Do your homework

I’m calling about a Sound Off that says there is already too much noise at the airport and they’re afraid it is going to get even louder. To that I say before anybody moves, whether they buy or rent, before you move to an area, do your homework. If you move next to a racetrack or an airport, there will be noise. So do your homework first before you get there. That’s my thought.

