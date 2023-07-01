Sound Off logo 2021

What’s next, electric tanks?

I got a question, I’m just curious about our government wanting everything to be electric. Electric cars, we’re going to have electric boats, electric planes. By the way is our military going to have electric tanks? This is going to be very fun to watch. I mean, you know, what are they going to do in the middle of battle? Oops, got to charge the battery. And all these people back home with cars trying to charge them all at one time and there goes the power grid. This is going to be very interesting, but I would like to see electric tanks.

