Who’s ruining the country?
In response to a Sound Off stating, “The Democratic Party is ruining this country.” The top two Republican contenders for president includes an indicted “and still counting,” twice impeached lying conman followed by a wannabe dictator. So, who’s ruining this country?
This is what you wanted
I’m responding to the article “DeSantis defends flying migrants to California.” California, you want to be sanctuary city, you want to welcome illegal immigrants with open arms, what are you complaining about? Open the door and let them in. This is what you want, now you’re going to get it.
Gas prices
I’m responding to the article “Gas prices for the region lowest since late April.” Oh, yeah? Look when Trump was president, $1.89, wow, $2.84, $2.59. That’s what you call gas prices, not what they are today.
Small businesses
On the front page of Friday’s Chronicle, June 6, Mike Bates went over all the new restaurants and businesses that are opening Citrus County to include Chipotle which took over the Joe’s Family Restaurant space, but he didn’t say anything about when Joe’s is projected to open. What happened to us caring about our small businesses?
Put your money where your mouth is
To the person that referred to the animal shelter as “the commissioners’ pet project,” I really wish that you would take eight hours of your time and spend one full day at the animal shelter and see what it takes to run that place. They start at 8 a.m. and they have to get all those kennels clean by 10 a.m. The working conditions are really tough. It’s hot, sweaty, half the equipment doesn’t work. Please put your money where your mouth is. Donate your time and work alongside these people so that you really know what you’re talking about.
Rent greed
Very disturbing. Watching the news this morning and it shows the rent and everything for the Tampa Bay area. You’d have to make $84,000 a year just to pay the rent in the Tampa area. Where do they think this is, Star Island down in Miami? Hollywood, California, or Beverly Hills? That is totally ridiculous. Even at $1,000 a week would only be $52,000 compared to $84,000 just to live in Tampa. What is this country coming to? Rent greed.
Airboats at Wallace Park
I was at Wallace Park a few Sundays ago and there were three airboats docked. They took off one at a time and was so loud it hurt my ears. Why would you want something that makes so much noise on such a beautiful, serene lake? They need to go to the marsh areas or put mufflers on them.
For all to enjoy
I love Ozello and disagree with putting in the Fish Creek Glampground. I think it should be made into a park so that everyone can enjoy because not everyone likes camping. Come on, people. Make it beautiful for all to enjoy including the wildlife.
Honesty prevails
I would like to thank the nice lady that was behind me at the ATM on Montgomery over this past weekend who had found my cash at the machine. I had not exited the parking lot yet because I felt something went wrong, especially with that new screen that I wasn’t used to on the ATM. Thanks again for your honesty, that is not something you find every day. Thank you again very much.
Copycats
With all the violence that’s going on in the world today and people doing copycats, especially children, I don’t think the picture of the man strangling the lady in the paper today is a good example that we want our young people to try to copy. I do not think that’s a good idea. It’s okay for them to have their theater, but you don’t need to put that in the paper.
American citizens refuse to do that kind of work
In getting bids for a new roof on my house, I’ve talked with several people in the roofing business and every one of them tells me the same thing, that without the Latino workers, including illegal aliens, they would be out of business. Despite the fact that the job pays anywhere between $15 and $20 per hour, American citizens refuse to do that kind of work. Another thing, since the birth rate in this country is so low, we need all the illegal aliens to come in that we can get because without them, who’s going to pay the taxes to support you and your retirement? Nobody.
Ingoglia voted against it
I’m calling in reference to the guest editorial “Governor, legislature passed a great new law that will save lives,” and I agree one hundred percent. It is great news that speed cameras are now legal in Florida school zones. I also want to remind you who voted against it. His name is Blaise Ingoglia.
Only you can prevent forest fires
Just calling to give a shout out and a thank you to the men and women of the Forest Service. Their bravery and sacrifice keep all of us safe from wildfires. I also wanted to thank the management supervisors who meticulously plan and execute the control burns. Without the controlled burns in Florida, we would be a tinder box much like Canada that does not use proper forest management. To all the people who call or write in complaining about moderate smoke smell when these burns occur, just take a look at the recent news of heavy smoke and extremely poor air quality in the northern part of the U.S. I’m sure that many of our local heroes are in Canada trying to save communities from devastation. Hopefully they all return to their families very soon. Remember, only you can prevent forest fires. Don’t throw cigarettes out the window. Keep cooking and bonfires under control and properly extinguish their ashes.
Airports over roads
It amazes me that there there’s no money to redo the roads, but they can work on the airports. Give me a break.
Shortage of officers
I’m kind of wondering about DeSantis sending all the state troopers and deputy sheriffs down to the border for border patrol. Don’t they have enough help with border patrol and the Army? Yet you’re taking them off our roads here and it’s our busy season here and we have a shortage of officers? That’s great. Let the crime rate go, let the drag racing start because we don’t have enough people to patrol. Send them to the border, they’re needed there. They get fed well, free burritos.
Dear Mr. Prendergast …
Mr. Prendergast, in reference to your previous comments in the Chronicle, please understand that you’re pandering to the complainers saying the animal shelter cost is deplorable. You have your fingers in many pies, sir. Should you donate to the shelter, I’m sure it would be well received and inject a much-needed positive note into the Citrus community. Nor will this shelter bankrupt the county as you suggest, perhaps you could pursue those many who do not pay taxes due instead of vilifying a much-needed shelter in a prospering community.