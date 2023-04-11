Sound Off logo 2021

Ozello should remain natural, pristine

If the powers that be in this county allow the developer to go ahead with that debacle in Ozello, I will give up hope that they will ever come to their senses. All the negatives have been clearly laid out and that should be the end of it. When I first visited Citrus County in the 1950s, it was all the things they said it would be, the nature coast, pristine. Is there no end to concreting over every inch and clamoring for more people? Enough is enough. Too many rats in the cage.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle