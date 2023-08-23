Pre-decision response on glampground
Setting things straight about the glampground in Ozello. A Letter to the Editor from Sherri Rutledge prompted me to reply to her points about the owners. My husband and I, like the property owners and many of our friends, are a hardworking couple who put our money on the line and are also raising well-educated children and are good neighbors. None of this has anything to do with the environmental impact the campground will have on the Saint Martin’s Aquatic Preserve and the surrounding area where this hardworking couple applied for rezoning. There are currently many well-run educational programs in our county; none require driving our kids down the harrowing Ozello Trail. And the hauling off junk, you got me there. I had to get rid of the curtains when we bought our house, and yeah, the house color wasn’t right and we painted. Again, nothing to do with the environmental impact the campground will have. I saw no information about their modern engineered septic system; the Health Department didn’t have any information either. And I can’t comment on hurtful or inaccurate information, rumors or facts, I only know what other Letters to the Editor have written, as well as the county official records. I don’t know why there is mentioned scallop shell recycling. It’s a good idea, but there is no campground. So you see, Ms. Rutledge, many of us are concentrating on being stewards of the land and water for future generations. I wish the hard-working couple good luck and hope they find another spot for the RVs inland and east of U.S. Highway 19.
Heartbreaking day for Citrus County
Yesterday (Aug. 22) was a very sad day for Citrus County. First, the library advisory board capitulated to the will of the extremists who forced them to stop paying dues to the American Library Association. The American Library Association is a venerated national group of libraries and it is very sad that religious extremists in Citrus County accused them of being groomers and forced or pressured our library board into an action that isn’t in the best interest of the citizens. Secondly, the Board of County Commissioners voted 5-0 approval for the zoning change for the Ozello glampground. That was in spite of months of opposition from environmentally concerned citizens who recognize the dangers of high water and narrow roads in that very pristine environment that needs to be preserved. So, yes, it’s heartbreaking day to wake up today in Citrus County.
Fish Creek campground? Impeach Josh Wooten or send him to environmental class. As for the county commissioners, vote none of the above.
Doesn’t say much about CCSO
Doesn’t say much for the job our sheriff’s department is doing, it sounds like it’s just like walking into a Publix and buying your medical marijuana.
Then you take the glampground, Wooten
I’d like to tell Mr. Wooten that Ozello is not his community. It is our community, and we do not want a glampground. Let him move it to where he lives.
No respect for anything
So, Howard’s primadonnas that work over there think that it’s alright to have the puppy dogs and things like that in cages. Let me ask you something you put a fur coat on, get in that cage for six hours.
Barge canal ramps maybe good for Levy County
I have question for resident voters in Citrus County. Our commissioners seem dead-set on using our parking registration fees and a lot of the BP settlement money to build a boat ramp on the Barge Canal 10 miles north of Crystal River.
While that might be great for Levy County residents, I think it’s a poor choice for us.
Most of us don’t want to have to trailer our boats 10 miles north, only to then motor 16 miles south to the scallop grounds off Homosassa or to fish off Crystal River. That is a long run by boat and I would rather see them use these funds to add capacity to our existing boat ramps or build a new one here.
Comment on article about scallop season
The area is being over scalloped, the season is too long and they’re allowing people to take too many scallops. It takes a long time to clean them and I bet many of those scallops are thrown away.
We need to change our attitude about scallops before we end up not having any and then the shop owners will complain because nobody will be around.
I agree, puppy sales should stop
I’m calling in reference to an article on Sunday, Aug. 20, with the headline “Protestors want sale of puppies at flea market to stop” and my own personal opinion is I agree with them 100 percent. There are still hundreds of thousands of animals, dogs, cats that are euthanized and put to death every single year at animal shelters and animal control offices all over the United States.
Breeding, to me, is just more of the hubris of human beings. “I want this type of animal,” while there is a perfectly good animal that is in an animal shelter just waiting to have a home. I think a lot of backyard breeders are lowlifes, and I’ve seen over and over the conditions that some of these so-called breeders keep their animals in.
I was an animal control officer in Pinellas County, so I’ve seen a lot of stuff. Anyway, the point is I agree and I think the sales should shop, especially during the summer when it is just way too hot.
Hopefully Seven Rivers Hospital will improve
Hopefully Seven Rivers will become an actual hospital now that Tampa General is taking over. I will say, Grant did not do a good job with Citrus Memorial because HCA has terrible ratings.
Thank you, Citrus, for your kindness
My husband and I are both on walkers and we would like to thank all the citizens of Citrus County that give us assistance when it comes to opening doors or just carrying something. It’s really nice to see all these people that help us, and thank you for all that you do. God bless.