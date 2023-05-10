Sound Off logo 2021

Regarding the animal shelter

This call is in regard to the animal shelter. I hope they don’t drag their feet on getting it built now that everything seems to be moving forward. Look at how many animals will die until they get it built. If everybody would just give a few dollars every week, it would be such a wonderful thing. I, for one, could afford $5 a week. These animals need to be taken care of. The prices to get them fixed are just astronomical. Let’s get this animal shelter up and going ASAP.

