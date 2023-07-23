Sound Off logo 2021

My prayers are with you, sheriff

July 19, I had the privilege of standing beside a Citrus County deputy at RaceTrac gas station in Lecanto. I asked him how Deputy Lahera was doing and he said that he was still in a coma, and he thanked me for inquiring about his condition. Similarly, about two months ago, I personally met for the first time Sheriff Prendergast at a Beverly Hills local establishment. Recently about Deputy Lahera’s condition, I think people should cut him a break. Can you imagine what the sheriff is going through? He has lost one of his finest deputies who is enduring the aftermath of a horrific accident. I know I’m going to receive backlash for my Sound Off, but I don’t care. I think we all should do you what Lynne Abrams said in her article today, July 19, that we should lift one another up. So, I say to Sheriff Prendergast, keep going. Don’t be bothered by what other people say about what you’re doing or you should be doing, etc. Just keep going and my prayers are with you and your whole department.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle