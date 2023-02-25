Why choose that developer?
“BOCC to consider Cardinal Farms (development agreement,” Thursday, Feb. 23’s front-page story). Once again, the stupidity of our commissioners comes to light. Why they would even sit down and speak with the same person who is unable to raise the money to pay for the Betz Farm project. Oh well, welcome to “Circus County.”
Project doesn’t make sense for Citrus County
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to your article, “BOCC to consider Cardinal Farms development agreement” (Feb. 23, Page A1). It’s totally ridiculous. The 147 acres they want to build residential homes and nonresidential use – really? You’re saying we can’t handle the water we have now and you want us to water our grass one day a week, but yet you let (a water-bottling company) take multimillions of gallons a day out of our aquifer. So if you complain about our road conditions here in Citrus County and our water, why would you allow more housing to be built to bring in more traffic? It doesn’t make sense to me. Totally poor planning. It’s ridiculous.
Spend money on homeless, not dogs
Your front-page news story, Feb. 23, “They call it puppy love,” I call it stupid love … putting that dog in that device and spending all that money to bring that dog over here from South Korea when you’ve got your fellow man homeless. Most of these homeless people are mentally ill. That is totally stupid. Wake up, America.
He was inspired by Rush?
(Re Wednesday, Feb. 22’s front-page story): According to today’s paper, Sen. Imbroglio wants to rename a road for Rush Limbaugh. Let’s name a road in honor of a racist. A simple internet search will reveal pages of Limbaugh’s bigoted and misogynistic remarks offending all levels of people. Sen. Imbroglio stated Limbaugh inspired him and millions of others to get involved in politics. If this is his source of inspiration, then we know where he and most of our state legislators stand.
Name a road after Jimmy Carter instead?
I just wanted to make a comment about our state senator’s plan to rename a street after Rush Limbaugh. Don’t you all have better things to do up in Tallahassee – more important things like home insurance – things that people can’t afford anymore? I know so many people are going without insurance now because they just can’t afford it and here you’re all worried about renaming a street after Rush Limbaugh, of all people. Seriously? I mean, Jimmy Carter may not have been the best president ever and will not go down in history as the best president ever, but he’s done more for humanity after he left the presidency than any ex-president has done. Name a street after him. Rush Limbaugh never did anything for humanity, other than stir the pot of B.S.
Name a road Don’t Say Gay Way
Names for highways: Maybe a suggestion for a better name for the highway, instead of Bill 952’s, would be “My Way or The Highway,” or “Don’t Say Gay Way.”
Reader victim of propaganda on guns
I hate to contradict one of your readers who posted an item in your paper (Thursday, Feb. 23’s Page A2 Sound Off, “Why are those guns sold?”), but unfortunately, she has been subject to the propaganda … that the would-be assault weapons are the major cause of firearm murders in this country. In fact, based upon statistics from the FBI dating back to 2020, which is the last year they have been collected, 59 percent of murders in this country, or non-negligent homicides, were caused by handguns – that being pistols and the like. Additionally, only 3 percent of the murders in this country were caused by rifles and assault rifles. So the military-style weapons of which she spoke, only present a small portion of murders and mayhem caused by firearms in this country …
I know what woke means
In answer to (Thursday, Feb. 23’s Page A2 Sound Off, “I don’t know what ‘woke’ means”): “Woke” means, to me, that we have to wake up, America, and remember when gas was $1.79, where eggs were $1.29 and this progressive left government wasn’t leading us into overturning capitalism and taking us into socialism.
Woke means to be aware
Regarding the question about what “woke” means: Merriam Webster says that it is to be aware or well-informed in a political or cultural sense. It describes someone who has woke up to issues of social injustice. I don’t know what our dictator governor has turned it around to mean because he is “anti-woke.” Does he even know what it means? He makes up his own rules, evidently.
DeSantis more dangerous than Trump
I am really scared about this DeSantis guy. … He has a college degree and knows how to get around our laws without getting in trouble. This guy is going to be very dangerous. I hate to even think about it.
God’s children
I’m calling in response to your Sound Off today, Feb. 23 (Page A2). The caller said, “Why so much hate?” Well, for one thing, they don’t know God … Those that know God are His children. Only those that know God are His children.
Open Enrollment is over. Quit calling me
Open enrollment is closed, yet I constantly get phone calls from Medicaid Advantage. I don’t want it. I keep my regular Medicare so I can go to any doctor I want, but they keep pushing that Advantage. I do not want that plan. Open enrollment is over. They need to stop with these phone calls.
Campaigning on our money
It looks like our governor is campaigning for president on all Florida residents’ money.