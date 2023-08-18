Sound Off logo 2021

What is good environmental stewardship?

Recent glampground support letters have stated that the owners of the Ozello glampground are good environmental stewards. On Aug. 4, 2023, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued their final report that they are being fined for the destruction and illegal trimming of 1,275 square feet of mangroves. They’ve been notified of this in writing. They have to pay a fine and administrative fees. This is not an example of good environmental stewardship. This is the worst, but people with the Letters keep supporting this. I can’t figure it out.

