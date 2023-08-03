Sound Off logo 2021

Tired of the sheriff criticisms

I read the Letters in the Chronicle from Calvin Adams. If I’m not mistaken, he’s running for sheriff, so this could be like a political campaign instead of just a letter. He criticized Sheriff Prendergast for not reporting all traffic crashes or shootings to the public. I really don’t need to know every crime in the county. Our sheriff is doing an excellent job with drug busts and so forth, and I’m glad I don’t know all the details. It makes my life less stressful. The sheriff and deputies handle that stress and average citizens like me know we’re in good hands. Another a few days ago criticized the need for more money for the sheriff’s department. They said it would come at the expense of fixing the roads, which is untrue. Transportation costs comes from a certain millage rates from our property taxes which was increased from 0.5972 to 0.7860 millage rate. Lastly, I’m tired of all the criticism of the sheriff and his staff. We may have low crime due to many things that happen behind the scenes and it allows me to feel safe and sleep at night.

