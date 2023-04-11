Ozello should remain natural, pristine
If the powers that be in this county allow the developer to go ahead with that debacle in Ozello, I will give up hope that they will ever come to their senses. All the negatives have been clearly laid out and that should be the end of it. When I first visited Citrus County in the 1950s, it was all the things they said it would be, the nature coast, pristine. Is there no end to concreting over every inch and clamoring for more people? Enough is enough. Too many rats in the cage.
Some questions for Ingoglia
It’s been three months since Blaise Ingoglia was crammed down the throats of Citrus County by redistricting. Much like his hero Marjorie Taylor Green, Ingoglia has an intense need for attention. I thought I’d give him a chance for more attention by asking the following questions. Are you a member or supporter of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, three-percenters or Ku Klux Klan? Are you antisemitic or racist? Are you a QAnon conspiracist? Who won the 2020 presidential election? Remember Blaise, you’re addressing Citrus County, so there are no right or wrong answers, but I doubt you have the courage to answer these questions.
Be careful at the groomers
All pet lovers out there that take care of their animals and take them to a groomer, be careful especially if they don’t want you to come inside because they must be hiding something. Our little dog was frantic, and his job wasn’t done very well, and if you care about your pet, if they don’t watch inside, go in there every 15 minutes and check on your dog. Ours was really traumatized and we’re going to avoid groomers from now on.
See the strides made by Florida legislature
Once again, Democrat Nancy Tomaselli of Hernando doesn’t miss the opportunity in your newspaper to criticize the state legislature, Governor DeSantis for signing into law the permit-less concealed carry of firearms. And, once again, she fails to mention the strides the same legislative body has made and continues to make in keeping our schools in Florida safe by having SROs or armed guardian personnel present in each school to ensure the safety of our school children from would-be mentally deranged shooters or other lunatics that would harm them. In fact, she totally ignores the observation retired Colonel Kevin Adams of FWC appearing in your paper on the same day, that the same legislative body in the last session now offers equal protection to private schools since 2018. All I can say about Ms. Tomaselli’s anti-gun rhetoric is why didn’t she move to a state like New York where crime is rampant despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the entire United States.
If you want a good chuckle
Folks, with all the sadness going on, if you want to chuckle every day and have a sense of humor, turn on the Weather Channel. Rain, rain, rain, rain, rain, 60, 70, 80 percent, 90 percent rain. That’s when you wake up. By the time you go out and come back here in a couple of hours, it’s all gone. There’s no rain at all, so you can prepare before you leave the house and shut off the windows and cover everything you don’t wanna get wet, but by the time you come home, it’s like it never happened and they’re in a different mindset. Way to go, Weather Channel.
Keep up the great work
Regarding the sound off on Sunday, April 9. Thank you to the person referencing that the Chronicle is getting better and better with stories. I had the same feeling soon after the hiring of Jim Gouvellis as the new executive editor. I have always loved the Chronicle, but now it seems there is even better reporting and feature stories. I also like the fact that the Thursday editions now include more fishing and outdoor-related articles. Keep up the great work.
Vote based on issues, not party
There was a recent Sound Off complaining liberals are leading our town in the wrong direction. This is really strange because all of our county commissioners are Republicans. Most of us agree our commissioners are leading us in a direction opposite to the wishes of most of our citizens. Sadly, this is what happens when people vote along party lines and not for the issues that affect their lives.
Let’s rename Monkey Island
Since I have been in Florida, even when snowbirding from Michigan, my opinion about Monkey Island should carry some credibility. Let’s call it “Baker’s Monkey Island” after the famous Bobby and Tammy Sue Baker who had air-conditioned dog houses. Africa probably provides air conditioning and maybe Silver Springs did too in their heyday.
Delivery is too erratic
This is in response to the person the other day that put a Sound Off in saying how good the paper has become. Well, the paper might be better, but the delivery has become so erratic that I’m canceling my subscription next time it’s due.
Ozello is not a trash dump
A recent letter to the editor on April 7 implied that Ozello is unkempt, not pristine and that the former Fish Creek camp was a community trash dump. This was an insult to the residents of that community and was expressed only as an opinion from someone who doesn’t represent the people who reside in Ozello. Concerned citizens should take a ride into Ozello to enjoy the natural beauty that still exists.
Nothing’s getting done
Previously the paper had stated that demolition at the mall would start in March. I haven’t seen a thing happening. While I’m at it, what about Betz Farms? Seems like everybody has all these big grandiose ideas but nothing seems to get accomplished in this county. What’s the problem? Could it be our commissioners?
Free my medicine
Our republic is so politically engaged in democratic fighting that it obscures a lack of leadership in total. We have medical taxes and medications that lag behind other civilized nations. We pay. Theirs is free. Wake up America.
More important issues than drag queens
I’m fairly sickened by Republicans using drag queens as a talking point where all these drag queens are destroying our country. They act like they’re running up and down our streets hiding behind trees and peeking in windows at night. I’m 73 years old and don’t believe I’ve ever seen one of these people. It’s just another silly talking point Republicans are using to take our minds off the important issues. As an old school Republican, I find it disgusting.
So true: Watch them groom your pet
This is in reference to Sunday’s sound off where a caller stated you need to watch them groom your pet. This is so true. I observed this in south Florida, they would pull on the dog ears just for no reason at all. Well, there you could watch through a window and they would abuse animals. So, can you believe what they would do if you’re not watching? I’m glad that person called in regarding that issue.
Youth should make decent living
County commissioners should be more concerned with bringing high-paying jobs to the county than with making a few rich folks richer through tourism. I was told to get off my duff and go get a job. I got off my duff a long time ago – I’m a long-retired airline captain. My Sound Off is based on taking care of the youth in our county. They should be able to make a decent living and not be forced to work for the slave wages the tourist industry provides.
Hypocrisy in the church
The article about church affiliation was intriguing. It left out one thing, and included at least one piece of misinformation. Most professors are not atheists or agnostics, as Pastor Bertine suggested. The reporter could’ve asked the question “how do you know that?” The pastor used that accusation to scapegoat away from the fact that bigotry and hypocrisy are driving the loss of our young people from the church.
Easter’s not about the eggs
I’m looking at Easter Sunday’s front page Chronicle, and this “grab as many eggs as they can” and these celebrations that are held, to me, flies in the face of what Christianity is all about. There’s nothing wrong with the kids having fun, but why do we have to rush to grab as many as we can grab. Why not tell them, “Hey kids, just take your time and maybe even help your friend?” I think that would be a better way to celebrate.
This litter is embarrassing
Easter Sunday morning and I’m feeling uplifted as I head to church. The feeling didn’t last long as I’m driving north on Highway 41 out of Hernando, litter once again covering both sides of the highway. This problem in our county never seems to go away. People have been complaining since I moved here about 30 years ago and nothing ever seems to be done. If they can’t be enforced to make haulers secure their trash loads then, then county commissioners or whoever has the authority, please hire highway maintenance to clean weekly. It’s such a disgrace. Aren’t you embarrassed living here sometimes?