Inflation is not down
Biden says inflation is down. Apparently, he does not go shopping like normal people do. Biden, since you took office, my Vitamin Water used to be $0.99 and now, thanks to you, it’s $1.49 a bottle. Wow. Big increase, and you say inflation is down? I don’t think so.
Thank you, Anna DeRose
Thank you, Anna DeRose, for always writing excellent Letters in Commentary. I agree with you tremendously because your comments are a lot like my own. This country is in terrible shape because of the leadership that’s now in position. What happened to the free Americans? What happened to people who did things for the government and for the country because of the love of the country and the United States? Now, you have people who are only interested in obtaining the leadership so that they can get money from other countries. This is a disgrace.
Response: ‘Should’ve finished his term’
I’m responding to Sound Off, “He should’ve finished his term,” with the person complaining about DeSantis because he’s running for president. All governors do this and if you don’t want to vote for DeSantis for president, don’t. If he runs, don’t speak for me, I will vote for him. Apparently, you must be a Biden fan, so apparently want to go to a blue state.
I vote no tax increases
I’m responding to the Sound Off talking about the half cent tax working in Marion County and maybe we could use it for our road resurfacing. No, no, no. No tax increases whatsoever. Live within our means, stop worrying about tourists, and if you have to cut back other places, you cut back. That’s the bottom line. That’s how you do it. You don’t keep raising taxes. All these tourists are using our roads, but where is the tax money coming from? The citizens of Citrus County, not the tourists. So, I vote no taxes, live within our mean and cut the budget. Make cuts starting with the salary of the commissioners and everyone else.
Biden does it, too
I’m responding to the Sound Off with the person complaining about DeSantis going to Iowa and all these other places and using the government’s money to do this and he shouldn’t get paid. Is that any different than Biden who takes multiple vacations, goes all over the place, is getting paid and he doesn’t even talk to reporters? So, really, he’s no different than Biden. But he’s definitely different because he’s not a fake.
What’s the point?
I just read a Letter to the Editor in which the person wrote, “Forget about Trump.” So far, he is indicted for 72 separate crimes with more to come in Georgia and Washington, D.C. If he did not commit any of those crimes, he will be found not guilty. If he did commit all of those crimes and the trial takes place in Florida, he will still be found not guilty. So, what’s the point?
Keep your electric cars
This is what you don’t see on the news. My friend just came back from California, and he said it was pathetic. A lot of electric cars disrupting the streets because there’s no way to charge them. They just ran out of battery. Unbelievable. On the highway, on the streets, all over the place. They wanted to go electric, well, they can have them.
Wrong and inaccurate
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Response about immigrant issues,” where the person said the immigrants are getting medically checked for coming in the country. That is totally wrong and inaccurate. No, that is not so. You are totally wrong on that issue.
Quiet zones are fantastic
The quiet zones on the Homosassa River are fantastic. We can finally take our family up to the spring without this horrible, obscene music being blasted out of people’s radios. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Part-time governor
Our part-time governor has almost a thousand law enforcement officers wasting our taxpayer funds standing around in Texas. This raises a few issues. This is costing Florida taxpayers almost a million dollars a day in overtime, benefits and equipment expenses. If he can justify these expenses in Texas, it raises the question is there even a need for these forces at all in Florida? They are not working in Florida, so are they even required here if we can just willy-nilly send them anywhere in the United States that our future president wants? If he’s so worried about the citizens of Florida, then bring them home and send them down to Miami for next Tuesday’s indictment of former president Donald Trump. This is total hypocrisy. The law-and-order part-time governor is rallying behind the ex-president who writes his own laws. Citizens of Miami recommended the Department of Justice to indict him, not Joe Biden. Keep Florida free by enforcing existing laws, not just the ones totally supporting your own political party.
Clean up your yards
I’m wondering how we can get people to clean up the front of their house instead of leaving a car and all their garbage in front like a mattress and stuff like that. These people live there but they live like pigs. And I don’t know who to contact. I like to keep it not perfect but clean anyway. If there’s any suggestions, please let me know.
Will a commissioner stand up for this?
Referencing the Sunday headline, June 11, do I sense another Ottawa Avenue debacle unfolding with this county commission? Amazing. They want to give 2 million citizens’ dollars to a private enterprise and let that private company do as they want. They can’t wait to spend multimillions on a state-of-the-art assisted living facility for dogs and cats but for human beings, they want to pass the buck. The $3 million in donations received could completely refurbish and update the current animal shelter right where it sits. Will one of you please stand up for the human being who needs this mental facility?