Too bright at night

Now that more and more people are getting LED lights, especially pickup trucks which usually have more than two in the front, and they just light up the whole interior of the car, night or day. The more people get them, pretty soon you will not be able to see at night. Can you imagine how it'll be if you're on an expressway or something at night? You won't be able to see behind you or in front of you, and the DOT is probably, in their wisdom, going to start to recall them. It's ridiculous. We used regular headlights for decades. We don't need these bright lights.

