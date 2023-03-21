Sound off logo 2021

I don’t understand the weatherman

(Re Thursday, March 16’s Page A2 Sound Off, “Can’t trust the weatherman”): I tend to agree with the people complaining about the weatherman. I went to bed last night here in Citrus County and the weather said rain in the morning. I wake up and check the weather and sunny, sunny. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it at all.

