What is good environmental stewardship?
Recent glampground support letters have stated that the owners of the Ozello glampground are good environmental stewards. On Aug. 4, 2023, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued their final report that they are being fined for the destruction and illegal trimming of 1,275 square feet of mangroves. They’ve been notified of this in writing. They have to pay a fine and administrative fees. This is not an example of good environmental stewardship. This is the worst, but people with the Letters keep supporting this. I can’t figure it out.
Frink on council is just not right
This is in regard to the Crystal River City Council meeting where Ken Frink was voted in to replace Fitzpatrick’s empty position. Whether this be right or wrong, legal or not on the Sunshine Law, it doesn’t make it morally right. This is just wrong to have a husband-and-wife team on the same council. And as far as the passion and all goes that was talked about tonight that everybody says he has for the position, why did he leave his position and quit being city manager before that if he has so much passion for the community? The entries that were in there, two out of three, have more than enough background and capable of handling something. The city is not that complex that somebody cannot come in and take over and learn the ropes quickly. Why have elections if that’s the case? I just feel there’s a terrible injustice done to the citizens of Crystal River. If subjects come up there may be a problem and now we’re going to lose two votes rather than one. Typical example is last night. Councilwoman Guy couldn’t vote because it involved her. There was one vote that if it somebody else, they could have voted, so I just think it’s a bad idea all around. Maybe it’s legal, but I bet you can find cases where it isn’t, and I think it’s just not right.
Start reporting the litterers
I agree 100 percent with the article in the paper on hiring more people to clean up the road litter, but why can’t we get to the bottom of the problem and try to find out where this litter is coming from? Is it certain sections of the city? Certain roads in the country and the sticks where there’s nobody around? Can’t we put up some little cameras or something, whatever we can do to get to the bottom? Look through the trash. Is there an address in there? Ask the people what their personal papers are doing out here on the side of the road. Try to find out who’s dumping this stuff. We citizens that want to keep the county clean, if you see somebody throwing stuff out, if you see a truck going down the road with stuff flying out the back, get as much information to report these people.
Get rid of the mall already
Wednesday, Aug. 16, “Great things in store for Crystal River’s downtown,” you know what would be the biggest thing? Get rid of that mall that’s been there. Nobody’s been talking about it. Well, I think it’s time that we start talking about getting rid of it. I really do. This is ridiculous to have that there. We got rid of Ken; now maybe we can get something done, or was he waiting to leave office so him and his wife can buy it? Why don’t you let the people of Citrus County know what is going on with that piece of property? Complete eyesore, that’s all it is. If Ken and his wife wants to buy it, let them buy it and do whatever they want to it, but let’s get rid of it.
Please reconsider landfill price increase
I read in the paper on Sunday, Aug. 13, that the commissioners will be raising the price of using the landfill. I would like to say to the commissioners that you have quite a few senior citizens here in the county that you’re representing, and many of us, myself included, are unable to pay what the waste management companies charge. That is why we have our pass to the landfill to dispose of our garbage.
A price increase for the seniors by 100 percent is very, very unreasonable. I would ask the commissioners to please reconsider this 100 percent price increase from $80 up to $160.
Let the boat ramps grow
As to that Aug. 16 Sound Off, “Barge canal perfectly adequate now,” the key word is “now.” Yes, it was adequate for the 20th century and I used it extensively for two-plus decades after President Nixon canceled the barge canal. There is a shortage of parking and long waiting lines on weekends. Let the boat ramps grow hand-in-hand with their population growth. It is vital to the economy and all these new and current residents deserve weekend recreation.
Finally got your Aldi, Citrus
Hey Citrus County shoppers, you finally got your wish. Not only is Aldi coming to Citrus County, it’s already here. Matter of fact, we have four of them, as far as I know, two in Inverness. How is that possible? According to Bay News 9 on Spectrum, Aldi just bought Winn-Dixie and Southeast Grocers, so Winn Dixie is now an Aldi. It said there’ll be some changes. It’ll still be Winn-Dixie, but with some of the Aldi philosophy. Whatever that is, I don’t think I’ve ever been to Aldi, but I like Winn-Dixie the way it is, more or less, so we’ll see what happens.