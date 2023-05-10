Regarding the animal shelter
This call is in regard to the animal shelter. I hope they don’t drag their feet on getting it built now that everything seems to be moving forward. Look at how many animals will die until they get it built. If everybody would just give a few dollars every week, it would be such a wonderful thing. I, for one, could afford $5 a week. These animals need to be taken care of. The prices to get them fixed are just astronomical. Let’s get this animal shelter up and going ASAP.
Hospitals are not prepared for growth
As we all know, Citrus County is growing at a rapid rate and the commissioners are promising more amenities to attract more residents, visitors and snowbirds. The Chronicle writes of 250 home sites coming to Sugarmill Woods, and single- and multi-family homes to be built at County Road 491 and State Road 44. The two hospitals can’t handle the load of patients they have now, let alone all of this growth. HCA Citrus Hospital appears to be landlocked. What is being planned for increased inpatient care, emergency department accommodations and testing in the very near future? The quality of our life begins with the quality of our health care.
What about this?
I saw that our new animal shelter is estimated to cost $9 million-plus. I also saw in the real estate ads that you can buy a 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home with two car garage on a quarter acre lot for just under $400,000. So, if you bought 20 of them, that’s only $8 million and you’d get 60 bedrooms, 40 baths, 20 kitchens, 20 two car garages, air conditioning, heat and five acres of land. You’d have tons of room for animals and staff and save at least a million dollars. How about that?
Thank you Linda Coughlin
I would like to thank Linda Coughlin for a great Letter to the Editor on May 1, For Sheriff Mike Prendergast to suggest that Democratic voters are somehow un-American is the height of irony. Eighty-one million “Savage Americans” voted out the most un-American GOP candidate in the history of this country just three years ago. Some of those voters were Democrats, some Independents, some were other parties and some were Republicans fed up with Donald Trump. Sheriff Prendergast is an elected public official who is sworn to protect and serve all of the people in his jurisdiction. Is Sheriff Prendergast trying to suggest he has a very different mission statement? Perhaps he would like to clarify this for all the American citizens in Citrus County.
Gun violence and rebellion
We’re told the best way to prevent gun violence is to be aware of mentally unstable folks around us. Well, should we say something when someone calls into Sound Off saying the following, and I quote, “That’s why we have the second amendment. Thomas Jefferson said, ‘Every once in a while, there should be a good revolution.’” What was he talking about? Sitting at home on your hands while the country deteriorates? No, he was giving the people the right to rebel.”
Commissioners refuse to talk to us
Our county commissioners refuse to talk to the Sugarmill Woods residents opposed to building rental apartments in the middle of a neighborhood of single-family homes. My question is, are the commissioners also refusing to discuss this with Steve Ponticos? Is it alright to put their heads together with the guy trying to destroy our neighborhood and home values? I could be wrong, but it sure feels like the Citrus County “good ole boy” system has absolute power over the needs of the little people. We just need to understand that we can ever get between them and their pursuit of the almighty dollar.
A good laugh
Had a good laugh this morning at Commissioner Kinnard’s remark that he sits on the board with four very business-minded women. I can’t tell you the last time a commissioner in this county actually had a business mind. This county is a business, run it like one. You don’t have the money; you can’t afford it. Basically, the animal shelter.
Where is he and what is he doing?
Just read where our state is attempting to take over the inspection of the monorail owned by Disney. First, let me ask where is our part-time governor? Israel, Europe, U.K., maybe even the Kremlin? He and his sanctimonious followers are attacking the largest employer that draws a huge number of tourists to our state and provides a big chunk of tax dollars to our state. Now, I’m not saying that Disney should have a free ride, which they do not, but what are you doing when in the same breath you state that Florida is the “freest state in the U.S.” and we are footing the bills that you drive up. Again, what are you doing?
RINO
In the paper today, May 3, front page, “Kinnard worried about the animal shelter cost. … I’m not going to burden the taxpayers with all this money.” Then you turn the page and no wonder why. He’s seeking re-election. All this bum did is spend taxes. He is nothing but a RINO.
Kinnard hung them out to dry
I’m calling in reference to Commissioner Kinnard and the article in the paper where he said, “I don’t intend to bury the county in debt.” Commissioner Kinnard was not present at the meeting but came out a week later safely in doubt of the issue. He hung his colleagues out to dry. What do you think he’s doing to us constituents?
Cart before the horse
Talk about putting the cart before the horse. The City of Inverness wants to put a beach on Lake Henderson. Fine. Have they done any studies on water quality? Did they check for fecal matter from the septic tanks? Pollution from the constant spraying of herbicides? Amoeba in the water? We know they are there. The water should have been tested for at least a year before going forward with this project. A weekly check to make sure the water is safe for people to go into at the beach.
What do we pay them for?
Every morning, I travel County Road 486 and State Road 44. Traffic is driving 60 miles per hour plus. Would someone please tell me what we pay the sheriff’s department for?