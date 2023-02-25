SOUND OFF logo 2021

Why choose that developer?

“BOCC to consider Cardinal Farms (development agreement,” Thursday, Feb. 23’s front-page story). Once again, the stupidity of our commissioners comes to light. Why they would even sit down and speak with the same person who is unable to raise the money to pay for the Betz Farm project. Oh well, welcome to “Circus County.”

