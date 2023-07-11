Somebody needs to say it
Somebody needs to say it about low-cost housing, it is not for low income. According to Florida law, whatever your rent is you have to have three times the amount of money coming in. So, if your rent is $1,200, $1,500, you need to make almost $4,000 a month in order to live there and you call that low-cost housing? I don’t think so.
I’m keeping my gas car
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Response to ‘Keep your electric cars.’” I’m the one that called in. My friend showed me photos of the cars left in the street, so there’s stuff the news is not gonna show you and it’s not going to last. So, you can believe what you want to believe about electric cars, but I’m going to stick with my old gas car.
Laughing out loud
With the rate of inflation, I’m thinking that manatees sculptor that said Crystal River Square has to be worth at least a half a million dollars now, it was such a wonderful investment for the city. LOL (laughing out loud).
Trying to stir the pot
Tuesday, July 4, Sound Off, “Question for readers,” what do you Sound Off readers think about the owner of the Hemp Station and CBD spot in Inverness being a civics teacher at Inverness Middle School? I don’t think much of it because one has nothing to do with the other. Hemp doesn’t get you high and neither does pure CBD oil, so I think that whoever called this in should probably try to research a little bit more before you decide to try to stir the pot because that’s exactly what you’re trying to do.
Where are the inspectors?
9:30 in the morning and the men are still sitting on their equipment waiting for paving material. Where are the inspectors in this state? Real dog and pony show.
Eaten up by insurance
We moved from up north to Florida basically for the weather. We did see a sizable reduction in property tax, but in the 10 years we’ve been here that’s been eaten up by homeowners insurance. Somebody has to do something in this state. There’s too many “fraudsters” out there with this hail damage and it’s a known fact that there is one of the bigger ones we have a right in this county and all the agents know the company and the man my name.
A new era in health care
I called my dentist because I had a toothache from a recent procedure. They told me there were no openings and to go to my primary doctor or walk-in ER. I called my primary doctor who told me they could get me in, in two weeks. That left my choices to a walk-in ER or do nothing. I guess this is a new era. I can’t believe my dentist and my doctor would refuse me. Scary.
Inconsiderate smokers
I’m calling in reference to the inconsiderate smokers, especially the two at Walmart. One was smoking cigarettes right by the entrance door, blowing smoke all over the place like he doesn’t have a care in the world. Florida law says you’re not supposed to be within 150 feet of the entrance. I don’t care to inhale your smoke, you want to fill your lungs, go somewhere else. And the other one walked into the liquor store, took his cigarette butt and threw it on the floor and walked into the store. Such a pig, totally disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself.
It won’t even make a dent
I’m responding to the person who was talking about California, about all the electric cars and needing to be going green and helping our environment. Really? You think the United States alone is going to help the environment? No so. It has to be worldwide – India, China Russia. All those foreign countries, as long as they put pollutants in the air, it’s not going to change a thing. Remember, all that stuff, the air blows it this way, too. The United States going totally green like you want to is not going to help whatsoever, it’s not even going to put a dent in it. So get real.
Mowing litter with grass
This is an example of why sometimes this county and the bureaucrats that run it are so backwards. It is July 5 and they’re out finally cutting the grass along State Road 44 west of the Lowes Plaza. And of course these clowns are cutting the grass prior to them picking up the trash, so these expensive machines are just chopping up all kinds of debris and spreading trash all over the place, tripling the amount of paper along the road because they can’t seem to send out a litter crew prior to cutting the grass. Makes no sense whatsoever and the people running that operation are not too bright.
What does that mean?
On Monday, July 3, Eric Head, community services director, gave a question-and-answer session on the front page of the Chronicle about the new animal shelter and he said, I quote, “The architect and engineer are currently developing a 30 percent schematic design.” What does that mean? I have no idea what that means, can someone enlighten me?