ago it wouldn’t have been – and could never have been, during my 93 years of life. The United States of America, as I knew it, no longer exists.
Can’t follow your thought
(Re Saturday’s Page A7 Sound Off, “Why are you afraid of drag queens?”): Today, April 1, a person wrote in falsely classifying all Republican governors as afraid of drag queens and asked how many committed mass shootings. Try as I might, I cannot get inside that tiny thought. A better question would be, how many mentally ill commit mass shootings? ... Today, April 1, is your holiday. God bless.
Mind your own business
I’m reading the Sound Offs in Sunday’s paper, April 2 (Page A5). Some of these Sound Offs should have been in yesterday’s paper for April Fools’ Day because some of the people that are doing the Sound Offs ought to just stay off the phone and mind their own business. There’s one in here that I see with the thing that says, “Pie in the face is demeaning,” about the pie in the face of the teacher. The teacher allows the pie to be thrown in his face. It’s fine. It brings the morale up of the children and maybe the children would behave better, learn faster or whatever, knowing that the teacher is willing to take a pie in his face. Maybe he or she should have a pie in their face before they speak. Have a lovely day. It’s a beautiful Sunday. God bless all.
The way things are
In response to (Sunday, April 2’s Page A5) Sound Off, “What do you say about that?” The person was talking about emotional support dogs and he or she said that men and women don’t even exist. Well, maybe not in your world, but in my world, a man is still a man and a girl is still a girl. I’m not changing any of my words just because people find it offensive. I believe the way things are, is the way I was brought up.
No sales tax
I’m responding to Sound Off to your Commentary (Sunday, April 2, Page C1), “Sales tax works if it’s ‘1 for all.’” I totally disagree with you. You’re already charging us the full amount of tax there is for gas. You don’t help us there and this tax is not going to help us. You keep taxing, taxing and taxing. I’ve got a better idea: Why don’t you cut your budget and live within our means? Cut the budget. You could do it. You refuse to do so. That’s the problem.
Bring on the GOP
In response to the “Varying Voices” (Sunday, April 2, Page C4), “Will Republicans find a way to get their way in 2025?” I say bring it sooner. This administration does absolutely nothing. Prices are outrageous, the economy sucks and open borders is ridiculous. It’s time to take care of America first.
Worth more than our children?
A recent Sound Off said, “Don’t take the guns away from the good people.” I have to ask, just how good are you if owning an assault weapon is worth more than hundreds of children having their body being blown to pieces by these weapons of war?
Water price is sad
My water, which had went up to $1.38 a bottle, is now $1.48. It went up 10 cents. It is really sad what has happened to our economy.
Are they blocking us?
Interesting that the county commissioners’ email sites are bouncing back any comments on the proposed (Oak) Village rezoning project of 250 apartment rentals right in the middle of Sugarmill Woods. You need to hear from constituents. Blocking isn’t going to count.
Shopping online is unfair
(A store) is actually forcing all their customers to shop online. Their vitamins, if you go online, they say they’re available for pickup at the store. But when you go to the store, there’s none on the shelves. But if you go back online, they’re ready for pickup. So they’re holding them all in the back to force you to shop online. I think that’s unfair.
Highway robbery
The term “homeowners insurance” should be renamed “Highway Robbery.”