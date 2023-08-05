Another ‘pot palace’
This is totally ridiculous. Another ‘pot palace’ in Crystal River. This has gotten totally out of hand. Looks like we’re going to become a nation of legalized drug addicts.
Maybe Extension Office can offer rain barrels again
Friday, Aug. 4, regarding “rain barrels” where somebody was wondering why nobody’s offering rain barrels to county residents. Many years ago, we went to a workshop at the Extension Office and they were offering rain barrels to the participants, but when we got there, some people had already laid claim to like three per person and when we got there we got nothing, which I thought was pretty unfair since we signed up. So my husband and I took the directions and went and bought a big pickle barrel and a 55-gallon drum and made our own, so that’s always a possibility. Perhaps the Extension Office might be interested in doing that again?
Skipping this local eatery
I’m skipping a local eatery, the one who supports our governor who is now threatening to “slit throats” on day one if elected. Great food, but sounds like too violent a place for me to dine.
Thank you for your help
I want to thank the gentleman who paid for my groceries at Walmart on July 31. I didn’t have enough money to pay for them, and he offered to pay for them, so I wanted to thank him. I appreciate it very much and hope that God blesses him again for his help. Thank you.
Our BOCC should take notes
Hats off to the BOCC of Hillsborough County to stop development of the greens of a closed golf course in “New Tampa.” Our BOCC should vote no also to the very same type of development here at our closed Pine Ridge Golf Club. Enough is enough. Build it and run development has no place here on the Nature Coast.
One asthma attack at a time
I realize it’s my problem and I don’t expect the world to change for me. I just wish there was a little more compassion and a desire to understand something they don’t. People don’t really get it until they see what their preferences, which are manmade chemicals, do to me. I am hoping I’m making a difference, changing minds and helping others one asthma attack at a time.
Sheriff is doing a great job with what he has
To those of you complaining about the sheriff, let’s fund him with the current population in mind. His budget is for thousands and thousands of people less than there are in Citrus County now. The man is doing a lot. He’s getting rid of the drugs. You want that? You want crime here? I don’t think so. Would you rather have somebody taking care of the crime or taking care of some of the speeders. I’d like to see the speeders gone, too, but let’s face it, he’s doing a heck of a job with the funds he has. He needs more deputies.
Shoutout to Solid Waste Division
This is a big shoutout to the Solid Waste Division. Some lowlife dumped on Sacramento in Pine Ridge, and Solid Waste came out and picked it right up right away. They’re awesome.
Lack of common courtesy
I can’t believe the lack of common sense and common courtesy. Sheriff’s deputy fueled his vehicle at Wawa, leaves it parked at the pumps, goes in, orders and waits for a sandwich, then returns to cruiser and leaves. Plenty of parking spaces in front of the store.
County commissioners are greedy
This is in regard to gas prices jumping up 20 cents since yesterday, again up to $3.89 when it was just under $3.69 and people saw it going down to $3.62, $3.64, and now they’re blaming it’s because of the heat. How many more excuses are we going to get from the gas companies? I mean, don’t they make a winter blend and a summer blend? So, why is the heat involved? I mean, if I write down every excuse they’re given, I could fill up a notebook. Kids could take it to school and learn from it. This is ridiculous. Right now with kids going back to school and parents have to run and get the kids school supplies, clothing and everything and you raise the price up. So they get tax free on their books, but what about the gas? Our county commissioners are greedy. That’s why they want more gas stations and putting them up where they can do harm to the environment. Way to go, commissioners. Just finish your airport, that’s more important.