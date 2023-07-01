What’s next, electric tanks?
I got a question, I’m just curious about our government wanting everything to be electric. Electric cars, we’re going to have electric boats, electric planes. By the way is our military going to have electric tanks? This is going to be very fun to watch. I mean, you know, what are they going to do in the middle of battle? Oops, got to charge the battery. And all these people back home with cars trying to charge them all at one time and there goes the power grid. This is going to be very interesting, but I would like to see electric tanks.
Response to ‘Copycats’
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Copycats,” when they said they don’t think the picture in the paper today was a good example we want to set. I don’t see anything wrong. This is a newspaper. Kids see more violence in their video games and on that TikTok than anywhere else.
I suggest you look into those. Those are really nasty and violent, without a doubt that’s what the kids are watching. Kids don’t read the newspaper.
We need younger commissioners
My hopes for the next commission election is that some of the younger generation in this county consider running for those jobs. Personally, I’m in my seventies and I am willing to vote for someone in their twenties and thirties because we keep doing nothing but electing duds in this county. We need the younger generation with fresher ideas and more intelligence than what our commissioners display.
Scallop season versus boat ramps
Here we are again. Scallop season is just around the corner. We’ve been paying boat launch fees for several years now. I haven’t seen any improved parking. I haven’t seen any new boat ramps. Where is all the money going?
Response to ‘Keep your electric cars’
The Sound Off on June 21, “Keep your electric cars,” is part of the conspiracy to assault clean energy. To say California roads are blocked with electric cars with dead batteries is absolute nonsense.
California has 90,000 charging stations, enough to quick charge up to 10 million cars in a 24-hour period.
The Adams building
Does anybody see a problem with the county spending $2 million for a shell of a building that cost a fraction of that much to build? Really?
Electric vehicle prices
I’m tired of the current administration forcing the American public to purchase electric vehicles. The first electric vehicle was made in the 1890s. They have had 130 years to become mainstream in the U.S. They have not.
Less than 7 percent of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. are electric. The number would not be this high if it were not for the government subsidies. Purchasers of electric vehicles are given a government subsidy of up to $7,500 and a state subsidy of up to $5,000 towards the purchase of an electric vehicle.
These vehicles range in price from $40,000 to over $100,000. I cannot even afford a vehicle $40,000.
Why should I have to subsidize with my tax dollars for people who can? Remove the subsidies and let’s see how many electric vehicles are sold.
Thanks for repaving in Beverly Hills
I’m not calling to complain. I’m calling to say how great it is that the streets in Beverly Hills are being repaved. It makes the neighborhood classy. It feels good. It looks good. We paid for it obviously with our taxes, but it really, really makes a difference. So, thank you so much.
Supply and demand
There are four basic economic principles of supply and demand. Go ahead and Google it. Only OPEC regulates oil production, not presidents. During the worst of COVID-19, the demand was low. People were staying home. Therefore, prices were low. As soon as COVID-19 ended the demand is up and the prices are now up too.
Time for a new sheriff
I’m very disappointed in the sheriff. He’s now asking for a 40 percent increase in his budget, which is going to result in a massive tax increase for citizens. I could not believe when I was watching the County Commission meeting today that he actually presented this to them and did not even show up to explain it or go over it with them. It may be time for a sheriff.
Quit stalling the animal shelter
In regard to the animal shelter, by the time you people get it figured out it’s going to be $10 million, so get off your behinds and get busy and get the shelter started. Dogs are losing their lives every day because of you guys. Don’t any of you have hearts? Quit stalling.