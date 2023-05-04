Sound Off logo 2021

All about the money

Steve Ponticos just placed a very heartfelt video on YouTube. It explains why he’s placing 250 multifamily rental units smack in the middle of single-family privately-owned homes and why it’s a good thing. Mr. Ponticos, please don’t take a leak on us and tell us it’s just a warm spring rain. State the truth. There’s money to be made, you want it and you couldn’t care less who gets hurt.

