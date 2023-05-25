A real professional
The longer I’m here, I feel it would be a good idea to eliminate county commissioners and hire a real professional to run this county.
Blue skies ahead
It seems every election cycle the commissioners get worse, but I think we might finally be at the bottom. So, looks like there might be blue skies ahead.
It is inaccurate
Let me respond to, “Respect everyone’s opinion,” the Sound Off on May 14. Being an undocumented immigrant is a civil, not criminal, offense. The same as when your neighbor brings a civil charge against you for letting your sprinkler soak his yard. “Illegal” denotes guilt before a trial. It is inaccurate because it labels the individual as opposed to their actions.
Class of 2023
I looked at the supplement “Class of 2023.” What a shame for all those young people and not a single decent opportunity within this county for employment thanks to our past and present commissioners.
Mother’s Day
I want to thank the Chronicle for having such a very, very nice Mother’s Day issue. The many stories that I read were lovely, and it just was feel-good issue of your paper, and I thank you for it.
Jewel on the coast
The Chamber of Commerce would be wise to honor any new business that will produce income for Crystal River, Ozello, Homosassa Springs or any other city in Citrus County. The economic development should go out of their way to persuade new businesses that would open their doors in Citrus County. I understand there is a proposal for a state-of-the-art glampground to open in Ozello that is proposing to be eco-friendly, which should attract people that could come to the area without having camping equipment and also campers that will be looking for eco-friendly accommodations. This will be a jewel on the coast that other proposed campgrounds will strive to model after.
Glampground is a welcome addition
I’ve been fishing in this area along the Nature Coast since the early and mid-’60s and coming back and forth across from Orlando where I was stationed in the military. I always had a hard time finding a good place to stay. I understand this campground is going to be a glampground, which will offer a yurt-type facility that we could stay in without having to drag a trailer back and forth from where we are. We just have to bring our boats. That sounds exciting to me. I think it’d be a welcome addition to the Nature Coast to have something like this for us fishermen who drag our boats back and forth over here to fish and scallop and use the facilities over here. I think it’d be a good thing for the county commissioners and Chamber of Commerce to push this along and give us fishermen a chance to have a place to come where we can feel comfortable and stay.
Nothing for our homeless
This shows you what the U.S. is made of. I’m reading the paper on May 15 and I see here where New York is converting hotels over to take on these asylum people. Yeah, everything for them, but you haven’t done anything for our homeless. Wow. Maybe they should go across the border and come back and see what they can get.
Response to ‘Got one thing right’
I’m responding Sound Off, “Got one thing right.” I’m the one that called in about President Trump being the best president ever and apparently you think I need psychiatric help. You might want to rethink that because if you voted for Biden, which apparently you must have, and you have so much hatred for Trump, you’re the one that needs help, that’s for sure. Look at the situation we’re in now, the economy and everything else. Big mistake.
Put it back
Watching on the news if they take Social Security away from these people, what are they supposed to live on? I think it’s ridiculous. These big, fat cats in Washington have billions of dollars and they don’t care. Put it back for the people who need it.
DeSantis should be here
I think we need to cut the governor’s paycheck. He’s only here half the time. Now he’s in Iowa and everything else. He should be back here trying to figure out what to do with this price gouging with fuel and everything but he’s out running around in Iowa checking out corn stocks. Wow, I like his job, and takes his whole family with him on the taxpayers’ money. Hope there’s a deduction there.
Get your facts straight
I love when the liberals write in to the editor and they spew stuff and we’re just supposed to believe their facts. Disney is by far not the largest employer in the state of Florida, Mr. Jack. Walmart and don’t forget your beloved big government, all the employees there, teachers, policemen, you name it, are the biggest ones. Just get your facts straight. Maybe that’ll never happen.
Let me see if I have this right
Let me see if I have this right. A writer in today’s paper, May 15, thinks it’s a great idea that a part of a highway was named in honor, and I used the term loosely, of Rush Limbaugh and then he wants to rename parts of interstates for Trump and DeSantis. Well, I guess if we can rename a highway after a drug seeker who somehow was able to drug shop for narcotics and avoid jail, we can certainly name a highway after a convicted sex abuser and a little guy who’s too short to ride Space Mountain at Disney World.
So far lost
This message is to all those individuals who are anti-Trump Americans who are writing in to the editorial page in the Chronicle. You are anti-Trump, but I can’t imagine that you would be so far lost and lie so much that you would accept what we have today running this country. You’re the people we don’t need in this country.
Greatest danger to America
Biden says that white racism is the greatest danger to America. No, the greatest danger to America was elected less than two years ago and he spent the whole two years proving that he is.
I don’t need it
I’m calling in reference to Medicaid and Medicare. Open enrollment was supposed to be over a long time ago, but they constantly call trying to push that Medicare Advantage. I don’t want it. Don’t need it. I keep my Medicare and that’s the bottom line. I can see any doctor I want with my Medicare, but yet the government is still trying to push that Medicare Advantage even though open enrollment is supposed to be closed. Totally ridiculous.
Thin-skinned
In regard to the headlines this morning, May 16. The truth will always prevail. There’s another saying that says the truth hurts. What a thin-skinned person who would hire an attorney to silence those who criticize her.
Why wait?
Explain to me why Commissioner Finegan waited until she became a commissioner to make this request to vacate said road.
We need you back Jeff Dawsy
What’s it going to take to get our former Sheriff Jeff Dawsy back as our sheriff? I see we’re giving increases to all of our county commissioners. Why not take and give Jeff more money and get him back as our sheriff? When he was our sheriff, things were a hundred percent better than they are today. Let’s all get behind Jeff Dawsy and see if we can convince him to come back and run as our sheriff. Come on, Jeff, we need you.
We can’t survive
So depressing to see what is happening to our country. Homeless veterans are being thrown out of hotel rooms for illegal immigrants to use, along with wedding reservations for rooms being dropped so illegal immigrants can be housed there instead. American citizens, wake up and see what this leftist-leaning administration is doing to our country. We can’t survive.