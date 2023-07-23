My prayers are with you, sheriff
July 19, I had the privilege of standing beside a Citrus County deputy at RaceTrac gas station in Lecanto. I asked him how Deputy Lahera was doing and he said that he was still in a coma, and he thanked me for inquiring about his condition. Similarly, about two months ago, I personally met for the first time Sheriff Prendergast at a Beverly Hills local establishment. Recently about Deputy Lahera’s condition, I think people should cut him a break. Can you imagine what the sheriff is going through? He has lost one of his finest deputies who is enduring the aftermath of a horrific accident. I know I’m going to receive backlash for my Sound Off, but I don’t care. I think we all should do you what Lynne Abrams said in her article today, July 19, that we should lift one another up. So, I say to Sheriff Prendergast, keep going. Don’t be bothered by what other people say about what you’re doing or you should be doing, etc. Just keep going and my prayers are with you and your whole department.
Response to Danielle Beckemeyer’s Letter
This is in response to the Letter to the Editor from Danielle Beckemeyer, another ignorant conservative insulting those who don’t agree with her politics. She explains if we don’t like it here, we should move from the area. Well, I would like to tell Danielle where to go and what to do with herself when she gets there, but I guess I can’t because I’m just too polite of a liberal.
Follow the lead, Citrus County
Follow the lead, Citrus County. The Hillsborough County BOCC just voted down a zoning change for the closed Pebble Creek Golf Club 5-2. The Pine Ridge Estates master plan should stay in effect as to the Pine Ridge Golf Club, now also closed.
Why do we pay for this?
Will someone please tell me what we pay an economic development director for? Everything that we are getting in this county is coming on its own. Economic development is when you secure a company who would like to put manufacturing or things like that and are not so much service oriented.
Why wasn’t this brought up before?
In today’s paper, July 20, on the front page, they’re concerned about the new 7-Eleven gas station on U.S. Highway 19. Why wasn’t this brought up when they were asking for permission to build that gas station? We always hurry, hurry, hurry and then it’s “well we forgot this.” It’s always that way around here. Once the horse leaves the barn, now we’re going to shut the door. Kind of stupid. You’ve got planning boards, planning means, how about getting everybody on board?
Truthfully, I think it’s a dumb idea to put a gas station there. That’s what we need, more gas stations. Would be nice if we had a decent restaurant around on that corner, and I mean a decent one, but we don’t have a county commissioner that thinks the same way we do.
I think all the county commissioners have got stock in all the gas stations.
Centralize Citrus County government
Centralize Citrus County government. Make a move back towards the original site of Manfield. A courthouse annex in Lecanto will work a heck of a lot better than that Adams building.
Ideas for leads on the scalloper hit-and-run
It’s unfortunate to hear that there have been no leads to the boat operator that ran over the scalloper on July 6. We hope that FWC’s investigations have included searching boat registrations for Citrus County and other surrounding counties. It would seem that there would not be many new light blue, 23-25 foot Sea Fox boats in the databases.
Have the cameras recording the license plate at Fort Island Trail and MacRae’s boat ramps have been checked. I hope this was done immediately after the incident as how long are these records kept on the systems?
There is only one Sea Fox boat dealer in Citrus County; have they been contacted? As witnesses believe this was a late-model boat, it would appear this would be a good lead.
Only in ‘circus’ county
It appears as though the tourist director was not properly vetted which takes me back to the time of Brad Thorpe as administrator and made the statement that he didn’t think anyone would lie on their résumé. Only in ‘circus’ county.