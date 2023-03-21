I don’t understand the weatherman
(Re Thursday, March 16’s Page A2 Sound Off, “Can’t trust the weatherman”): I tend to agree with the people complaining about the weatherman. I went to bed last night here in Citrus County and the weather said rain in the morning. I wake up and check the weather and sunny, sunny. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it at all.
Thanks for the letter to the editor
I read a letter to the editor by Terrence Factor and its title was “No politics in education” (Friday, March 17, Page A10). It was written so well and from somebody who is quite an authority on education. I wanted to thank him. You really said it so well. I don’t think anybody else could have done a better job. Thank you very much.
Scotch-Irish Festival, anyone?
There’s a few of us who have gotten together – we’re all Scotch Irish – and we were wondering about a Scotch-Irish festival. I know we can be included in the one that is taking place now (St. Patrick’s Day), but it’s just a thought.
They are perverted heterosexuals, not gay people
(“Sheriff arrests suspects) soliciting children.” To all the citizens of Citrus County who are reading the Citrus County Chronicle today, March 18, 2023: Take a good look at the front page and page A4. These are not gay people soliciting your children. These are sick, perverted heterosexuals. Wake up out there. Gay people are not recruiting your children.
Aren’t they lucky?
I just noticed next to the “On The Airwaves” Sports schedule (Saturday, March 18, Page B2), “Lottery Numbers.” My goodness, I see they have Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, Cash 4 Life, Jackpot Triple Play, Cash Pop, Fantasy 5, Pick 5, Pick 4, Pick 3, Pick 2 – 11 different games (people) can pump their money into. Aren’t they lucky?
Reinstate the draft
Maybe it is time to reinstate the draft.
We can vote commissioners out of office
Local elections are so important. Sadly, we can’t vote out the members of the Planning and Development Board of Citrus County. There is one thing to remember if you’re disgusted by how they’re trying to turn us into Port Richey North. There is one thing to remember if you’re disgusted by how they look residents in the eye and unfairly vote for what will destroy their lifestyle and the property values of their neighborhoods. The one thing to remember is they are appointed by our county commissioners, who we can vote out of office.
A national DNA law would stop crime
Hey, do you want to stop crime, murder? I’m a conservative, but I think a national DNA law would stop a lot of killing, rape and other kinds of subjugation and criminal acts. I really do.
Where is my money card?
I have (a health insurance company). I am supposed to get money each month for over-the-counter items. I also can go to (a store) for healthy foods. The card they sent me in the beginning of January was no good. I had to apply for another card. So far, I’ve applied for three cards. My guardianship in Ocala tried to get it, I tried to get it and then I sent my sister’s address and she tried to get it. I still do not have my money card for January, February and March. This involves a lot of money that I’m losing and I really need.
Don’t take breaks at the same time
It’s Friday evening around 9 p.m. at (a fast-food restaurant). At the drive-thru line, I waited 25 minutes and most of us left with no food – fast or otherwise. Note to the manager: Do not let all your staff go on a break at the same time. Excuses don’t make for happy return customers.
Kudos to DeSantis
The book, “Huckleberry Finn,” was banned when it first came out in 1885. I don’t think DeSantis had anything to do with that. Banned, though it was, it still remains in classrooms and libraries today. However, the books DeSantis wants out of our education system are books anyone with morals, values and a respect for God would not allow our children to be exposed to – books that contain explicit sex and immoral, perverted issues. As a teacher, I cannot believe the trash that is being pushed on our youth from longstanding, reputable book companies and publishers. I searched these various books on Amazon and their descriptions would make your stomach turn. Check for yourself. A good place to start is on the website cbsnews.com. Look for the 50 most banned books in America. You will not find a single classic on the list. What you will find should wake you up. Kudos to DeSantis for pushing what is right. Get the trash out of our schools.
Before they come for us all
First they came for the school boards and I didn’t speak out because I don’t have any kids. Then they came for Mickey and Minnie and I didn’t speak out because I’m not an animated character. Then they came for a woman’s right to choose and I didn’t speak out because I’m a man. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me. We all know Florida is where woke goes to die, but, people, we need to wake up before they come for us.
More churches and groups should help with litter
In last week’s Chronicle, there was an article about Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando recently picking up trash at their adopted section of Norvell Bryant Highway (Saturday, March 18’s Page A11 photo). That was a wonderful, coordinated community effort. Maybe more organizations and churches should do it in areas that are littered. It’s a way of getting together and knowing each other and taking a real interest in the community when the county cannot afford to pay for certain things.
Where is your letter for your service dog?
I’m responding to (Sunday, March 19’s Page A5) Sound Off, “If it’s not a service dog …” where someone says you can buy anything online – a vest and all that. Well, in the state of Florida, you must carry a doctor’s note that authorizes your dog to be an emotional support dog. You have to carry that letter with you 24/7. So you can ask them anytime, “Where’s your letter?” to see if it’s an emotional support dog. That’s the law.
Health education for girls is needed
(Re Sunday, March 19’s Page A11 story, “Florida may ban girls’ period talk in elementary grades of schools”): For two decades, I gave an annual girls’ health presentation to fifth-grade girls aged 10-11. My presentation in the public schools touched on puberty and body changes, which comes under the banner of health science and had nothing to do with human sexuality. It helped girls understand their body changes, physical growth and development. They gave their full attention, asking multiple questions – none of which involved sex. They wanted to know, “What is puberty and why are all these body changes happening to me?” I was glad to answer their questions and reassure them that menstruation does not mean they’re going to die from loss of blood, so they cannot use it as an excuse to stay home from school. That always got a big laugh. The feedback from the mothers, teachers and especially the students was always 100 percent positive. State Rep. Stan McClain (needs) to understand that adolescent health issues begin at age 10 and that is fifth grade in the public school system, in elementary school. Therefore, his bill must be discarded or at least amended to allow the lowest grade for receiving this necessary health education to be fifth-grade elementary school.
Hope Mike Wright is back
Thanks, Chronicle, for the Mike Wright column last Sunday (March 19, Page C1, “Let’s get this conversation started again”). Great to see him back. Hopefully, this will be a semi-regular occurrence.
Why we need an animal shelter
Well, I see on March 25 of this year, they are going to have free pet adoptions (see Monday, March 20’s Page A3 story). How many cats and dogs will be let go out of the home that they were adopted to in six to eight weeks or six to eight months? They’ll be on the road, no home. They get adopted, people love them and after a while, they get disgusted and they turn them loose. That’s why we need such a big animal shelter; lack of responsibility of the pet owners.
Thanks for picking up the tires
I would like to thank the person or persons for picking up the used tires that were dumped on Ohio Street in Homosassa. You know who you are. It takes a low IQ person or just a plain lazy person or probably both. Maybe if you are capable of unloading your truck, maybe you can find a job so you would have enough money to go to the land pit. Big Guy Hawkeye.
Why aren’t men held accountable for pregnancy?
Women do not magically become pregnant. Why are men not being held accountable for these unwanted pregnancies? Could it be that men are jealous that they cannot make babies? Could it be that men are still trying to control women? It seems to me that this abortion thing should be turned around, with those responsible being held accountable.
Clean up the islands
Can someone please clean up the islands at Forest Ridge and Roosevelt Boulevard at the entrance to the city? It looks terrible. Thank you.
Why are gas prices so high?
To all of us concerned citizens, this is where the people get ripped off by corporate America: Right at today (March 18), gas prices are selling at an average here in Citrus County for $3.45 a gallon. It’s a fact that the price at the pump is related to the price of a barrel of oil sold on the market. As of today, a barrel of oil is selling for right around $70 a barrel. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in months. At that price per barrel, gas prices should be below $3 a gallon. What’s the reason for gas prices being so high if the price of oil is at $70 a barrel? Makes no sense whatsoever.