Regarding iPads in school
Regarding the iPads for school, why are we providing iPads? Why can't teachers teach, and students learn and take tests on paper like I did 60 years ago? Why are we providing this craziness? $7 million dollars for iPads? Give me a break.
Got one thing right
In response to the person claiming Trump was the greatest president ever. Trump ran on being able to get the national debt under control. Instead, it increased by 33 percent, increased $7.8 trillion. He did that by starting his tenure in office by giving tax breaks to the richest people in the country. Hopefully you're one of them. Also, if you could watch the tapes from the Jan. 6 insurrection and say Trump didn't cause it, you should seek good psychiatric care. You did get one thing right, though, I truly hate Trump for what he has done to this country.
Concerning Jesse Rumson
It's super-duper Citrus County that our very own insurrectionist Jesse Rumson has fans. Let's not forget, he is not a victim, nor would a peaceful person lay his hands on a police officer. The complaint against him states, "Around 4:20 p.m., Rumson approached a line of police officers that formed on the upper west terrace and grabbed the officer's face shield, forcing his head and neck back and upwards." This is not a victim.
In for a surprise
Citrus County may be in for a big surprise on proof of ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp. Just check the internet. Tampa Bay Times article, "Citrus to run river camp," Jan. 24, 1991. The management of the campground is now in the hands of the Citrus County Parks and Recreation Division, under an agreement with the landowner Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly called SWIFTMUD, the county will manage their recreational facility for at least 20 years.
Why no cell service?
I was calling in to see why the cell phone coverage in downtown Inverness is so poor. We were at the hospital over on the main street and you can't get a signal, you can't get any data. In this day of technology, you can be out in the middle of nowhere and the cell phone works but in downtown Inverness, there's no signal. Any idea why? Are we going to fix that?
Creating every roadblock they can
I wanted to thank the Chronicle for the editorial on Thursday about what the state legislature and the governor have been doing to make it harder for people to vote. They've made it near impossible for returning citizens to know for sure if they're allowed to vote, but they've got their special police force ready to arrest them. They should have a system in the state to let these people know for sure if they can vote. And furthermore, targeting voter registration groups or simply volunteers trying to help out community members is just downright awful. I don't know what these legislators are up to, but it seems to me that they have thought up every roadblock and then some to keep people in Florida from voting.
Ozello campground is a good idea
I went out to Ozello for lunch at Peck's and I see a few signs that say "no rezoning" for the campground. I think the campground is a great idea. I don't think the people down here really understand how good it'll be for our community. I would urge the County Commission to pass something. What a fantastic idea for Ozello.
Sheriff is an honest man
We all do childish things as adults that we later regret. Oprah Winfrey once said, "Being human means you will make mistakes. and you will make mistakes because failure is God's way of moving you in another direction." Life lessons are learning from our mistakes. Sheriff Prendergast was elected to follow the laws for every individual, no matter if Republican, Democrat or Independent. He has been constantly harassed on social media for the arrest of two local men in the Jan. 6 insurrection. I don't agree with his saying that he is a "Republican Patriot" as it may sound divisive, but I understand why he might have said that. Whether he agrees with the Jan. 6 situation or the election outcome, he wanted to let us know, "I am one of you Republicans, but I follow the laws of the Constitution." Prendergast has been a great sheriff. We are entitled to a few mistakes. We are all human and this is a lesson that he has learned. His job has a lot of pressure, but he is an honest man who is here to serve all Citrus County residents.