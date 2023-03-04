Wouldn’t need the departments
(Re Monday, Feb. 27’s front-page story, “City eyes audits”): My question is, if they hire TMA to conduct audit services, I mean it’s quite obvious then that we can disband the Citrus County Property Appraiser and the Citrus County Tax Collector. No need for them anymore since they’re unable to do the job themselves.
Limbaugh road is absurd
I agree with Feb. 27’s letter to the editor from Peter Wierzbicki regarding renaming part of a highway (Page A6, titled, “Name a road for Jimmy Carter, not Rush Limbaugh”)…Naming a road after Rush Limbaugh is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard. There are so many deserving people in our country and our history that deserve the recognition. Please give that serious thought before naming anything after Rush Limbaugh.
Is it freedom of speech?
I would like to say thank you to Mr. Thomas Mitchell of Inverness for his letter regarding Ron DeSantis and the fact that he ignores the freedom of speech of the people of Florida (Monday, Feb. 27, Page A6).
Name it after Jimmy Carter
(Re Monday, Feb. 27’s Page A6 letter to the editor by Peter Wierzbicki): Naming a road for Jimmy Carter sounds like a great idea – a much better idea than renaming a road for Rush Limbaugh. On the one hand, you have a great president and a great man; on the other hand, you’ve just got a blowhard. Please consider renaming the road for Jimmy Carter.
Sheriff: Look at this speeding problem
Mr. Sheriff: Please, please get some speed enforcement on Forest Ridge Boulevard before it’s too late, please. Thank you.
I was fighting a war when I was his age
In regard to this young man that beat up the schoolteacher down in the Tampa area and they can’t try him or do anything because a minor at 17 years old: Well, at 17 years old, I was fighting in the Korean War. When I come back, I still wasn’t 21. I couldn’t buy a car, finance a house or drink a beer. At 17, I could go to war but at 17, he can beat somebody up and they can’t do nothing about it. Something’s wrong here.
There are angels among us
I would just like to say there are angels among us. I had walked down to my local Winn-Dixie down Truman and on the way back, when a thunderstorm was happening while I was in the grocery store, I got caught in it. I had one of God’s angels pull over and give me a ride to my door home because I was wearing flip-flops and, boy, was I slipping and sliding all over the place. The second time happened just a few days ago on my way home. I was walking and I had broken in a new pair of shoes when I started getting blisters from them. And again, one of God’s angels pulled over and gave me a ride right to my front door again. I read all the time that people have been having their bills paid at restaurants and being helped in parking lots by complete strangers. They are angels from God.
You can’t force them
The mentally ill, if you put them in a facility and they do not want to take their meds, you cannot force them to. Let’s change the laws. If you get caught using any gun in any type of crime, give them life in prison or the death penalty and then give them one appeal. That’s the only way to wipe it out. Mental health services are not going to make a difference. You can put all the mental health facilities you want out there, but if they don’t want it, it’s not going to work and you cannot force it.
Vote them out of office
It’s truly disgusting how our county commissioners are completely disregarding the wants of the residents of Citrus County. We don’t want out-of-control growth. We live here because it’s the Nature Coast. They are destroying the Nature Coast. They only represent more growth for more money for the businesses…Also, what’s in it for them to destroy our lifestyle? There has to be a reason they refuse to represent us.
Trash is a problem
We have a serious problem with trash on the side of the road. A simple solution is to put a county deputy at the (landfill) entrance. Anybody entering without a cover on their truck, their trailer or whatever it is, let him give them a citation. It wouldn’t take long for that to solve the problem. It’s very discouraging and it’s very embarrassing that new people come to the county and see our trash and that we’re not doing anything about it. Simple, just let the cops watch it and then ticket them. That’s all it is. Once they get a couple of tickets, they’ll know.
Green energy creates jobs
(Re Sunday, Feb. 26, Page C2, “Small business powers America’s energy sector”): Sounds like you’re printing a “Varying Voices” column…from this Raymond Keating, who’s going on and on about how we need more oil and gas exploration on federal lands that’ll destroy the beautiful parks the country has and the animals we’re trying to protect and the way of life of the (indigenous) Native American people. He talks about the Keystone Pipeline…More jobs now are being created by green energy than the oil, gas and coal. His faulty assumption is that gas and oil will grow and save America. Renewable green energy can help, not drilling for more gas and oil. This guy’s just a shill for oil and gas…
Hats off to the nurse at the hospital
I’m calling about “Shoes part of the prescription” that’s in today’s paper, Feb. 27 (front page). I was so impressed with it, I sat and read it at least twice. Not only that, but I’m impressed because of what this young man did. He took time out and he helped another person. He went that second mile that a lot of us really need to do. What I’m going to do is go through my closet and find some shoes that are not too worn that I can give. I’m sure there’s a lot of us living in Citrus County that have shoes that we’re not wearing or that could be donated to a worthy cause and I would highly recommend that people do this. It’s such a worthy thing that he’s doing. Thank you for getting this project going and working on it. My hat’s off to this company and to this young man.
Kindness matters
Please thank Lynne Farrell Abrams for her wonderful story in the editorial page today (Tuesday, Feb. 28’s Page A9 “Lafflines” column, titled, “My husband, the bridge builder”). We all need to hear how kindness matters.
Limbaugh had a large audience
(Re Tuesday, Feb. 28’s Page A2 Sound Off, “No Limbaugh road”): Someone mentioned Limbaugh’s name. While I did not always agree with him, he held the largest radio audience longer than anyone in my memory.