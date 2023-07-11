Sound Off logo 2021

Somebody needs to say it

Somebody needs to say it about low-cost housing, it is not for low income. According to Florida law, whatever your rent is you have to have three times the amount of money coming in. So, if your rent is $1,200, $1,500, you need to make almost $4,000 a month in order to live there and you call that low-cost housing? I don’t think so.

