Insurance

When an auto insurance agency advertises on TV how much they got their clients, whether actual or dramatization, I cringe. Great for the company that receives a happy commission and kudos for the client. Grievance settlements above and beyond the actual need have made auto insurance costs out of line. I have an excellent record and have reduced my coverage and raised my deductible and drive less than 3,000 miles yearly with a car with all the safety features and yet my insurance has gone up almost $200 every six months. And don’t even get me started on home insurance. Even with a new roof and absolutely never presenting a claim, my insurance has increased over $500 over the last year. Many companies are canceling coverage all together. When my home insurance is raised, my mortgage payment is increased to cover what is in my escrow. We’re all experiencing this, and some can afford it without complaining. I can’t, thus my Sound Off.

