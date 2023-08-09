Do your homework
I’m calling about a Sound Off that says there is already too much noise at the airport and they’re afraid it is going to get even louder. To that I say before anybody moves, whether they buy or rent, before you move to an area, do your homework. If you move next to a racetrack or an airport, there will be noise. So do your homework first before you get there. That’s my thought.
I’d like to know …
I’d like to know where we’re going to get a Kentucky Fried Chicken back here, Rax Roast Beef, Golden Corral. They’ve already taken away all those. They took A&W Root Beer away from us. It used to be A&W Root Beer if you’ve been here long enough, and they’ve taken plenty of the restaurants over. We got plenty of hamburger joints, but we don’t have KFC or anything or roast beef. I’d really like to know what’s going on.
Huge mistake firing Mary Jensen
I’m calling about the article about firing of Mary Jensen, public works director for Citrus County. I think that was a huge mistake. She has done a tremendous amount of good things for the county, progress moving forward, waterways, roadways, many, many things. Ask Steve Howard what he’s done for the county; absolutely nothing. It’s a shame that somebody worked that hard, and she cared that much about the county and the residents and the employees, just to be terminated because of his difference. Ask him what he’s ever done, if he’s ever been to some of the important meetings. Nothing. That’s what he’s done. Nothing.
Good day for the truth
Monday was a good day for the Chronicle and for the truth. Starting with the report telling everyone how Governor DeSantis’ “woke policies” are damaging Florida businesses. This is followed by a Letter to the Editor pointing out the truth about Republicans and their foolish revenge era. The truth is not overrated.
Our government blew it
I have lived in Citrus County for over a half century, arriving from south Florida in 1972. The 7-Eleven near those springs and Pepper Creek is the biggest government involved “boo-boo” since my time here. Not only are there risks such as sinkholes, there are major flood risks. Flood waters from the Gulf reached the back of the shopping center to the north during the “No-name Storm’ of 1993. A hurricane of category two or higher could be catastrophic. I must say, our government blew it. Wake up.
It’s not to get good people
I’m wondering why such a poor county pays such exorbitant salaries. It’s quite obvious by what gets done in this area, it’s not because they have to, to get good people because nothing gets done.
U.S. 19 company getting nothing done
Would someone please explain why FDOT doesn’t have inspectors on this U.S. Highway 19 project on a daily basis? This company is getting nothing done also.
This 7-Eleven concern is way overdue
All the people writing in about the 7-Eleven going in Homosassa, do the people realize that where Walgreen’s is and where CVS is there were gas stations on both of those corners for years and years and years? Right across the street from a Homosassa Springs attraction entrance is an abandoned gas station. Right on the corner behind the Burger King is another abandoned gas station, but before that there was a gas station on that corner since the ’30s or ’40s. People need to wake up. Things have changed. Those gas stations that they put in now are a lot better built than ones that were there years ago. Those are the ones that they should have been concerned with, not this one here going in. Forget about it. It’s going in. They already broke ground and started building it.
Another hypocritical Republican
Reading today’s paper, Aug. 8, it’s great to see the article about Congressman Bilirakis right at the top of the fold on the local section touting all the money coming into Citrus County as result of the infrastructure bill. Of course, he voted against it, but he’s not shy about touting the fact that he brought those monies to Citrus County, as well as the other counties he represents. Just another hypocritical Republican.
Take down ‘we buy berries’ signs
Why doesn’t somebody from the county tear down these “we buy berries” signs. I realize it involves a little bit of work, but then also turn around and fine them for littering.
County administrator is a prima donna
I’m calling about the latest incident in Citrus County related to our County Administrator Howard. I came from a county in North Carolina that’s four times the size of this one, yet the county administrator today is making $12,000 less than Mr. Howard. Just because a county in Georgia overpaid him does not mean that he needs to make that kind of money here. There’s just no reason for it. His latest situation in the firing of the public works director was almost funny. He fired her because their management styles didn’t agree, according to the paper. That is an absurd reason to fire anybody. It appears that the county administrator is a prima donna and maybe the commissioners in this county need to take a look at the guy. I worked 30 years in the public sector and I cannot imagine how many times I might have been fired if my management style and my CEO’s management style was not on the same page. I just don’t understand why the commissioners in this county don’t take a closer look at the administrator. There seems to be a problem.