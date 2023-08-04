Don’t forget your promise, Ruthie
It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2, and I am reading in the paper about Ruthie saying that she campaigned about getting the Inverness airport up. Did she forget she also campaigned about getting the animal shelter, which I think it’s just as much or more important? Don’t forget, Ruthie, you promised us an animal shelter.
Boycotting 7/Eleven
Has anyone considered contacting the folks building a 7/Eleven at the corner of U.S. Highway 19 and Grover Cleveland? Maybe it needs to be explained to them that we don’t appreciate their building one in an environmentally sensitive location. Also maybe we should explain to them that the citizens of Citrus County will be boycotting their business and refuse to do any business at that location.
Why even have speed limit signs?
Pull up all the speed limit signs since nobody obeys them and the police aren’t out there ticketing. Why even have speed limit signs? It’s crazy. And while I’m at it, leave the folks in Meadowcrest alone.
Back in the day, there were hardly any folks here and it wasn’t a big deal to cut through the subdivision and people weren’t speeding. Now, with the influx of people, and don’t forget the speeders, I hope they get their privacy and close it off from “John Q. Public.”
Great job, now about the animal shelter …
Congratulations to Commissioner Schlabach for being able to get the office park open in Inverness. As an aside, it is noted that when they put that road through it knocked out the big oak lined grassy area where they used to give free dog training lessons with every adoption. But now that we know she is very good at getting projects done, how about we start on the new animal shelter? That would be great.
A simple solution
There is a simple solution to the prison air-conditioning problem. Have the lieutenant governor, or whoever is running the state while DeSantis is gone, release all the nonviolent prisoners who have spent a good share of their time in prison. Duh.
What kind of driver are you?
To the individual that is getting tired of hearing about the speeders in Citrus County. I can only imagine what kind of driver you are. Probably the one that comes up on the slowpoke in the left lane, which I agree is a problem also, but then will cut right in front of somebody that’s in the right lane, where they should be, going the speed limit or a little over, and almost causing an accident and weaving in and out of traffic just so you can get to the stop light two seconds faster.
Stone Age is coming
All right people out there that’s running down to Dollar Tree or any store you can and buy as many candles as you can now they’re getting away from the other light bulb, so we go to LED which are more expensive.
Yeah, they might last longer, but then here it is on the news this morning, electric bills are going way up.
Let’s get more electric cars going and see how we live in the dark. That’s why you better get the candles, too, because this is real.
The shareholders get rich and they’re going to take this extra money just to build more of those charging stations and just think what your bills are going to be at your home with this. Wow. Stone Age is coming.
We need a new sheriff
We need a new sheriff. This one is overstepping boundaries, doesn’t have a personality and needs to do a better job.
Why no information on driver who hit Deputy Lahera?
I want to voice strong support in agreement with Citrus County resident Calvin L. Adams Jr. from Crystal River who recently voiced his alarm at the Sheriff’s Office refusal to release what should be, according to standard government policy, required public information.
I quote Adams: “There continues to be recurring communication failures about critical incidents that are happening in Citrus County and no information being released to the public.”
Adams referred to shootings. I refer to a horrific vehicular incident involving one driver striking an on-duty officer. I refer specifically to a beloved member of our Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Lahera, who was struck and nearly killed the night of May 23. He was directing traffic in front of Lecanto Middle School when he was hit by a 19-year-old woman.
The sheriff’s office refuses to release the name of the driver of the vehicle. We as a community have a right to know the names of adults involved in critical vehicular incidents in our county. Anthony Lahera is a much loved, admired, respected and well-known officer and individual who loved and served this community. The refusal of a government agency to comply with basic federal regulations and release information on both driver and victim, reeks of a cover up.
Who are they hiding? Why? And what? These repeated departmental failures represent a visible, disgusting and outrageous example of small town corruption.
Housekeeping tips column
I’d like to suggest that you offer a housekeeping tips column in your paper. Many clues can be obtained from professional housekeeping.