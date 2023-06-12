Insurance
When an auto insurance agency advertises on TV how much they got their clients, whether actual or dramatization, I cringe. Great for the company that receives a happy commission and kudos for the client. Grievance settlements above and beyond the actual need have made auto insurance costs out of line. I have an excellent record and have reduced my coverage and raised my deductible and drive less than 3,000 miles yearly with a car with all the safety features and yet my insurance has gone up almost $200 every six months. And don’t even get me started on home insurance. Even with a new roof and absolutely never presenting a claim, my insurance has increased over $500 over the last year. Many companies are canceling coverage all together. When my home insurance is raised, my mortgage payment is increased to cover what is in my escrow. We’re all experiencing this, and some can afford it without complaining. I can’t, thus my Sound Off.
He’s done nothing wrong
I’m calling in response Sound Off, “Holding criminals accountable,” and why isn’t Donald Trump spending the remainder of his life in prison. Well, maybe because all the investigations come up negative. He has done nothing wrong and he is the best president we’ve ever had.
I applaud DeSantis
Regarding Sound Off on May 30 titled “Worthless.” Our governor is sending national guard to Texas because of the migrant border crisis. This is not a Texas problem, as writer stated, but all U.S. states are involved. I applaud DeSantis’s help. Florida could use help sometimes also.
Don’t be mooching
I’m thinking back; I don’t know how many thousands of subs and steak sandwiches I made 60 years ago. Never once got a tip, never once expected one. Yet you buy a sandwich at the latest sandwich shop in Crystal River, and they pop a tip at you when you check out. I’m sorry, you get paid to do a job. Don’t be mooching.
Summer food program
Just received a call from Citrus High School about the summer food program. What happened to Floral City Elementary? They don’t have a food program for this area? Shame on you. Everyone needs it out through this area. Again, why don’t they have a summer food program at Floral City Elementary pickup?
Get the road finished already
I just got off the phone with the Florida road commissioner here for Citrus County. And I asked him why they’re not getting this road done between Crystal River and Homosassa. I said they were working on it like mad this morning, but the rest the day, there’s nobody there. They’re gone. The answer I got from him is, “Are you still there, sir? I can’t hear you.” And I know he could hear me. They just don’t want to hear it. Somebody needs to get on this company and get them going. There’s nobody working on it again today and they got another year extension on it again. I’m tired of looking at orange drums.
Conflicts of interest
Well, I hope we all enjoyed this little rain. Now we know where this water is going to come from, but we keep issuing building permits and we keep building car washes, we’re not going to have to worry about what the rest of us water our lawns or not because there’s not going to be any water. I don’t know what people are thinking. I don’t know where their priorities are. Kind of like being on the commissions, if you don’t like the way somebody drives around in front of your house, you just vacate the road and use things in your favor, which I think is a major conflict of interest. It only goes to show that those with money can hire lawyers to sue everybody else around them for doing something that they don’t agree with. They knew that road was like that when they moved there, so just put up with it like the rest of us do or move.
Loyalty to whom?
I’m calling to comment on the sheriff’s television ads where he’s trying to recruit deputies. I was just watching Fox Business News and they look very professionally done and very expensive, and particularly the comment he has in there about “Loyalty above all.” It makes no sense to me. It just doesn’t belong there. Loyalty to whom, the taxpayers or the sheriff?
Biden deserves the credit
The Chronicle ran a story on Friday, June 2, titled “Citrus County gets $1.24 million to expand broadband,” and the author implied it came from our state or our governor. In actuality, these funds came from Joe Biden’s ‘Build back America’ infrastructure act along with $312 billion to the state of Florida to rebuild roads, bridges, telecom, broadband and other infrastructure. I think it’s only fair that residents know where this money actually came from instead of having or local politicians taking credit for it. We should give credit where credit is due and, in this case, Joe Biden deserves the credit.
Could it be?
We all seem to think that our county commissioners and Planning and Development Board don’t understand the citizens of our county don’t want the out-of-control growth we’re experiencing. Could it be they are family-owned businesses which make bunches of money with the out-of-control growth, and they couldn’t possibly care less about what the citizens of this county want?
Never-ending parade of dump trucks
I hope the county commissioners have factored into their budget the future cost to resurface Norvell Bryant Highway due to the never-ending parade of 50-70 overloaded dump trucks an hour circling between County Road 486 and County Road 491 construction and Forest Ridge Boulevard. At least they’re making the circle around as quickly as possible by blowing through the red stoplight at Ottawa Avenue at 60-70 miles per hour.
High paying jobs VS low-cost housing
This is in regard to Thursday, June 1, Sound Off with someone asking to bring more high paying jobs instead of the low-cost housing to Citrus County. I would like to remind this person who obviously doesn’t understand the difference between high paying jobs and low paying jobs with high cost of living and low cost of living to understand that the more high paying jobs you have in a county, the more low cost housing and low pay work there has to be to fulfill the needs of these upper crust untouchables who would like to have their lunches and breakfast and dinners prepared by someone else, who want their lawns cut, their homes cleaned, their children taken care of and all the necessary labor intensive items that need to be taken care of daily, weekly, monthly and yearly in every community in the United States not exempting Florida. So why don’t you wake up and smell the roses and understand that bringing in low-cost housing is simply a way of helping the upper crust snobs have what they want.