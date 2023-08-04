Sound Off logo 2021

Don’t forget your promise, Ruthie

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2, and I am reading in the paper about Ruthie saying that she campaigned about getting the Inverness airport up. Did she forget she also campaigned about getting the animal shelter, which I think it’s just as much or more important? Don’t forget, Ruthie, you promised us an animal shelter.

