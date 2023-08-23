Sound Off logo 2021

Pre-decision response on glampground

Setting things straight about the glampground in Ozello. A Letter to the Editor from Sherri Rutledge prompted me to reply to her points about the owners. My husband and I, like the property owners and many of our friends, are a hardworking couple who put our money on the line and are also raising well-educated children and are good neighbors. None of this has anything to do with the environmental impact the campground will have on the Saint Martin’s Aquatic Preserve and the surrounding area where this hardworking couple applied for rezoning. There are currently many well-run educational programs in our county; none require driving our kids down the harrowing Ozello Trail. And the hauling off junk, you got me there. I had to get rid of the curtains when we bought our house, and yeah, the house color wasn’t right and we painted. Again, nothing to do with the environmental impact the campground will have. I saw no information about their modern engineered septic system; the Health Department didn’t have any information either. And I can’t comment on hurtful or inaccurate information, rumors or facts, I only know what other Letters to the Editor have written, as well as the county official records. I don’t know why there is mentioned scallop shell recycling. It’s a good idea, but there is no campground. So you see, Ms. Rutledge, many of us are concentrating on being stewards of the land and water for future generations. I wish the hard-working couple good luck and hope they find another spot for the RVs inland and east of U.S. Highway 19.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle