A bird in the hand
In regard to Betz Farm, maybe our commissioners will be smart enough to get 25 percent down nonrefundable this time. Poor Ruthie, just remember a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
Others were here long before him
I’m responding to Tuesday’s newspaper, June 6, about naming a road after Mr. Kimbrough. I’m sure Mr. Kimbrough’s done a lot over the past 22 years, as cited in the Chronicle, however I’d like to point out there’s been a whole bunch of people that have been here long before he did and helping the community. That would be the Asian and South Asian community to provide medical services. It’s my understanding that the five fathers that were South Asian or in the Indian or Pakistani heritage were here long before even State Road 44 existed. It’d be nice to be able to name a road after the medical people who have been here when nobody else wanted to come here.
Caught with pants down
Now that our county commissioners got caught up with their pants down, they’ll be lucky to get $4 million for Betz Farm this time around.
Report on immigration more
I’m just wondering why the AP never reports on the immigration problem that we have. A crisis, obviously. The only time that the paper ever has anything about immigration is when they can somehow link it to DeSantis. I just don’t understand. There are millions of people coming across the border, veterans being thrown out of hotels to make room for them, living free. It’s just 16 immigrants sent to Sacramento, a sanctuary city, and you make a federal case out of it. You don’t report every day on all the people coming into this country. It’s amazing to me.
Why do we pay more for gas?
So, I ask the question, why is it here in Citrus County, and especially in the Inverness area, we pay more for gasoline that anyone else? Give you an example, today gasoline prices are right around $3.20 per gallon, some places $3.25, yet you can go to Ocala and there’s places at selling at $2.98. You can go to Crystal River and they’re selling at $3.05. But here in Inverness, we’re at $3.20. We don’t have better roads. Matter of fact, the roads here in Citrus County are worse than most places around us.
I believe we pay more in gas tax in our area here in Citrus County, but it doesn’t benefit us in any way, shape or form. So, I ask you residents, ask the question to the council members and the county commissioners, why do we pay more for gas than everyone else, yet our roads are no better?
Parking in fire zone
People are still parking in the Publix Shopping Center in Hernando in the fire zone and there is nothing that is being done about it.
Commissioners, please think carefully about airports
This is for those who live in the immediate vicinity of either the Inverness or Crystal River airports. Please pay close attention to the county commissioners’ current discussion of the plans for both facilities.
I have lived in Citrus County for 43 years. In that time, there have been many changes, some good, some not so good. The runway at the Inverness airport was a grass strip. Over the years many improvements were made. The runways are designed to take advantage of prevailing winds.
In the past years, something has changed in Inverness. My home, as well as others in the area, are now in the flight path for takeoff. In a straight line, the airport is probably less than a mile away.
I’m not in favor of building bigger hangars to accommodate larger aircraft. Action such as this may bring in more tax money, but it will certainly lessen the value not only of my home but also those in the other neighborhoods in close proximity to either of these airports. There have been some twin-engine planes and also some small jets taking off and descending over my home. The noise is not appreciated.
Additionally, a few years ago a plane crashed into a house, just a few blocks from my house. So, county commissioners, please think very carefully before you make any decisions.
Is there anyone other than Spectrum?
I ask this question to Sound Off only because I don’t have a computer.
Is there any other TV or Wi-Fi repair people other than Spectrum here in Citrus County? I’m having a major problem and if that’s it, I’m in bad trouble.
This is a local issue, Chronicle. Please print this so someone might print another choice for me because Spectrum is not doing it.
Sheriff’s personal air force
Just wondering about the cost of the sheriff’s department sudden need for a helicopter? I’m guessing we could have another 10 or 15 sheriff’s cars patrolling our county if the sheriff didn’t need his personal air force.
Stop pushing Medicare Advantage
I wish the government would stop trying to get me to go to Medicare Advantage. I do not want it, do not need it. I’m happy where I’m at. You know, Medicare enrollment was supposed to be closed a long time ago, but they’re still pushing the Medicare Advantage. Why? So they control you, where you go, what you see, and if they say they approve your treatment or not. That’s the bottom line. You can keep it.
How to ruin a place …
Why is the Chronicle waxing eloquent about the new apartments on the Crystal River Mall site? Number one, that’s a floodplain. Number two, it’s multi-family. You want to ruin a place, start stacking families on top of each other.
If you haven’t driven down U.S. 19 and seen the traffic congestion, it’s all a mess. It’s backed up for blocks and blocks just to get through the lights. And now the city wants to add 600 or 700 more cars to the mix? What about water and sewer? It is a mess. It absolutely destroys the quality of life when you increase the density of people living on a small piece of land. It’s god awful, terrible and you want to compare it to New Port Richey.
My goodness, who would ever want to go down there and live? It’s ridiculous. It’s all a money grab for the city. That’s all it is. They’ll sell them water, they’ll sell them sewer, and they’ll raise their property taxes.
They don’t care about the environment. They don’t care about the traffic. And they don’t care about the quality of life for Citrus County residents. And when the flood comes, that water is going to back up on all the houses that are west of U.S. 19, and I will sue the city for allowing that project to go forward.