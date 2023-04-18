Hitting home runs
Now they’re saying that due to climate change, there are more home runs being hit in baseball than ever before. Climate change affects home runs in baseball? You’ve got to be kidding me.
Artificial stupidity
A lot is being said today about artificial intelligence. Well, in the world today, for every plus there is a minus, for every yes there is a no, for every good there is a bad. And the reverse for artificial intelligence is artificial stupidity, and it can be found in the White House, they call it Joe.
The audacity of it all
While the U.S. is burning, our president is vacationing in Ireland and has the audacity to even take his family with them on the U.S. dime. What a shame. I’m not sure why we permit things like this. What a shame.
Show us the papers
I would like to see the county commissioners show us in the paper the electric company or air conditioning company that’s going to be doing this work. $98,000? What are they doing? I’ve worked for two air conditioning companies here in Citrus County. Nowhere would even come to $5,000. Who’s padding the pockets? Show us the invoice and the insurance company that gave them the bid. That’s what the public needs to see with our tax. Somebody’s getting rich.
Sure, brush it under the rug
It’s pretty funny somebody saying Trump’s a strong leader and he had a couple personal problems with women but no big deal, despite the fact one of the affairs was just a couple months after his last son was born. And he’s got an indictment, no big deal. Just brush it under the rug because all the other leaders of countries respected him. They didn’t. What was the gathering about the climate where they were all laughing at him, and he left in embarrassment? If you could just put those indictments under the rug and all his affairs, he’s a pretty good guy then.
Intersection is a nightmare
The intersection at County Roads 486 and 491 is a nightmare now. This will be unbearable when all these stores are built. I haven’t a clue what it’s going to be like.
Take a look at Trump
What an ugly day in the Sound Offs. “We’re going down the tubes fast” and blames the Democrats and goes on and on about how satanic we are, how terrible we are. You also had “knuckle dragging, cousin kissing.” That’s not a very nice Sound Off. Talking about Democrats being just terrible people and anti-religious. You know what, I was born and raised Catholic in a very, very Democratic community and we were all good people. You better take a look at Trump. He’s the one that’s broken a lot of laws. He’s the one that’s done a lot of horrible things. Do you even hear what’s coming out of his mouth? It’s terrible. Anyway, “China seems pleased” about Biden and $3 million, I have no idea about that, but, boy, I just love the way the far-right is twisting everything. And I’m surprised at the Chronicle printing this.
We should listen more
Regarding “We’re going down the tube fast,” they quoted “all that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” That happened to be a Democrat saying that regarding gun control. I bet this person doesn’t even listen to most everything that’s on both sides. That’s the problem these days, people don’t listen to one another.
Repave the roads
In regard to the tourist tax money, half of that money should go towards street repaving in Citrus County since the tourists are helping to wear out these roads.
Solve natural stupidity
After reading the Sound Off “Beware war with China,” I’m reminded of the remark I saw on Facebook that stated, “Instead of trying to solve artificial intelligence, we should try to solve natural stupidity.” Wow, does that apply to the “Beware war with China.”
We don’t need another campground
Ozello was flooded by the no-name storm in 1993. The whole area was underwater. A lot of people living in Ozello now won’t remember the mobile home park at Pirate’s Cove. All the trailers were completely damaged, and the park was closed. An RV parked there was rolled and tossed about in the water. People inside had to be pulled from the top of the RV. The roads cannot accommodate easy exit. The roads are narrow and winding, making it hard in normal weather to make the turns. God only knows when another storm will occur. We don’t need another campground in Ozello. Lives could be lost.
Show us the monkey money
All these letters and people calling about Monkey Island, but they keep dancing around one important fact: Where is the money? We’re talking pretty soon to be $400,000. They spent about $3,000 on the island, and I’m sure they can get a waiver for the air conditioning. What monkey in the wild has an air-conditioned house? None. They say they deeded it over to this trust fund for the monkeys. Well, why did they do that? Who is in charge of this trust fund? Could it be one of their buddy attorneys? Could it be the attorney is making a ton of money collecting a fee to manage the trust? Commissioners need to get some figures, some answers before they start giving away our dollars.
My two cents about monkeys
This is about Monkey Island. Sounds like our county commissioners are willing to spend $98,000 to clean up their living arrangements, that’s just fine, but my beef is that we only can see them if we go to one restaurant. That doesn’t seem fair. If this is going to be a county- funded operation and county-funded tourist thing, then we need access from more than just a restaurant where we have to pay to eat so that we can see them. That’s my two cents.
Biden should be concerned
It has been disclosed that a young Air Force traitor has been broadcasting top secret information to the world. Biden says he’s not concerned. Well, he should be because if this youngster is giving information for free, communist China’s going to stop paying Biden for giving it to them like that $3 million payment.
Elect leaders who share our values
If you’re unhappy with the out-of-control growth in Citrus County, we need to vote in county commissioners who share our values. Remember, the Planning and Development Board, who many think are destroying our county, are appointed by our county commissioners who evidently share the same values. If we want to stop Citrus County from becoming Port Richey North, we need commissioners who share our values.
I support Ozello residents
As a resident of the Lecanto/Hernando area of Citrus County, I support the residents of Ozello in expressing my opposition to the RV development. I am not related to anybody that lives there, nor do I know anybody who lives in Ozello, but please leave it as is.
Who’s going to teach the monkeys?
I got a question for our county commissioners about this new Monkey Island air conditioning. One, is the county going to pay the light bill or does the restaurant have to pay the bill? Two, who’s going to teach the monkeys how to open and close the door to keep the air in, or is it going to constantly run? That’s the question there. Who’s going to open the door, who’s going to close it and who’s going to teach them?
Use your turn signal
I asked my Florida friend why he does not use his turn signal. He replied, “It’s nobody’s business where I’m going.” Okay.
Leave us alone
This is just to say, in Friday’s paper about “East Citrus County is going to feel the love of tourists.” I don’t need that kind of love. We don’t want any more tourists. I am so tired of all the growth and all this cramming down new people, new businesses. We don’t need any more love over here. Leave us alone.