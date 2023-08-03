Tired of the sheriff criticisms
I read the Letters in the Chronicle from Calvin Adams. If I’m not mistaken, he’s running for sheriff, so this could be like a political campaign instead of just a letter. He criticized Sheriff Prendergast for not reporting all traffic crashes or shootings to the public. I really don’t need to know every crime in the county. Our sheriff is doing an excellent job with drug busts and so forth, and I’m glad I don’t know all the details. It makes my life less stressful. The sheriff and deputies handle that stress and average citizens like me know we’re in good hands. Another a few days ago criticized the need for more money for the sheriff’s department. They said it would come at the expense of fixing the roads, which is untrue. Transportation costs comes from a certain millage rates from our property taxes which was increased from 0.5972 to 0.7860 millage rate. Lastly, I’m tired of all the criticism of the sheriff and his staff. We may have low crime due to many things that happen behind the scenes and it allows me to feel safe and sleep at night.
Why are they covering it up?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I was reading online today where it’s been 10 weeks since Deputy Lahera was hit at the Lecanto graduation, and maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve never seen the name of the driver of the vehicle that hit him anywhere. And maybe I missed it, but it seems to me if I had hit a deputy driving down the street, my name would probably be mentioned somewhere. And I know the person was 19 years old, so it makes you wonder whose kid is it and why are they covering it up?
Response: Maybe you should do the world a favor
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off “Do the world a favor,” and while I do agree that people that are going slower in the left lane need to move over or if somebody is trying to pass behind them, then they need to move over to the right lane, but what I don’t agree with is this person who called in saying, “If you can’t judge speed, do the world a favor and shut up and get out of the left lane.” Oh, boy, I’d like to see you tell that somebody’s face. How incredibly rude and arrogant you are. Yes, there are older people that are a bit disabled with their cognitive function and probably don’t judge the speed that well, but most people that have been alive long enough and driving can judge speed pretty well. And you know what? You say it’s not a major crime to speed? Well, it’s a crime, and a crime is a crime, isn’t it? You’re breaking the law. Once again, maybe you should do the world a favor and think about what comes out of your mouth.
Request for commissioners, Prendergast
This is a request for the commissioners and the Chronicle. Please, commissioners, tell us how much money you have received in the past years. With the gas going up, I know you get money off the gas. With all the new buildings that are going in, I know the new taxes are coming up and plus you’re giving us more taxes. So please let us know how much money you receive versus how much you have to pay out, and I wish the Chronicle would print it. Also, Prendergast, get your little butt out from behind the desk and let us know why you need $8 million more this year than you did last year? What are you going to buy now? You’re not in the service anymore. You’re dealing with people. You don’t have a bottomless pocket.
Rain barrels
I was wondering why no one in Citrus County offers rain barrels to the residents. You’re always talking about saving water and no one talks about rain barrels. I think someone should think about it.
They need to be held accountable
I have a comment about the Pricher situation, the firing or whatever is going to happen. The funny thing is, this guy was hired in 2017 and apparently nobody on the commission bothered to check to see what kind of record he had. And the thing that really is bothersome is that these commissioners now act like, we have nothing to do with this. Yeah they do. He has worked with them since 2017, that’s six years or better, and it’s irritating to hear these people say that they had nothing to do with it. They’re somewhat responsible for the fact that this guy has done this and I think at some point, they need to be held accountable because they made an error.
Please start considering the people
I’m calling about the commissioners talking about that airport in Inverness. Yes, they might be right, but I’m just curious if any of them live in the area? These poor people are going to have to hear this noise, get more congestion. Would you please start considering the people?
Focus on your actual duties
I’m calling with regard to Diane Finegan’s promoting Chick-fil-A. We do not need another fast food restaurant with unhealthy food. She should be focusing on her duties as a commissioner, dealing with the serious priorities that needs to be dealt with in Citrus County.
They couldn’t control anything anyways
Last week, you had an Editorial that praised Ken Frink and his service and whatever, and then he wanted to be appointed to the council, and you wrote an Editorial saying that probably wouldn’t be good idea because he and his wife would be on the council. Well, we have a husband and wife team on the Mosquito Control Board, and that’s a three member board so they’ve got a majority. If the Frinks were on city council, they only have two votes if they voted together. Couldn’t control anything anyways. You need to rethink your stance every now and then, you know?