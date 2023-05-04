All about the money
Steve Ponticos just placed a very heartfelt video on YouTube. It explains why he’s placing 250 multifamily rental units smack in the middle of single-family privately-owned homes and why it’s a good thing. Mr. Ponticos, please don’t take a leak on us and tell us it’s just a warm spring rain. State the truth. There’s money to be made, you want it and you couldn’t care less who gets hurt.
Responding to ‘Daily pondering’
I’m responding to the Sound Off, “Daily pondering,” where the person alleged Trump tried to overthrow the government. That is totally ludicrous and ridiculous. You are just an anti-Trump hater. You hate Trump. He has not been found guilty of any charges brought against him. You need to move on. Let me tell you, he’s the best president ever. Lower taxes, lower fuel, closed borders; the country was great under him. All the people like you who hate and despise the man are totally ridiculous. Open your eyes.
Source?
Regarding the “Interfering with the Catholic Church” Sound Off in the Saturday, April 29, paper. Just wanted to know where you got this information. What is your source? Who told you this?
Respect everyone’s opinions
To the person who said that we all have our own opinions. Yes, we do. Even we Democrats and even the people who are not affiliated. We all have opinions, and you should respect ours, too.
All it takes is enough money
I just read an article in the Sunday paper about all the planning and rezoning for the offramps on the Suncoast Parkway. I don’t know why you have all these fancy rezoning boards and all those other fancy letters for all these little commissioners. It doesn’t matter. All you have to do is put enough money in the right pockets and you could rezone an outhouse into a single-family dwelling. There is no planning in zoning, big money will always get their own way. Look at what’s happening at County Roads 486 and 491, that was a cow pasture. Now it’s going to be a major shopping center. It doesn’t make any sense. They’re going to push us out. And if they get turned down, then all they do is change the plans around a little bit and apply again. When they get turned down, it should be no, but enough money to the right people and they can have anything they want in this county.
That’s some plea deal
I’m responding to the article, “Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal.” Some plea deal she got! She dressed as a clown, handed a woman flowers and then shot her in front of her 12-year-old son. So, she makes a plea deal for less than two years? That is really pathetic. She should’ve got the full 12 years.
Bring back movie schedules
Please publish the movie schedules. If the show times are not exact, at least we’ll know what movies are playing during the week. Is it the theater that is not wishing to publish or is it the Chronicle? Please help us dinosaur, computer-less moviegoers who need your help.
I plan to move back
I moved here because after working 60- or 70-hour weeks for 37 years building houses, I literally cannot walk in the cold weather due to end stage osteoarthritis in every joint in my body. I never said all southerners are uneducated. If someone took it that way, I apologize. New York spends three times more per student on public schools, so, yes, that does make for a first-rate education. That’s why taxes are so high. I plan to move back A.S.A.P. and suffer in pain.
Let’s get classy
In regard to the morning paper, “Planning for growth.” Just what this county does not need is more self storage and RV parks. Excuse me. Let’s get a little classier.
Response to ‘President’s children’
I’m responding to the Sound Off, “President’s children aren’t running the country.” They end it saying, “They are not running the country, the president is.” First of all, I don’t even associate the word president with Biden. Biden isn’t running a country; he is a puppet on a string.
To all the locals and New Yorkers
Responding to a Sound Off, “This is ruining the Nature Coast.” I’m from New York. That’s where I was born. However, I have southern relatives and I was also raised in the south. So, here’s a little message to those who are from New York, from someone who’s from New York. You moved here to change your life, for fresh start. Why won’t you just start over? I’ve been here 20 years. I have made very good friends. I own a business. I have all kinds of customers. I have adapted. This is not my home. This is not New York. This is Florida. The sooner you get that through your head, the happier everyone will be. And as far as you locals with your blind hatred for the people from New York, that’s just as ridiculous as the New Yorkers are or anyone else that comes here. Yes, there’s differences, some good, some bad, some things are better, some things are worse, some things could use a little improvement. That’s no different from anywhere else.
Response about handicapped placard
This is an answer to the guy that said that he has a handicapped placard with the top broken. The county or state or whoever are making them cheaper and cheaper and cheaper. The sun cracks them. We have one and had the same problem. It actually cracked in several places and we had to tape it together. But you can go online and find a plastic cover to put them in to hang it up there. That’s the only thing I know of, otherwise the county or state needs to get better at making them because they’re really made cheap.
Responding about DeSantis overseas trip
I’m responding to Sound Off, “DeSantis taking trip on taxpayers’ dime.” It says he’s going all over the country on the taxpayers’ dime. No, you’re wrong. He’s promoting Florida, trading and doing things with other countries, bringing the revenue to Florida. Compared to Biden, he went on a family vacation on the dime with his children and his family. He’s not bringing revenue to the United States of America. He was on vacation. Two different apples, you can’t even compare them.
Taxpayers getting it in the neck
Saw an article in regard to the animal shelter and looks like the taxpayers of Citrus County are going to get it in the neck because now they have to loan money to build the animal shelter. What happened to Ruthie’s dream with the Betz Farm deal? Laughing out loud.
Good for goose, good for gander
I just want to say that if conservative bakers can deny a gay couple a wedding cake, which is their right because they are privately owned company, then Disney World can support gay people or whatever they want to do despite what Governor DeSantis thinks they should do. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Everybody should mind their own business when it comes to privately-owned businesses.
Thank you for letter
Thank you to the writer of the Letter to the Editor about dreams or nightmares about human trafficking and all that stuff. She couldn’t have put it better. Nobody else could put it better. She did the best job and I hope people were aware of this.